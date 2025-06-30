3 budget smartwatches that just got even cheaper before Prime Day

With Prime Day just over a week away, most people will be getting their wish lists up to date to see whether their favourite gadgets will make it into the sale.

If you were looking for a brand new affordable smartwatch or fitness tracker – good news – several budget-friendly smartwatches have already had their prices cut even further, making it easier than ever to upgrade your tech without emptying your wallet.

Now, as we all know, you have to be careful with budget smartwatches. While some may look flashy and like they can walk the walk, many can’t talk the talk. It’s a good job then, that here at T3, we test a lot of smartwatches and fitness trackers – from premium models to more budget-friendly buys.

Below are three of the best budget smartwatches we’ve spotted ahead of Prime Day that also punch above their weight when it comes to features, performance, and value.

Cheapest price Amazfit Active 2: was £99.90 now £84.99 at Amazon Unveiled at CES this year, the Amazfit Active 2 boasts a sleek, round design with a dazzling 1.32-inch HD AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits (the same as the Apple Watch Series 10). Its features go far beyond its price, with 160 workout modes, offline terrain and ski field maps, real-time altitude monitoring, turn-by-turn navigation, health and wellness tracking – including SpO2 tracking, which you'd find on pricer wearables – and a decent 10-day battery life. Plus, there's a built-in speaker to make and take calls.

Save 34% Save 34% Garmin Forerunner 55 (Aqua): was £179.99 now £118.01 at Amazon Those looking for an affordable fitness tracker can't go wrong with the Garmin Forerunner 55, a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch that's perfect for entry-level runners. It has standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price.