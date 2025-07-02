Skip Prime Day – this stylish, rugged Garmin has over £300 off at Goldsmiths

Everyone may be getting excited about Prime Day in the next few days, where Amazon will be selling up some bargains across tech, homeware, wearables and more. However, I’m currently more excited about this crazy Garmin deal that I’ve stumbled across at Goldsmiths.

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition currently has over £300 slashed off its price tag, taking it down from £829.99 to £500. Sure, it’s still very pricy but, for one of Garmin’s more premium multisport watches, it’s a killer saving.

Save 40% Garmin Epix Gen 2: was £829.99 now £500 at Goldsmiths The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) blends sleek design with rugged durability, featuring a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display. Packed with advanced health tracking, accurate GPS, and a wide range of sports modes, it delivers top-tier performance with long-lasting battery life.

This high-performance GPS watch strikes the perfect balance between sleek design and rugged durability. It has a stunning 47mm sapphire crystal AMOLED display, with a steel bezel and reinforced fiber case, so that it can withstand the outdoor excursions while still looking sharp on the wrist.

There’s an abundance of navigation, performance and fitness features for the outdoor and fitness enthusiast; from TopoActive maps, to Garmin Coach, daily workout suggestions, and multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support for better and more accurate GPS positioning. Plus, there's even a built-in flashlight and it can withstand water depths up to 100 metres.

You’ll also have no problem keeping on top of your health and wellness, as the Epix Pro tracks it all, from sleep to stress, all-day heart rate, and there’s even more niche features, like jet lag and nap detection.

Battery life is brilliant too, especially for an AMOLED watch, which is up to 16 days. Plus, you can make payments straight from your wrist with Garmin Pay and download music from Spotify, Amazon and Deezer.

If you're looking to upgrade from an older Garmin model, then it may be time to treat yourself to the Epix Pro while it's on this fantastic offer.