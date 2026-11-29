As T3’s resident sleep expert, I’ve mastered the art of sleeping. My bedroom is completely tailored to getting the best night’s sleep, and nine times out of ten, I fall asleep quickly, rarely wake in the night, and arise feeling refreshed in the morning.

From my mattress and pillow , to sleep tracker and wake up light , I use these seven essentials to ensure I get the best sleep quality and quantity every night. Featuring Simba, Emma, Panda London, Hatch, Loop and more, all these bedroom essentials have been discounted in the Cyber Monday deals – here’s why you should buy them.

Hatch Restore 3: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon I love a wake up light, and the Hatch Restore 3 is a joy to use which is why I rated it highly in my Hatch Restore 3 review . Now 20% off, the Hatch Restore 3 emits soothing lights and brightness levels, and plays relaxing audio that wakes you up gently in the morning. Read more Read less ▼