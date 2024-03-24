Lovehoney’s new sex toy is powerful, travel-sized and looks like a penguin

Leading sexual happiness and wellness brand, Lovehoney has just launched a new sex toy that’s the ideal travel companion, thanks to its compact size and travel locking features. Called the Lovehoney Pocket Pal Clitoral Suction Stimulator, it’s powerful, petite and discreet… as discreet as a penguin can be, that is!

That’s right, the Lovehoney Pocket Pal comes in the shape of a penguin, complete with tiny protruding wings at the side of the toy. Inspired by penguins who are known to form lifelong partnerships, the Lovehoney Pocket Pal is designed to add a touch of fun and whimsy to your experiences.

Available in a bold purple colour, the curvy shape of the Lovehoney Pocket Pal fits comfortably in the hand and a single button is located at the front of the toy to turn it on and choose from the settings. Alongside its discreet and compact size, the Lovehoney Pocket Pal has a travel lock so you can take your best sex toy with you wherever you go.

The Lovehoney Pocket Pal acts as a best vibrator and clitoral suction stimulator in one. Made from soft silicone, the Lovehoney Pocket Pal is powered by Pleasure Air technology, which is also used in Lovehoney’s bestselling Rose collection . The Pleasure Air technology works by using contactless waves of air pressure to produce different suction patterns and air pulses.

Blended together, the Lovehoney Pocket Pal’s pulsing action stimulates and massages for the most pleasurable and intense orgasms. The toy has 10 different settings to choose from – all controlled by the central button – for completely unique and versatile sensations.

I’m not entirely sure why the Lovehoney Pocket Pal is in the shape of a penguin or how many people would be drawn to a toy with this shape and mini wings out the side. But looking at it, I can’t deny that it’s very cute and more exciting to look at compared to some other vibrators on the market.

The base of the Lovehoney Pocket Pal also means you can stand it up on your bedside table so you always have it to hand. It’s also waterproof so you can take it in the shower or bath. For £49.99 at Lovehoney , the Lovehoney Pocket Pal might be cheap but it sure looks mighty.