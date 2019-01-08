Australian Open tennis: watch Eurosport Player for just 1p per month for six months

As the Australian Open kicks off this month, Prime members new to Eurosport Player can watch the tennis tournament for just 1p per month for six months, in an exclusive deal available on Prime Video Channels.

From 8 to 27 January, Amazon Prime members who sign up to the offer will be able to keep up–to-date on the latest from the Australian Open on Eurosport Player, including the qualifying games (8-13 Jan), the full, uninterrupted live coverage of the tournament (14-27 Jan), as well as match replays, highlight shows, and catch up matches available later in the day.

Whether you're following world No.1 Simona Halep or last year’s champion Caroline Wozniacki in the women’s, or backing defending champion Roger Federer and British favourite Andy Murray in the men’s, Prime members who subscribe to Eurosport Player can follow the performances easily in the first grand slam of the season.

The offer supports Prime Video’s tennis line-up, including the US Open and 38 ATP World Tour events, including all Masters 1000s events, which will be available exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland from 2019 to 2023 at no extra cost to Prime members. Prime Video will also show the ATP Finals from the O2, the Next Gen Finals, the Fever-Tree Championships from The Queen’s Club and the Nature Valley International from Eastbourne.

Prime members can sign up to the offer via Prime Video Channels from 8 to 27 January for 1p per month for six months, in addition to their Prime membership at amazon.co.uk/eurosportplayer/signup .

The offer gives customers access to the Australian Open (14-27 Jan) and French Open (26 May-9 June). Later in the year, Eurosport Player will also show daily highlights and live coverage from Wimbledon Finals (1-14 July). Alongside Prime Video’s exclusive US Open coverage, any Prime member signing up to the offer can watch all four tennis majors in 2019.

Prime Video Channels brings you more than just Eurosport. There are a selection of channels which you can subscribe to individually without having to sign up for a bundle or enter a lengthy contract. To view the full list of channels, check out amazon.co.uk/channels .

Image credit: Getty