I found a deal on the most underrated carbon racer – plus 12 more early Prime Day running shoe offers

Sometimes, you can really strike gold if you're looking for running shoe deals online. Turns out, even though Amazon Prime Day is starting next week, many brands are having their end-of-season sales on currently, including Adidas, Nike, New Balance and Hoka.

What really piqued my interest is the offer on the On Cloudboom Echo 3, which is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated carbon racers. One of my criticisms when I reviewed the shoes was the asking price, but with this hefty discount, it's not an issue anymore!

On Running : up to 40% off past season shoes and gear

: up to 40% off past season shoes and gear Adidas : up to 60% off running shoes (over 900 models on sale)

: up to 60% off running shoes (over 900 models on sale) Nike : up to 50% off Pegasus, Winflo and more

: up to 50% off Pegasus, Winflo and more Asics : over 200 shoes on sale (£70+ off)

: over 200 shoes on sale (£70+ off) Hoka : up to 30% off outlet sale (Clifton, Cielo X1, etc.)

: up to 30% off outlet sale (Clifton, Cielo X1, etc.) New Balance: save up to 30% on SuperComp Elite v4 and more

If carbon racers aren't your thing (?), there are plenty more offers going on daily trainers, stability shoes, max-cushioned models, and more. I would also highly recommend the Terrex Agravic GTX deal; that's a brilliant trail running shoe that feels surprisingly comfortable for a performance footwear.

Adidas' Switch Fwd 2 is another deal worth checking out – it's currently less than half price! I provided links to the sales above, just in case none of the 12+1 trainers below are of interest. Looking for a new triathlon watch? Check out Bryony's roundup of the best Prime Day Garmin deals.

Save 32% On Cloudboom Echo 3: was £220 now £150 at On.com UK Chase PBs in the Cloudboom Echo 3, featuring a dual-density Speedboard and Helion superfoam for explosive propulsion. Its aerodynamic mesh upper hugs the foot for lockdown comfort, and ultralight design minimises drag. Elite-inspired performance, now available for only £150 – can’t be beat!

Save 60% Adidas Switch Fwd 2: was £120 now £48 at Adidas UK Ideal for daily mileage, the Switch Fwd 2 boasts a plush LIGHTMOTION midsole and a pliable mesh upper for adaptable comfort. Its streamlined silhouette ensures responsive transitions, whether you’re on pavement or a treadmill. Snag this versatile everyday trainer at a remarkable early Prime Day price cut.

Save 50% Nike Pegasus 41: was £130 now £65 at nike The Pegasus 41 delivers legendary Nike React foam underfoot, offering a springy, cushioned ride mile after mile. A breathable engineered mesh upper adapts to your foot’s movement, while the rubber waffle outsole provides reliable traction. Experience runner-favourite durability and comfort – now discounted.

Save 40% Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was £180 now £108 at ASICS America Stability meets plush comfort in the GEL-Kayano 30. Dynamic DuoMax support with FF Blast Plus Eco midsole cushioning adapts to overpronation, while the redesigned mesh upper enhances breathability. Every stride feels smooth and controlled; grab this premium stability shoe before Prime Day!

Save 20% Hoka Cielo X1: was £250 now £199.99 at HOKA The Cielo X1 fuses Hoka’s signature rocker geometry with a breathable mesh upper for smooth, effortless transitions. Oversized EVA cushioning cushions landings, yet remains surprisingly nimble. Perfect for runners seeking lightweight plushness! Take advantage of these pre-Prime Day savings for a cushioned flight.

Save 40% Nike Winflo 11: was £100 now £60 at nike Smooth and supportive, the Winflo 11 features full-length Nike React cushioning for energy return on urban runs. Its lightweight mesh upper keeps your foot cool, and the updated heel geometry secures a stable landing. A dependable daily trainer, available at an extra-favourable early Prime Day markdown.

Save 42% On Cloudhorizon Waterproof: was £180 now £105 at On.com UK Rain or shine, the Cloudhorizon Waterproof’s eVent membrane keeps feet dry without sacrificing breathability. Helion superfoam delivers cushioned responsiveness, and Helion superfoam pods adapt to every twist and turn. A versatile all-weather trainer, now steeply discounted just before Prime Day.

Save 25% Adidas Terrex Agravic GTX: was £140 now £105 at Adidas UK Conquer muddy paths in Gore-Tex–lined comfort with the Terrex Agravic GTX. Its grippy Continental rubber outsole and lightweight protective mesh shield you from trail hazards, while a cushioned EVA midsole absorbs impact. Durable construction meets steady performance, all available at a steep discount now.

Save 30% Asics Gel-Venture 9: was £70 now £49 at ASICS America Rugged and reliable, the GEL-Venture 9 features multi-directional lugs for superior off-road traction. GEL cushioning in the rearfoot cushions each step, while the trail-ready upper shields against debris. A budget-friendly option for new trail runners, which is now even cheaper!