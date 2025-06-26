Best Prime Day Garmin deals: save big on Instincts, Forerunners and more

If you’re hunting for the best Prime Day Garmin deals, then you’re in the right place! After all, there’s no better time to treat yourself to a new smartwatch than during a big sale event, and Amazon Prime Day will be delivering some impressive savings.

A Garmin smartwatch is the perfect companion for your training and outdoor adventures, as it can measure important health metrics – like calories burned and heart rate – as well as track your workouts and outdoor activities.

The Amazon Prime Day sale runs from midnight on Tuesday 8th July to 11:59 pm on Friday, 11th July 2025, however, early deals are flying in thick and fast. Even Garmin’s newer models – like the Instinct 3 – have already had their prices cut.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day Garmin deals that you can currently get your hands on, from the affordable Forerunner 55 to the popular Instinct 2 Solar. We’ll be updating this page as and when new deals roll in, so don’t forget to bookmark it and keep checking back. If there’s a deal that takes your fancy, grab it while you can!

Best Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £124.07 at Amazon The Forerunner 55 is an ideal entry-level running watch for inexperienced athletes. lt has all the features (and more) beginners need to get better at running, including built-in GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers daily workout suggestions and has an impressive two-week battery life.

Garmin Instinct 3: was £389.99 now £369.12 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and the Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8. Right now, it’s even cheaper.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was £649.99 now £490 at Amazon The Garmin Fenix 7X is a king-sized sports watch, equipped for the outdoors and running. Packed with tons of advanced health and training features and a massive 37-day battery life, thanks to its solar-powered face, it's one of the best multisport watches out there.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £299.99 now £190.29 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar remains one of Garmin's most popular adventure watches, thanks to its rugged durability, accurate GPS, and long battery life. Packed with plenty of health metrics and outdoor tracking features, it has everything you need for your next adventure.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £349.99 now £212.50 at Amazon The Forerunner 255 is a brilliant budget-friendly triathlon watch for runners who want to keep on top of their fitness. It's full of features, including Garim Coach, built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, daily workout suggestions, and much, much more!