Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator review: feels really good, actually

Lovehoney's Blowmotion range covers a wide range of options and tastes, but the Real Feel Rechargeable is the most overtly Fleshlight-like device in its range. That's a Good Thing, given that today's best Fleshlights dominate the male toy market to such a degree that the name has almost become a common noun.

This is the kid of toy people want. But Lovehoney hasn't seen fit to just emulate and be done with it. This is its own thing: for all the nods to Fleshlight, there are plenty of unique touches of its own, some seriously versatile vibration being the biggest one. So can the pretender take the crown? Let's find out if it's fit to be considered amongst today's best sex toys for men. Here's our Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator review.

This is a device on the larger end – and we have to give credit for putting a smartphone-holding slot in the lid (Image credit: Future)

Blowmotion Real Feel Male Masturbator review: design

The Fleshlike-ish design here means you get a supple, removable inner with some varied and interesting textures inside, and Lovehoney has chosen a non-anatomical (yet still, somehow, pretty anatomical) opening which makes it suitable for everyone.

It's set in a case, with a lid to cover up its entrance and a removeable cap at the base to adjust the level of suction. So far, so normal, but there's a little more in here: that base cap has controls on its outer, a USB-rechargable battery inside, and wires which run from it to a pair of bullet vibrators, each of which tucks into a pocket on the outside of the liner.

Quite how sensible this design is is up for debate. We're inclined to worry a little: the inner is open all the way through, and the base cap doesn't seem particularly well protected from anything which might hit it – you'll need to be careful about cleaning it, at the very least (our tips for how to clean a Fleshlight will help you get started here if you need some guidance). Unscrewing it entirely is also difficult owing to the wires, though these do at least have a little slack to them which makes removing them pretty easy if you're cleaning the inner.

There are a host of textures inside: a stippled entry leads to ribs, nodules, more ribs, and a section of tighter ribs at the end (Image credit: Future)

Blowmotion Real Feel Male Masturbator review: features

For all the textured inner offers, those vibrators are the star here. There's a pair of them, sitting on opposite sides on the inner, and they're hooked up to controls on the side of the base cap. They're not just straight on/off buzzers; there's plenty of intensity control on offer, and nine different vibration patterns too. They don't seem to activate independently, so there's no side-to-side stimulation, but they do pack a serious kick when dialed up.

Like most toys of this ilk, the inner can be inverted to help with cleaning. 'Can' is the operative word there, because we're not entirely sure if that's something you'll want to do too often. It's difficult to do, and after turning it inside out once, we noticed a number of small tears starting to form - as nice as the material feels, it's not going to stand up to too much battering.

The controls are easy to grok and straightforward to use, and won't go off in your bag (Image credit: Future)

Blowmotion Real Feel Male Masturbator review: does it work?

We understand that many of Lovehoney's Blowmotion toys land on the tighter end of the scale. It's certainly true of the XL Double Stroker, and the Real Feel Rechargeable is no different. That is not to say, though, that this is unpleasant; unlike the stiffer material of that toy, this has enough flex and softness to it that the tightness really works, you'll just need to be really ready before using it.

In terms of effectiveness, that's obviously a stat that's going to vary depending on what you like. From a personal standpoint the Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator was plenty enjoyable to use, with some highly pleasant texture inside. Those bullet vibrators are absolutely superb, positioned in such a way that they really hit the spot, intense enough to get the whole toy shaking, and cushioned sufficiently to stop things getting uncomfortable. They're quiet-ish; probably not enough to allow a stealthy session, but your neighbours won't be banging on the walls.

The two vibrators are very strong, and positioned perfectly in the sleeve (Image credit: Future)

Blowmotion Real Feel Male Masturbator review: verdict

A highly pleasing and effective toy, particularly if you're not of the girthier persuasion, and one which offers options you don't often find elsewhere. It's absolutely an upgrade from a standard analogue Fleshlight. It's not perfect, though. We worry about its longevity, cleaning it properly is a royal pain, and we'd be concerned about fluids meeting the wires and electronics in the base cap. Use it with care, though, and you're in for a good time.