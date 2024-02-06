Lovehoney updates its Rose collection with two new love-themed sex toys

For Valentine’s Day 2024, Lovehoney has just updated its bestselling Rose collection with two new love-themed sex toys. Designed for both solo or couples play, the latest additions to Lovehoney’s Valentine’s range are packed full of different speeds, patterns and levels of intensity for a customisable and enjoyable experience.

Last year, Lovehoney launched its rose collection that featured three rose-shaped clitoral suction stimulators, including the Lovehoney Fantasy Rose . These toys were instantly praised as some of the best sex toys on the market, due to the playful design, multiple suction modes and affordable price tag.

Now, building off the success of its popular Rose collection, Lovehoney has launched two new products for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. Both the Lovehoney Power Petal and the Lovehoney Heartbeat use Pleasure Air Technology to stimulate the clitoris and offer unrivalled amounts of pleasure.

The first new toy from Lovehoney is the Lovehoney Power Petal 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Stimulator with Thrusting Egg Vibrator . Expanding on the original Rose design, the Lovehoney Power Petal is a 2-in-1 device that features the original Rose suction toy and a thrusting love egg vibrator.

With four speeds and six patterns to choose from, the Lovehoney Power Petal can be completely customised for light or intense sensations. The rose can be used on its own or in combination with the egg vibrator which has three thrusting speeds that work inside you.

L: Lovehoney Power Petal / R: Lovehoney Heartbeat (Image credit: Lovehoney)

The Lovehoney Power Petal is slightly bigger than the other Rose toys, but it’s still fairly compact and travel-friendly. It’s also rechargeable, fully waterproof and will only set you back £69.99, making it a great treat for yourself or your partner for Valentine’s Day.

The second new toy is the Lovehoney Heartbeat Clitoral Suction Stimulator which is a reinterpretation of the Rose toy. Instead of the classic rose design, the Lovehoney Heartbeat is shaped like a heart. The tip of the heart acts as the clitoral suction stimulator and the controls are located on the side of the heart.

Fitting into the palm of your hand, the Lovehoney Heartbeat is extremely discreet and has a travel lock, so you can take it with you on-the-go without worrying about it going off in your suitcase! Alongside its use of Pleasure Air Technology, the Lovehoney Heartbeat has 10 levels of intensity to choose from, and what’s even better is it only costs £49.99.

If you’re not sure what to get your partner this Valentine’s Day, or you simply want to treat yourself, the new additions to the Lovehoney Rose collection will make the perfect gift. Oh, and make sure to check out these Lovehoney deals for money off your purchases.