WIN Tickets to an Exclusive Cinema Screening of Game of Thrones in Dolby Atmos

NOTE: This competition has now closed

Game of Thrones, winner of 12 Emmy Awards, is bigger than ever in Season 5 and fans of the hit show will be able to add this epic new season to their collections on Blu-ray from March 14, featuring the revolutionary Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The box set features all 10 episodes, plus exclusive bonus content including a brand new feature that takes an in-depth look at the story behind the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of Dragons.

To celebrate the release of Game of Thrones: The Complete Fifth Season on Blu-ray in Dolby Atmos, Dolby is offering you the chance to win the season five box set in Dolby Atmos and to attend an exclusive screening of Season 5's - 'Hardhome' episode - in Dolby Atmos at the Empire Cinema on Leicester Square, one of London's iconic premier venues on March 14.

Beginning in the cinema and now in the home, Dolby Atmos makes sound come alive from all directions, including overhead, to fill a home theatre with astonishing clarity, power, detail and depth. Dolby Atmos can project up to 128 simultaneous sounds independently, and address each speaker in the room individually, so sound flows all around you with breathtaking realism.

There are over 85 Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers and AVRs available on the market to deliver captivating, multi-dimensional sound to place you right in the middle of the story, right in your living room. The first Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar, the Yamaha YSP-5600, was available in stores across Europe in December 2015. Since then, three more soundbars have been announced from Samsung, Philips and Creative Labs to be made available in 2016.

Dolby Atmos has received tremendous support from studios around the globe with over 60 global titles released on Blu-ray disc. These titles include notable televisions series such as Sherlock Holmes: The Abominable Bride and award winning films including Gravity, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.