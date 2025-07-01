Go Outdoors Summer Clear Out Sale is live – save big on tents, walking shoes and more
Camping and hiking season is in full swing, and to help you get geared up for your outdoor adventure, Go Outdoors has launched their big Summer Clear Out Sale with massive savings across brands like Merrell, Regatta, Montane and more.
Whether you’re in need of a bigger tent, a fresh pair of walking shoes, a new waterproof jacket or a lightweight sleeping bag, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to bag yourself a bargain in the Summer Clear Out Sale.
To access the best deals in Go Outdoors' sale you have to become a member first. This only costs £5 to cover you for the entire year, and it’ll give you access to exclusive member-only prices – which are significantly cheaper – so make sure you do this.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals from the sale, however, make sure to head over to the Go Outdoors website to take a look yourself, as there are far too many brilliant bargains for us to list.
This changing robe is perfect for wild water drips and days at the beach. It's made from Hydrafort 5000 fabric for wind and waterproof protection, while its fluffy borg lining will keep you warm whilst changing into dry clothes.
The Imber Waterproof Jacket will keep you protected from the elements without feeling restricted. It's crafted from Regatta's Isotex 5000 Stretch fabric, which can resist 5,000mm of water pressure and has a hydropollic breathable inner system which helps moisture to escape, while it's active fit stretch allows full range of movement.
The Moab Speed 2 offers reliable grip with its Vibram TC5+ outsole and 4mm lugs, while a Gore-Tex membrane keeps your feet dry. Lightweight and agile, it's built for comfort and speed on the trail.
It may not be 'fleecy weather' right now, but there's no harm in being prepared for if it takes a turn. Its high-zip design keeps cold air out, while its cosy fleece fabric helps you to stay snug. There's also a front zip pocket for storing essentials you want within easy reach (phone, hiking snacks, etc). Available in blue and black.
This backpack is ideal for daytime adventures. Equipped with plenty of pockets for storing your belongings, external hydration access and a trekking pole attachment, it'll ensure you're rearing and ready for your outdoor adventure.
