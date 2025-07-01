Go Outdoors Summer Clear Out Sale is live – save big on tents, walking shoes and more

Camping and hiking season is in full swing, and to help you get geared up for your outdoor adventure, Go Outdoors has launched their big Summer Clear Out Sale with massive savings across brands like Merrell, Regatta, Montane and more.

Whether you’re in need of a bigger tent, a fresh pair of walking shoes, a new waterproof jacket or a lightweight sleeping bag, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to bag yourself a bargain in the Summer Clear Out Sale.

To access the best deals in Go Outdoors' sale you have to become a member first. This only costs £5 to cover you for the entire year, and it’ll give you access to exclusive member-only prices – which are significantly cheaper – so make sure you do this.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals from the sale, however, make sure to head over to the Go Outdoors website to take a look yourself, as there are far too many brilliant bargains for us to list.

Save 46% Regatta Waterproof Changing Robe: was £120 now £65 at Go Outdoors This changing robe is perfect for wild water drips and days at the beach. It's made from Hydrafort 5000 fabric for wind and waterproof protection, while its fluffy borg lining will keep you warm whilst changing into dry clothes.

Save 51% Regatta Imber Waterproof Jacket: was £100 now £49 at Go Outdoors The Imber Waterproof Jacket will keep you protected from the elements without feeling restricted. It's crafted from Regatta's Isotex 5000 Stretch fabric, which can resist 5,000mm of water pressure and has a hydropollic breathable inner system which helps moisture to escape, while it's active fit stretch allows full range of movement.