SUP guys! Here are 4 stupidly cheap stand-up paddle board deals in the Prime Day sales

Having shot up in popularity a few years ago, stand up paddle boarding is continuing its reign as the hot watersport of the summer. Easy to pick up and not super hard work (although it can be, if you want that), it's easy to see the appeal. Today's best inflatable paddle boards pack down small(ish) for storage, and can be transported in the boot of the most compact car.

It has become tradition that the best Prime Day deals include some excellent cheap paddle board bargains, and this year is no different. Three big brands have dropped their prices across a number of different boards: Bluefin, Leader Accessories and Goosehill. If you just want to have a splash about in the summer, our pick is the Leader Accessories kit, which is a downright bargain at £169.99 (opens in new tab). If you want a kit with some more versatility, the Bluefin SUP has a kayak conversion kit included, and is 20% off for Prime subscribers (opens in new tab).

There are more options too – read on for more info. They all fall into the low- to mid-range camp, so if you're thinking of cultivating a more long-term hobby, you'll find plenty of recommendations at a range of price points in our best paddle board for beginners ranking.

If you fancy gliding peacefully through the local waterways or along coastlines, checking out the scenery from that nice high vantage point, SUPing could well be the sport for you (I, for one, am a big fan). You do need to be a Prime member to claim – but if you want, you can use your free trial.

(opens in new tab) Leader Accessories 10'6" paddle board kit: was £269.99, now £169.99 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

37% off! This SUP kit includes paddle board, backpack, removable fin, pump and adjustable paddle. The paddle board itself is made from military-grade PVC and will support up to 300lbs. You don't get the kayak conversion kit and extra paddle that's included with the Bluefin, though.

(opens in new tab) Bluefin Cruise SUP package 10'8"| was £499, now £398.99 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

20% off! This SUP kit packs a lot for a very reasonable price – one which is even more reasonable today. The board itself is designed to be stable, tough and durable, and it boasts a GoPro mount, 3 handles for manouvering, and a kickboard for quick turns. There's also – surprise! – a seat and extra paddle that you can use to convert it into a kayak.

(opens in new tab) Goosehill 10'6" paddle board: was £369.77, now £210.77 at Amazon (save £159) (opens in new tab)

43% off! Another excellent paddle board bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sales is this Goosehill kit. Alongside that 10'6" board, you get all the accessories you need to take to the water, including a backpack, pump, removable fin and paddle. There are loads of colours to choose from, too.

(opens in new tab) Bluefin Sprint SUP touring paddle board: was £518.43, now £421.99 at Amazon (save £97) (opens in new tab)

19% off! If you've got some paddle boarding skills already and want to try touring, this sprint SUP touring package could be a good way to get started. This Bluefin board is longer and narrower to move more efficiently through the water, and comes with a lightweight fibreglass paddle and two bungee areas for storing kit.

