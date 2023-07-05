This paddleboard that converts into a kayak has almost 50% off in early Prime Day deal

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve been waiting to buy an inflatable paddle board for your summer vacation, then the wait is finally over, as you can save a massive 48% on this Hydro-Force stand-up paddle board kit, which is now under £200. The 10 ft board comes with everything you need to get you started, including a pump, paddle, travel bag, and safety leash. Oh, and we almost forgot the best bit, there’s a seat to convert it into a kayak too.

There've been so many cracking early Amazon Prime deals, and this is just one we couldn’t let pass us by. Although, sadly, we haven’t had the chance to test the paddleboard ourselves, it does boast a promising 4.6 out of five stars rating, with people claiming it’s great value for money and a fantastic beginner paddle board too.

Hydro-Force SUP: was £386.80 , now £199.99 at Amazon

Save just over £180 on this inflatable stand-up paddle board, which comes equipped with a travel bag, pump, paddle and kayak-conversion seat.

If it’s your first time paddle boarding, and you’re not sure how successful you’re going to be at it, the base of the board has a non-slip traction pad to help with grip and stability – so you’re in good hands. Plus, if you want to make a day of it and take a backpack and some well-deserved snacks with you, then the crisscrossed elastic cord is ideal for securing the essentials.