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Switch it up Nintendo Switch Sports Resort – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On PlayStation or Xbox being impossible to find, why not forget about GTA VI for a minute and focus on some family time? That's what the Switch 2 is perfect for – especially with the Sports Resort game bundled in at a massive discount. It's got everything from bowling to tennis, thumb-wrestling to skateboarding. It's physical, it's competitive and it's a lot of fun for the whole family. Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was £449 , now £399 at Currys By Mike Lowe

This Sage coffee machine is cheaper than anywhere else right now – and comes with a load of freebies (Image credit: Grind x Sage) The Sage Barista Touch Impress is one of the most popular bean-to-cup coffee machines to shop this Black Friday, with several retailers having reduced its price to £999. However, I've found a way to get it for £25 less, whilst picking up some extra accessories and free coffee along the way. Grind x Sage Barista Touch Impress Coffee Machine: was £1,300 now £975 at grind.co.uk Designed in collaboration with Grind, the Grind x Sage Barista Touch Impress is reduced from £1,300 to £975 at Grind. Better still, this isn't just the standard Sage model – the collaboration comes with an exclusive collection of stainless steel accessories, including a portafilter, milk jug and knock box, as well as two complimentary bags of Grind coffee beans. Read more Read less ▼ By Lizzie Wilmot

Pocket power (Image credit: Olight) The final deal from me today! I love Olight torches (I've been playing around with the gigantic Marauder 3 for the last few weeks), and the Marauder Mini is a brilliant example of what makes the brand's products so great. It's well-built and can project its beam up to 600 metres – not bad for a torch that can fit in your pocket. Save 40% Olight Marauder Mini: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The Marauder Mini is a powerful handheld searchlight with a dedicated spotlight that can project a beam up to 600 metres. At £119.99, it's back to the same excellent price I spotted during Amazon's October sale, and £10 cheaper than last year's Black Friday offer. Read more Read less ▼ By Matt Kollat

Bargain on a bargain (Image credit: Coros) Here's another smartwatch deal for you: Coros' Apex 4 watch has shed 10% of its asking price, which might not sound much, but we're talking about a wearable that's half price of the similarly specced Enduro 3 at RRP. 10 per cent off an outdoor watch with ultra-long battery life, titanium bezel, MIP screen (if that's what you're after) and offline mapping. Not bad Save 10% Coros Apex 4 (46mm): was £429 now £386.10 at Boots.com A more affordable alternative to the new Vertix 4, the Coros Apex 4 features a sapphire-protected MIP display, titanium bezel, offline mapping and advanced training tools. It's an excellent option for trail runners and hikers, especially with this 10% Black Friday discount. Read more Read less ▼ By Matt Kollat

The best Apple Watch alternative? (Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3) The Venu X1 is clearly aimed at those who want Garmin's levels of health and fitness features but prefer the sqaure-ish look of the Apple Watch. However, it was a bit harder to recommend the watch at launch due its high asking price. Things are a lot different now! Save 33% Garmin Venu X1: was £599.99 now £399 at Amazon Garmin's ultra-slim premium smartwatch combines a generous 2-inch AMOLED display with sapphire crystal, a titanium caseback, advanced training and recovery guidance, full-colour maps and a built-in LED flashlight. Battery life is rated at up to eight days in smartwatch mode. Read more Read less ▼ By Matt Kollat

Teal Dell with £200 off (Image credit: Dell) This fetching teal coloured Dell 14S laptop is currently £599 at John Lewis. The price is going up to £799 next week but this is an introductory offer – so get it while it lasts. The laptop features an Intel Core 5 (Series 3) Processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, so it is ideal for home use. By Mat Gallagher