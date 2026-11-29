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Black Friday deals LIVE: The best discounts on sale today, Sunday 29th
The discounts are still running, so don't miss these Black Friday deals while they last
Last month saw Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is becoming the unofficial start of the sales season, but November is when the gloves come off – and the prices go down.
The weekend is coming to its closing period, but ahead of Cyber Monday we're here to identify the best discounts for Sunday 29th November before it's back-to-work o'clock.
To keep up with the biggest deals and discounts, we'll be updating this live blog so you can see when the sales offer something that's really worth buying.
Don't forget, prices change on a daily basis, so do your research. But now it's Black Friday weekend proper the very best deals are here.
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% off)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Very Black Friday Deals (extra 10% off Black Friday lines with code EXTRA)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (up to £150 off across the range)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off products)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (big deals on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and Home)
- Amazon Black Friday Week sale (big savings across the store plus Prime exclusives)
- Halfords Black Friday sale (up to 30% off cycling and motoring accessories)
Editor's picks:
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle:
was £449.99, now £399.99 at Currys
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags 2nd Gen (4 Pack)
was £99, now £71.78 at Amazon
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249,now £149.99 at Argos
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 3
was £219,now £155.98 at Amazon
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £329, now £208.50 at Amazon
- ✈️ LEGO Icons Concorde:
was £170, now £130 at Argos
- 🎧 Nothing Headphone (1)
was £249, now £149 at Nothing
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air M5:
was £1299, now £1199 at John Lewis
- 💻 Asus Zenbook 14 (Snapdragon X1):
was £1,099.99now £649.99 at Amazon
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £399 at Currys
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ901UK Air Fryer
was £239.99, now £149.99 at Currys
- ☕ De'Longhi Magnifica S Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
was £479.99,now £269 at Currys
- ✨ Shark PowerDetect Speed Vacuum Cleaner:
was £399.99,now £229.99 at Currys
- 💻 Apple: Mac mini M6
was £899,now £692.70 at Amazon
- ⌚ Garmin fēnix 8:
was £699.99, now £479.99 (31% off) at Amazon
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599, now £349 at Amazon
- 📺 LG OLED C6:
was £1,699.98now £1,175.98 at LG UK
- 📺 Amazon Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959.99
- 📺 Hisense: 65 Inch Canvas TV
was £1599, now £999 at Amazon
- 💿 Sony PS-LX5BT turntable:
was £399, now £299 at Sony
- 💍 Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🏃♂️ Peloton Tread Vision Treadmill:
was £2999, now £2499 at Peloton
- 🕹️ SecretLab Titan Evo:
was £469, now £419 at Secretlab
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 20% off the latest Kindle 16GB
- 🚜 Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower:
was £1278, now £849 (34% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos Move 2:
was £449, now £359 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £499,now £399
- 📺 XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector,
was £869, now £648.99 at Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
Cook up a storm with 50% off this Philips air fryer
If you're after a cheap air fryer deal, you can now get the Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer for half price. This model has two asymmetrical baskets, so you can cook a main on one side, and sides on the other. It comes in black and gold, and is one of the best air fryers we've tried at T3.
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Get reading
While it's not the redesigned 2026 model, this previous-gen Paperwhite still features that all-important backlight – so you can read in the dark.
It's the best Kindle for most people, with a 7-inch display that's easy to hold, comfortable on the eyes, and a battery life that lasts for yonks, too.
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Mini-LED, mini price
Amazon is always good for an own-brand TV deal during its sales – and its latest 2026 range has never been cheaper.
This is for the super-bright Mini-LED model, which doesn't scrimp on features – including Dolby Vision IQ and a fast refresh rate to 144Hz – despite the low price.
You can even choose to pay over 5 months interest-free, which would mean £112pm for this set, softening the upfront asking price.
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Switch it up
PlayStation or Xbox being impossible to find, why not forget about GTA VI for a minute and focus on some family time?
That's what the Switch 2 is perfect for – especially with the Sports Resort game bundled in at a massive discount.
It's got everything from bowling to tennis, thumb-wrestling to skateboarding. It's physical, it's competitive and it's a lot of fun for the whole family.
Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle:
was £449, now £399 at Currys
Top streaming deals
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Apple's streaming service has among the most consistent in recent years, delivering some of the best seasons ever – Severance and Pluribus being two such examples.
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Paramount+: was
£12.99 now £2.99 at Paramount
Paramount's service has gone from obscurity to essential, with more must-watch shows than some 'bigger' services can manage at the moment – including MobLand and Dexter Resurrection.
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HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO
Now it's finally available in the UK, this dedicated access nets you 50% off for a whole year. It applies to all packages, whether you want entry-level or full-on 4K with all the bells and whistles. And it'll be the only place to watch Harry Potter at Christmas.
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PlayStation palaver
This could be the very last shippable PS5 stock in the UK that you can get before Christmas.
It's not cheap, as there's a PS Portal bundled into this package deal, but this really is a last-chance saloon buying opportunity.
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Don't care for the Portal and happy to wait?
This Amazon option for the disc-integrated Sony console, plus two DualSense controllers, is due to arrive mid-January.
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When will the deals end?
Yesterday we covered 'When does Black Friday end?' as it's one of the most asked questions about the sales weekend.
As we now turn into Cyber Monday mode – and the best Cyber deals are being tracked here – the official line is that by 1 December it'll all be over.
The reality, however, is that it's an open-ended situation. Some retailers extend their discounts through into December. Some you may find become Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's sales...
Damp and mould don't stand a chance with this dehumidifier deal
If damp, condensation or laundry that takes forever to dry are becoming a familiar problem at home, this Pro Breeze dehumidifier could be a great investment. It extracts up to 10 litres of moisture from the air each day, helping to keep your home feeling fresher, and is claimed to cost as little as 4p per hour to run.
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Le Creuset mugs for £9 each?!
This set of four 380ml stoneware mugs works out at around £9.37 per mug, which is pretty unheard of for the premium kitchenware brand. The mugs are made from durable, scratch-resistant stoneware, are dishwasher-safe and come in a lovely classic Meringue colourway.
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This Sage coffee machine is cheaper than anywhere else right now – and comes with a load of freebies
The Sage Barista Touch Impress is one of the most popular bean-to-cup coffee machines to shop this Black Friday, with several retailers having reduced its price to £999. However, I've found a way to get it for £25 less, whilst picking up some extra accessories and free coffee along the way.
Designed in collaboration with Grind, the Grind x Sage Barista Touch Impress is reduced from £1,300 to £975 at Grind. Better still, this isn't just the standard Sage model – the collaboration comes with an exclusive collection of stainless steel accessories, including a portafilter, milk jug and knock box, as well as two complimentary bags of Grind coffee beans.
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Pocket power
The final deal from me today! I love Olight torches (I've been playing around with the gigantic Marauder 3 for the last few weeks), and the Marauder Mini is a brilliant example of what makes the brand's products so great. It's well-built and can project its beam up to 600 metres – not bad for a torch that can fit in your pocket.
The Marauder Mini is a powerful handheld searchlight with a dedicated spotlight that can project a beam up to 600 metres. At £119.99, it's back to the same excellent price I spotted during Amazon's October sale, and £10 cheaper than last year's Black Friday offer.
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Bargain on a bargain
Here's another smartwatch deal for you: Coros' Apex 4 watch has shed 10% of its asking price, which might not sound much, but we're talking about a wearable that's half price of the similarly specced Enduro 3 at RRP. 10 per cent off an outdoor watch with ultra-long battery life, titanium bezel, MIP screen (if that's what you're after) and offline mapping. Not bad
A more affordable alternative to the new Vertix 4, the Coros Apex 4 features a sapphire-protected MIP display, titanium bezel, offline mapping and advanced training tools. It's an excellent option for trail runners and hikers, especially with this 10% Black Friday discount.
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Fly More for less
DJI's Mini 4K used the be everyone's favourite beginner drone. The brand came out with two replacements last year, with the Lito 1 being the more affordable option. Now, the Fly More Combo is a whopping £100 cheaper – am offer not to miss if you're looking for a new drone!
DJI's affordable camera drone combines 4K/60fps video recording with omnidirectional obstacle sensing and intelligent subject tracking. This discounted Fly More Combo includes the RC-N3 remote controller, three flight batteries, a charging hub and a shoulder bag.
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The best Apple Watch alternative?
The Venu X1 is clearly aimed at those who want Garmin's levels of health and fitness features but prefer the sqaure-ish look of the Apple Watch. However, it was a bit harder to recommend the watch at launch due its high asking price. Things are a lot different now!
Garmin's ultra-slim premium smartwatch combines a generous 2-inch AMOLED display with sapphire crystal, a titanium caseback, advanced training and recovery guidance, full-colour maps and a built-in LED flashlight. Battery life is rated at up to eight days in smartwatch mode.
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Zoom zoom
Hey'all, it's MattK, lover of all things outdoorsy and fitness, taking over the live blog. The first deal I recommend today is indeed quite fitness-y: SportsShoes.com has a cracking deal on the Vaporfly NEXT% 4. You should check it out.
Nike's lightweight road racing shoe combines responsive ZoomX foam with a full-length carbon-fibre Flyplate for a propulsive ride. Designed for chasing personal bests over distances from 5K to the marathon, the Vaporfly 4 is now £150 cheaper with the code BF2026.
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Cameras are making a comeback
There's an increasingly anti-AI movement, which is seeing dedicated kit such as cameras rise in public interest.
Not only that, Panasonic's pocketable zoom compact, the TZ300, has a massive discount as part of Amazon's weekend sales.
With a larger 1-inch sensor, expect utmost quality, while the 15x optical zoom means you can zoom right in on the action – beyond what a phone could manage.
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Stay fit (and warm!) for less
When it's too cold to ride outside, get setup inside! That's what Zwift is great at delivering – you just need your phone, tablet or laptop to sync with the hardware.
And some of the best hardware is this Zwift Ride (V2) indoor trainer, paired with Wahoo's Kickr Core, which reacts to your training in real-time for an authentic ride experience.
The previous lowest Black Friday 2025 price was £999, so this year's discount is double that – and it's for the newer 'V2' updated model, too, so you're getting the latest and greatest.
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A Shokz-ingly good deal
Reviewed earlier this year and scoring a lucrative 5-stars, the latest Shokz open-ears are a great way to hear the world around you when exercising, while listening to your favourite tunes or podcasts.
There's now a chunky 20% discount on these clip-on 'buds, which are ultra-comfortable and deliver high levels of bass considering their form factor. In an increasingly busy market, these are among the best of their type – and for a great price.
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A VPN-protected router
We reviewed this router (the GL-MT6000) earlier this year and love the built-in VPN feature, which you can switch on and off – and even per connected device, if you wish. It's great for privacy.
The purchase also comes with your first ExpressVPN subscription included, which adds a lot to the value, especially now there's a 15% discount on the usual retail price.
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If it spins, it wins
Physical media's not dead! If you've been pondering buying a 4K Blu-ray player then Panasonic makes the best high-end offering still on the market (since Oppo exited years ago). This top-tier player finally has a rare discount, if you want to enjoy your discs at their very best.
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Looking for something cheaper than the Panasonic offering? Sony's mid-tier 2025 release is also top notch and much raved about. It's also got a rare discount, cutting the price back to an even more desirable level.
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Big deal on the Mini
This one just keeps on dropping, with a further price reduction today ahead of Cyber Monday.
It's for the brand-new M6-toting Mac from 2026, which wraps 16GB memory and 256GB storage into this low-price deal.
You'll need to budget for a monitor, too, of course – but for a home office setup this little box is ideal.
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Grab a Grogu
This 25cm-tall baby Grogu has a huge discount for the weekend sale – and would be an ideal gift for a fan of The Mandalorian & Grogu series on Disney+ (or any Star Wars fan, for that matter).
While his finish is plush, there are animatronics inside, so Grogu can stand on his own, his head can move (3x AA batteries included to action that) and there are even interactive sounds.
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Teal Dell with £200 off
This fetching teal coloured Dell 14S laptop is currently £599 at John Lewis. The price is going up to £799 next week but this is an introductory offer – so get it while it lasts. The laptop features an Intel Core 5 (Series 3) Processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, so it is ideal for home use.
SIM only
Mobiles.co.uk has an interesting Black Friday SIM-only deal on Vodafone. Its £ 14-a-month contract for 120GB has a cashback offer which sees you getting a refund every month, totalling £126. This takes the average monthly bill (after refunds) down to just £4.96. It's a complicated way of doing it, but if you're up for the challenge, you can save a bit of cash.
Vodafone also has its own Black Friday deals running, including 5G Broadband from £16 a month, up to £1071 off an iPhone 18 Pro Max and up to £1528 off a Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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