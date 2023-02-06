LELO launches new version of bestselling sex toy for its 20th anniversary

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LELO, the sexual wellness and self-care brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year by launching a new and improved version of its first ever sex toy: the LELO Lily 3 (opens in new tab). Not only is LELO celebrating 20 years of creating the best sex toys (opens in new tab) on the market, but the LELO Lily 3 is the first exciting product launch to come from the brand in 2023… and ahead of Valentine’s Day, no less!

LELO is arguably most well known for its extensive collection of the best vibrators (opens in new tab), including the LELO Dot (opens in new tab) and the LELO Soraya Wave (opens in new tab) which were both given 5 stars by our reviewer. For its anniversary, LELO is going back to its roots and launching the newest version of its first ever and bestselling sex toy, the Lily.

The original Lily from LELO has a stellar reputation that completely transformed the sex toy industry when it first hit the shelves. Since its release, LELO has improved it and launched the Lily 2 (opens in new tab) and the Lily 3, upping the settings, patterns and intensity levels to help solo users or couples create a sensual experience.

(Image credit: LELO)

So, let’s take a look at the LELO Lily 3 personal massager. The all-new LELO Lily 3 is more powerful than its predecessor with 10 powerful settings that offer different vibration patterns and varying levels of intensity. This fun sex toy is not only recommended for self pleasure but is a top vibrator to use with your partner (see our guide to the best sex toys for couples (opens in new tab) for our top picks).

Petite in size, the Lily 3 is made from contoured silicone that moulds to the curves of your body and has easy-to-use buttons for customisable multisensory play. The Lily 3 has the same sleek attractive design of the Lily 2 but is now available in three different colours: Calm Lavender, Dark Plum and Polar Green. Although the Lily 3 looks good, it’s also compact and discreet so you can take it with you wherever you go. It’s also rechargeable and doesn’t make too much noise, which is always a bonus.

The main upgrades on the LELO Lily 3 are its additional settings and the fact that it’s now fully waterproof. While the Lily 2 is submersible, the Lily 3 is the best choice if you want to use it in the bath or shower.

(Image credit: LELO)

The cost of the LELO Lily 3 is £70 which is significantly cheaper than the Lily 2. The Lily 3 might not stay at this price forever but as LELO are celebrating its 20th anniversary, the brand is offering it for just £70 rather than its full RRP of £139. As of writing, the LELO Lily 3 is only available at LELO.