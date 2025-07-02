Forget Prime Day – Adidas Samba sneakers have up to 60% off at End Clothing

Some deals can just seem too good to be true, but this Adidas Samba sale isn’t one of them. Right now, End Clothing has slashed up to 60% off multiple pairs of Samba sneakers, which means you can now grab a pair as cheap as £36!

As you can imagine, sizes are selling out quickly, so we wouldn’t recommend waiting on this one for too long. Just hit that buy button and deal with the consequences later.

Take me to the End Clothing Adidas Samba sale

Usually, when sneakers are this cheap, it can be because the colourways haven’t been too popular. However, there are so many colours in the sale that it simply can’t be this reason – End Clothing clearly just has a great summer sale on, and we’re here for it.

Below are a few of our favourites from the sale. Although, make sure you head over to the website yourself, as there are far too many pairs on offer for us to list them below.