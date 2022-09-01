Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage review: a short & very sweet sex toy for men

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage is a mainstay on our list of the best sex toys for men (opens in new tab), and for good reason: it might be the second-most iconic toy in Fleshlight's canon, outside of the flesh-coloured anatomical original, and it's a toy which offers a lot of play potential.

But while it shares much of its Fleshlight DNA with the company's larger single-ended toys, there's a big difference in the way the Quickshot Vantage feels and works – and some big competition now out there in the form of the Arcwave Voy (opens in new tab). Let's check it out and find out if the Vantage still rates amongst the best sex toys (opens in new tab) and the best Fleshlights (opens in new tab).

Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage review: design & features

The first thing you'll notice (and you can't really miss it) is the look: the Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage is strikingly transparent from end to end. Like the Fleshlight Ice Lady (opens in new tab) and Flight Pilot (opens in new tab), this makes use of the company's clear SuperSkin material which is, at least by default, a little stickier than some. But it's plenty soft and doesn't stay sticky once properly covered in lube (see our guide to the best lube (opens in new tab) for options). The clarity and shape means it acts somewhat as a convex lens - positively enhancing the look of whatever you put inside it.

There's a screw cap on either end of the Quickshot Vantage, protecting each of its entrances from environmental contaminants; with them off (and it's best, though not essential, to take both off) you get a through-passage long enough to give decent coverage but short enough that most penises will be able to emerge from the other end. The screw caps are, as appears to be common with Fleshlight's range, scratchy and often tricky to get engaged.

The inner is removable if you need to clean your Fleshlight (opens in new tab), though the open nature of this toy means you should be able to get away with leaving it in most of the time. Good job, too, as it's a pain to force out and get reseated, far more so than traditional Fleshlight shapes.

The box isn't up to much - to be fair, we'd rather Fleshlight invested in the product than the packaging, but it doesn't scream luxury

The caps (and the puffy ends of the inner) are much larger than the central band - in use, the Vantage is far more compact than it looks

Even once you've used a bit of lube, the caps are quite difficult to get on. Not a problem, just a niggle

Fleshlight's transparent SuperSkin is a dust magnet, so leaving your Quickshot Vantage uncapped isn't recommended

Each end of the Quickshot Vantage is similar, though it's a pleasing genderless design

There's a twisting deisgn inside along with smoothed-out bumps and ridges

Yup, it's plenty squishy!

Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage review: does it work?

One of the key reasons Fleshlight has been able to dominate the male toy market is marketing – but the other is that it really knows what it's doing. The inner SuperSkin material here feels great, and the through-hole structure of the Quickshot Vantage means there's none of the restrictive caverns and gullies which can make toys like the Ice Lady tricky.

There's also none of the sometimes unpleasant friction of certain other toys – we're looking at you, Fleshlight Flight Pilot – or any dead-end discomfort – sit down, Tenga Egg. That is as long as you do remove the second end cap. Leave it on and the Quickshot Vantage produces a fair amount of suction but we don't recommend it given that you'll end up bonking the end of your penis on a hard surface if you try to explore too deeply. Thankfully a couple of fingers placed over the other end works just as well to form a seal, and is far more immediate than fumbling with Fleshlight's awkward caps.

The freedom of its design and clarity of its material makes this a great toy to use with a partner. It's sexier in that respect than the similarly-shaped Arcwave Voy but, beyond removing the inner and using it hand-held without the case, there's no way to add or remove any horizontal pressure here. It's not short of feeling, and the pliability of its material (and extra space in the case) means it'll work well whatever your particular thickness, but there's little variety to its patterns, even when flipped back-to-front. As great as this feels, we also didn't rate its texture as highly as the dull-looking Voy, though it's a razor-thin margin between them.

New to Fleshlights? Read our guide on how to use a Fleshlight (opens in new tab)

Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage review: Verdict

A perfectly pleasant and highly effective toy with a bunch of potential ways to use it, a design that makes it perfect for partner play, and potentially even the flexibility to kick things up a notch with some extra investment. That's a win, particularly considering that you won't have to invest too much to pick up the Quickshot Vantage in the first place.

If it's an open-ended toy you're looking for, it's this or the Voy. We might prefer the latter, but the softer feel of the Quickshot Vantage – and the fact that you could pretty much buy another model of Quickshot with the money you save – makes this a truly great toy in its own right.

Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage review: Alternatives to consider

The obvious alternative, given that we've been going on about it non-stop, is the Arcwave Voy. It's slightly more luxurious, and if you're buying something to use alone then we'd pick that up over this – though for partner play, the Quickshot Vantage is a better choice, and is a lot cheaper.

There are a few different models of Quickshot to pick from, too: the Pulse has banded inner, which should feel quite different to this, while the Riley Reid edition, somewhat predictably, features distressing crystal analogues of Ms. Reid's parts, with two on offer depending on which way round you use it. There are also generic flesh-coloured versions, the double ended 'Stamina Training Unit Lady/Butt' and a 'Butt/Mouth' version which might suit those whose preferences go in a different direction – the list goes on, and includes those moulded on male stars, too.

Whichever Quickshot you get, it'll also be uniquely shaped to fit in Fleshlight's Quickshot Launch, which mechanises proceedings. In that respect, it's similar to Kiiroo's Keon, which might be an option worth considering.