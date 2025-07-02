Forget Prime Day – Adidas Samba sneakers have up to 60% off at End Clothing
There are too many colourways on offer to choose from
Some deals can just seem too good to be true, but this Adidas Samba sale isn’t one of them. Right now, End Clothing has slashed up to 60% off multiple pairs of Samba sneakers, which means you can now grab a pair as cheap as £36!
As you can imagine, sizes are selling out quickly, so we wouldn’t recommend waiting on this one for too long. Just hit that buy button and deal with the consequences later.
Usually, when sneakers are this cheap, it can be because the colourways haven’t been too popular. However, there are so many colours in the sale that it simply can’t be this reason – End Clothing clearly just has a great summer sale on, and we’re here for it.
Below are a few of our favourites from the sale. Although, make sure you head over to the website yourself, as there are far too many pairs on offer for us to list them below.
This grey, peach and white colour combo is perfect for the summer months ahead and with 60% off, they're an absolute bargain. There's plenty of sizes available too, so be quick!
A black pair of sneakers is always a safe bet, as you know they're always going to go with everything. The Deacon Samba is lighter and thinner than the 'OG', so it's perfect for the warmer weather. Save 50% off now.
We love this pastel purple shade for the summer season. Pair them with light colours for a fresh, airy aesthetic. Save 45% off now!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
