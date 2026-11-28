November is the turning point in the year for many reasons. The clocks have gone back, the temperature has dropped, the leaves are falling from the trees. Most of all, though, it's when the big Black Friday sales events starts – and now it's here!

Last month saw Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is becoming the unofficial start of the sales season, but November is when the gloves come off, and the prices go down.

Last week, both Argos and Currys launched their Black Friday sales, and many more followed this week. To keep up with the biggest deals and discounts, we'll be updating this live blog so you can see when the sales offer something that's really worth buying.

Don't forget, prices change on a daily basis throughout Black Friday, so it's important to do your research. But now it's Black Friday proper, there's no need to hesitate – as the best deals are here, right now.

Biggest Black Friday sales

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