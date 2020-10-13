Prime Day SUP deal: save over £200 on this Bluefin inflatable paddle board package

Stand-up paddle boarding (or SUP, as it's also known) has grown in popularity in recent years. If you've caught the bug and are ready to invest in your own board, then we've got a cracking deal for you this Amazon Prime Day!
The Bluefin Cruise SUP Package contains everything you need to get out on the water. It includes an inflatable board (check out how this model compares to our pick of the best inflatable paddle boards), along with a fin, leash, pump and fibreglass paddle. There's also an attachable seat so you can convert your paddle into a kayak.
And this Amazon Prime Day, the Bluefin Cruise SUP Package starts from as little as £399 for the 10'8 model - a sturdy size that makes it one of the best beginners paddle boards. Alternatively, if you're in the market for something more advanced, the slimmer and longer 15' board has a whopping £214.90 off.
Bluefin Cruise SUP Package 10'8 Board | On sale for £399 | Was £499 | Saving you £100
This inflatable Bluefin paddle board is made from 1000 denier exo surface laminate PVC, making it a stable, rigid and durable ride. The lightweight fibreglass paddle has an ergonomically designed blade, helping you to power through the water with less effort. The board also features an integrated GoPro mount on the nose, so you can capture all the action out on the water. The package comes with a fin, leash, pump, storage bag and kayak conversion kit.View Deal
Bluefin Cruise SUP Package 15' Board | On sale for £584.10 | Was £799 | Saving you £214.90
What's the difference between this and the cheaper model above? In a word: size. The 15' board is longer and slimmer, allowing you to gather more pace and cover longer distances. It's also ideal for tandem users, which is why this particular package comes with two (rather than one) paddles and kayak seats. That's on top of all the other items mentioned above: fin, leash, pump and storage bag.View Deal
