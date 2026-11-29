7 things I have in my bedroom to get the best night’s sleep – and they're all on sale for Cyber Monday
The best Cyber Monday deals on my bedroom essentials, including mattresses and sleep trackers
As T3’s resident sleep expert, I’ve mastered the art of sleeping. My bedroom is completely tailored to getting the best night’s sleep, and nine times out of ten, I fall asleep quickly, rarely wake in the night, and arise feeling refreshed in the morning.
From my mattress and pillow, to sleep tracker and wake up light, I use these seven essentials to ensure I get the best sleep quality and quantity every night. Featuring Simba, Emma, Panda London, Hatch, Loop and more, all these bedroom essentials have been discounted in the Cyber Monday deals – here’s why you should buy them.
Get 30% off the Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress in the Simba Cyber Monday sale. Made from eight layers of foam and springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress has a medium-firm feel and is extremely breathable, so you won’t wake up hot and bothered in the night. Read our Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress review for more details.
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The Panda London Cloud Bamboo Duvet is now 15% off for Cyber Monday. The duvet has a 10.5 tog rating which keeps you nice and warm throughout the winter. Made from bamboo, it’s also very temperature regulating and naturally hypoallergenic. See our Panda Cloud Bamboo Duvet review for more information.
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Now under £70, the Emma Adapt Cooling Pillow helped me get through this year’s UK heatwaves. I gave it five stars in my Emma Adapt Cooling Pillow review, and found it to be incredibly cooling and comfortable. I also loved how it moulded to my head and neck for extra support.
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I love a wake up light, and the Hatch Restore 3 is a joy to use which is why I rated it highly in my Hatch Restore 3 review. Now 20% off, the Hatch Restore 3 emits soothing lights and brightness levels, and plays relaxing audio that wakes you up gently in the morning.
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Save £60 on the Luna Smart Ring in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. I awarded it five stars in my Luna Smart Ring review, and while it also tracks fitness, steps and heart rate, it excels in sleep tracking – and it’s got an impressive battery life.
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Now just £35.96, the Loop Dream Earplugs are a great choice for light sleepers. With active noise reduction, the earplugs block out unwanted noise, including your partner’s snoring! See our Loop Dream review for more details.
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For blocking out light, the Therabody SleepMask is £10 cheaper at John Lewis. Another five star award winner as you’ll see from my Therabody SleepMask review, this sleep mask produces soothing vibrations to send you to sleep, and relieve headaches and tension.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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