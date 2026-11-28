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Cyber Monday deals LIVE: top picks for Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sonos and more discounts today
Sales continue over the weekend ahead of Cyber Monday – don't miss out on these final discounts
Back when Black Friday was mostly in-store, Cyber Monday offered the online alternative, and then became the more tech-focused sale compared to the traditional white goods and mattresses. Today, though, it is the last bastion of sales, the finishing post for many a deal, and your last chance to bag a bargain.
Many Cyber Monday offers merely run over from the Black Friday deals, but there are also some new discounts that pop up – or at least ones that went away and are coming back to life.
We'll be tracking prices as they chop and change this weekend and into Cyber Monday. Some will finish on the dot at 11:59 PM on Monday, while others may slowly peter out over the coming days. Keep a lookout for the live updates at the bottom of this page for the very latest developments.
Biggest Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales still running
- Argos Black Friday sale (ends 1 December)
- Currys Black Friday sale (ends 30 November)
- Very Black Friday Deals (ends 1 December)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (ends 30 November)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (ends 30 November)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (ends 30 November)
- Amazon Black Friday Week sale (ends 30 November)
- Halfords Black Friday sale (up to 30% off cycling and motoring accessories)
Editor's pick
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags 2nd Gen (4 Pack)
was £99, now £71.78 at Amazon
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 3
was £219,now £155.98 at Amazon
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £329, now £208 at Amazon
- 🎧 Nothing Headphone (1)
was £249, now £149 at Nothing
- 💻 Apple: Mac mini M6
was £899,now £692 at Amazon
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air M5 was £1299, now £1199 at John Lewis
- 💻 Asus Zenbook 14 (Snapdragon X1):
was £1,099.99now £649.99 at Amazon
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £399 at Currys
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ901UK Air Fryer
was £239.99, now £149 at Currys
- ☕ De'Longhi Magnifica S Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
was £479.99,now £269 at Currys
- ✨ Shark PowerDetect Speed Vacuum Cleaner:
was £399.99,now £229.99 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249,now £149.99 at Argos
- ⌚ Garmin fēnix 8:
was £699.99, now £479.99 (31% off) at Amazon
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599, now £349 at Amazon
- 📺 LG OLED C6:
was £1,699.98now £1,175.98 at LG UK
- 📺 Philips Ambilight: 65-inch OLED761 for £1099 from Currys
- 📺 Amazon Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959
- 📺 Hisense: 65 Inch Canvas TV
was £1599, now £999 at Amazon
- ✈️ LEGO Icons Concorde:
was £170, now £130 at Argos
- 💿 Sony PS-LX5BT turntable:
was £399, now £299 at Sony
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle:
was £449.99, now £399.99 at Currys
- 💍 Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🏃♂️ Peloton Tread Vision Treadmill:
was £2999, now £2499 at Peloton
- 🕹️ SecretLab Titan Evo:
was £469, now £419 at Secretlab
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 20% off the latest Kindle 16GB
- 🚜 Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower:
was £1278, now £849 (34% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos Move 2:
was £449, now £359 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £499,now £399
- 📺 XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector,
was £869, now £648.99 at Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
Blu-ray bargain?
With the unreliable longevity of some streaming titles, getting titles on Blu-Ray is the only way to guarantee you have a movie to keep. Plus, the quality if infinity better. That's why a good Blu-ray player is a smart purchase. This Panasonic model was already well priced, but now it's even cheaper. You can pick up the Panasonic DP-UB820 for £378.99 on Amazon, that's £50 off the list price.
Cheap drone deals
This drone deal is great value right now. You can pick up the DJI Lito 1 drone for £329 – that's £100 off the list price at DJI. It comes with an RC-N3 controller, three batteries, a charging hub and a shoulder bag.
New Switch 2 deals
While the great Very deal on the Switch 2 bundle has gone, this Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle is as good if not better at £399.99 from Currys. It comes with the full Sports Resort game download and a 3-month online membership.
Cyber deals incoming
While the term Cyber Monday isn't as big in the UK as it is State-side, expect to see some exclusive Cyber Monday offers picking up this weekend. Right now, most of the deals are continuations from Black Friday but we have seen some prices drop further this morning, which means there's still some shopping to be done.
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