LifeStraw to Nebo: 6 must-have hiking and camping deals in the early Prime Day sale
Time to upgrade your outdoor gear
Amazon Prime Day may be associated with bargain deals across tech and homeware, but there’s also some great savings to be had on outdoor gear too – which is ideal, because there’s no better time than the present to head out on a hike or weekend campout.
The official Prime Sale is still a few days away (8-11th July), however, we’ve already seen lots of tantalising deals popping up from various outdoors brands, including Nebo, LifeStraw, and even Osprey.
From hydration essentials to trusted packs, these early Prime Day deals offer a chance to upgrade your outdoor setup without breaking the bank. Just be quick – these discounts may not stick around for long.
The LifeStraw is the ultimate gadget for any hiker or camper. It protects you against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics. It's light and compact, so it'll barely take up any space in your backpack, and it couldn't be simpler to use.
This collapsible dinner set is ideal for your campout feasts or taking on backpacking trips. It includes a large bowl, a medium-sized bowl, and a cup, which all collapse into each other, so you can enjoy your meals without the bulk.
This dinky head torch from Nebo packs a punch with 400 lumens of brightness, making it perfect for lighting your path or tackling tasks in low light. It has spot and flood light modes, is crafted from lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum, and has an IPX4 water resistance rating.
If your backpack has seen better days, then why not upgrade it to this bold blue, minimalist daypack from Osprey? Ideal for shorter day hikes and lightweight excursions, it's equipped with stretchy side water bottle pockets, an AirScape backpanel to keep you cool, quick-release compression straps, and trekking pole loops.
An essential for any outdoor adventure. Inside this compact pouch are 92 first aid essentials, from bandages to microporous tape, a pair of scissors, plasters, and even tweezers. Hopefully you'll never need it but, as we all know, it's always better to be safe than sorry.
A good night's sleep can transform your camping trip, and this inflatable pillow can definitely help. It has a super soft brushed 50D polyester knit exterior for increased comfort and the curved internal baffle cradles your head comfortably for a good night's kip.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
