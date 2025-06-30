Move over Garmin – this is the early Prime Day smartwatch deal I’m buying

Garmin may have some of the best smartwatches, but there’s no denying that many of them aren’t super affordable. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly wearable that’s feature-rich, yet still great value, then you should consider this Amazfit Active 2 deal I’ve found instead. It seriously gives Garmin a run for its money.

The Active 2 has currently been reduced from £99.90 to £84.99, which is significantly cheaper than any Garmin you’d find on the market. In our four-star review of the Active 2 our tester said this GPS smartwatch looks and feels far more premium than its price tag would suggest, thanks to its bright AMOLED screen (which is the same brightness as the Apple Watch Series 10), AI voice controls, accurate fitness tracking, and offline maps. He even went far as to say it’s one of the best affordable smartwatches you can get your hands on right now.

Cheapest price Amazfit Active 2: was £99.90 now £84.99 at Amazon The Amazfit Active 2 boasts a sleek, round design with a dazzling 1.32-inch HD AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits (the same as the Apple Watch Series 10). With over 160 workout modes, offline maps, a plethora of health and wellness tracking features, 10-day battery life, and a built-in speaker to make and take calls, it's one of the best budget smartwatches you can get your hands on.

What makes the Amazfit Active 2 so good?

When it comes to the best smartwatches we’re looking for a few things: fitness tracking, battery life, design, connectivity and a user-friendly interface – and the Active 2 delivers on all fronts. It has over 160 sport modes (including Hyrox, skiing and even stair climbing) with built-in GPS to provide accuracy. Health tracking-wise, you can expect all the basics covered, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress measurement and even blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, which you’d normally find on more premium wearables.

Other impressive features, which you wouldn’t expect to find on such an affordable smartwatch, include offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation. Plus, there’s a built-in speaker for making and taking calls, AI voice commands to control settings, check the weather, and even reply to messages. With over 160 workout modes, offline maps, a plethora of health and wellness tracking features, 10-day battery life, and a built-in speaker to make and take calls, it's one of the best budget smartwatches you can get your hands on.

The affordable smartwatch scene is definitely growing with some impressive contenders, and the Active 2 is certainly one of them. With it currently at its cheapest price ever, it's a deal you should seriously consider if a new smartwatch is on your wish list.