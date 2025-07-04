LifeStraw to Nebo: 6 must-have hiking and camping deals in the early Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day may be associated with bargain deals across tech and homeware, but there’s also some great savings to be had on outdoor gear too – which is ideal, because there’s no better time than the present to head out on a hike or weekend campout.

The official Prime Sale is still a few days away (8-11th July), however, we’ve already seen lots of tantalising deals popping up from various outdoors brands, including Nebo, LifeStraw, and even Osprey.

From hydration essentials to trusted packs, these early Prime Day deals offer a chance to upgrade your outdoor setup without breaking the bank. Just be quick – these discounts may not stick around for long.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was £28.89 now £20.66 at Amazon The LifeStraw is the ultimate gadget for any hiker or camper. It protects you against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics. It's light and compact, so it'll barely take up any space in your backpack, and it couldn't be simpler to use.

Nebo Mycro Head Torch: was £19.99 now £14.99 at Amazon This dinky head torch from Nebo packs a punch with 400 lumens of brightness, making it perfect for lighting your path or tackling tasks in low light. It has spot and flood light modes, is crafted from lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum, and has an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Osprey Unisex Sportlite 20 Backpack : was £75 now £54.99 at Amazon If your backpack has seen better days, then why not upgrade it to this bold blue, minimalist daypack from Osprey? Ideal for shorter day hikes and lightweight excursions, it's equipped with stretchy side water bottle pockets, an AirScape backpanel to keep you cool, quick-release compression straps, and trekking pole loops.