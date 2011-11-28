GEAR4 PocketLoops music appcessory to launch tomorrow

Image 1 of 5 GEAR4 PocketLoops Image 2 of 5 GEAR4 PocketLoops Image 3 of 5 GEAR4 PocketLoops Image 4 of 5 GEAR4 PocketLoops Image 5 of 5 GEAR4 PocketLoops

GEAR4 jumps on the emerging appcessories bandwagon with the music making PocketLoops confirmed to hit stores across the UK tomorrow

Expanding the growing range of available appcessories, peripherals and audio specialist GEAR4 has confirmed it is to make the piano esque, iPhone compatible PocketLoops available to buy tomorrow, November 29th.



GEAR4 PocketLoops Features



Allowing iPhone owners to dock their smartphone in an effort to create, mix and share their own sweet, sweet tunes the GEAR4 PocketLoops pairs with the free to download iOS application allowing wannabe mix masters to lay their own tracks using the compact synth.



Appealing to all musical tastes the GEAR4 PocketLoops and accompanying app features beats from a host of genres including pop, hip hop, heavy metal, house and drum 'n' bass, with users able to share their end product with friends direct from the application.



Looking to further expand on the popularity of music centric applications such as Apple's GarageBand and the piano replicating Virtuoso, GEAR4 has brought hardware into the mix with the attached keyboard allowing users to get a more hands-on feel with their music making.



GEAR4 PocketLoops Price



Launching via GEAR4.com and set to be made available through highstreet chain Argos the music themed appcessory is to land in time for the pre-Christmas shopping rush with the PocketLoops price tag set at a rather reasonable £49.99.



Will you be hoping to rock out using your new PocketLoops this Christmas morning or are you happier sporting a dedicated app? Let us know via the comments box below.

