Prime Day came early – this popular running Garmin has had a massive price drop

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new fitness tracker, specifically a Garmin, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to do this, as the online retailer always drops the prices across many of its models.

One of Garmin’s most affordable and popular watches is the Forerunner 55, which Amazon is now selling for just £117.95 – saving you a respectable 34% off its original price.

We’ve actually spotted plenty of other Prime Day Garmin deals that you may also want to take a look at. However, if its a cheap, reliable fitness tracker that you’re after, this Forerunner deal shouldn’t be passed up.

Save 34% Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £117.95 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch with standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Perfect for entry‑level to marathon runners!

In our Forerunner 55 review , we said it’s "the perfect wearable to guide you through the bumpy road that is the early days of running training" – making it the ideal watch for running rookies.

While this watch may be the most attractive Garmin on the block, and lack a bright AMOLED display, it wins in other areas. It has built-in GPS, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach, good battery life (2 weeks smartwatch, 20 h GPS) and even swimming metrics – more than enough to help beginners make progress or hit a new PB.

Its full price of £179.99 is considered cheap, at least by running watch standards, so the fact you can now grab it for less than £120 makes it a bargain. We don’t expect it will go down much more (if any) come Prime Day, so grab one while stock lasts.