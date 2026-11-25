5 tried and tested mattresses to upgrade your sleep set-up – and they’re up to 30% off in the Black Friday deals
The best Black Friday mattress deals from Simba, Emma, Eight Sleep and more
The Black Friday deals are kicking off this week and the product I always recommend buying is a new mattress. Mattresses can get extremely expensive, but the Black Friday sales are full of huge price cuts on spring, memory foam and hybrid mattresses – but which one should you buy?
To help you decide, I’ve made this guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals in 2026. Below, you’ll find quick links to the best sales, and my top five picks which we’ve tried and tested, so they come highly recommended by the T3 team.
Top 5 Black Friday mattress deals
Now 33% off, you can save over £900 on the Simba Hybrid Ultra. It has 13 layers of luxurious materials, including 8,500 supportive springs and has a generous 34cm depth. See our five-star Simba Hybrid Ultra review for more details.
Single: was £1,749, now £1,171.83
Double: was £2,399, now £1,607.33
Get 25% off all sizes of the Emma Hybrid Original in the Emma Black Friday sale. This mattress is made of 25 layers of comfortable springs and foam, and has a medium-firmness and breathable feel. See our Emma Hybrid Original review for more details.
Single: was £369, now £276.75
Double: was £529, now £396.75
King: was £639, now £479.25
The 2026 Eight Sleep Pod sale has its best deal yet, saving you £400 on the Pod and Base. This smart sleep system fits onto your existing mattress and makes adjustments throughout the night to keep you cool and comfortable. See our Eight Sleep Pod review for more details.
Get 30% off the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro for Black Friday. Made from bamboo, this mattress is comfortable, temperature regulating, and naturally hypoallergenic, as well as being eco-friendly. See our Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro review for more details.
Single: was £950, now £665
Double: was £1,290, now £903
King: was £1,390, now £973
Save up to £75 on the OTTY Pure mattress. With a medium-firm feel, the OTTY Pure is made from bamboo and charcoal infused memory foam which is cosy and breathable, See our OTTY Pure review for more details.
Single: was £524.99, now £469.99
Double: was £649.99, now £579.99
King: was £749.99, now £674.99
Quick Links
- Amazon: big savings on mattresses and sleep accessories
- Argos: price drops on mattresses, bedding and beds
- Bensons for Beds: 25% off all orders when you spend over £750
- Casper: save up to 35% off Casper mattresses
- Dormeo: 15% off when you spend over £500
- DreamCloud: save an extra £50 on mattresses and £100 on bundles
- Dreams: half price deals on mattresses
- Eight Sleep: get up to £400 off the Eight Sleep Pod and Base
- Emma: save over £500 on Emma mattresses
- Eve Sleep: spend over £1,000 and get 50% off on mattresses
- John Lewis: get 20% off bedding
- Nectar: prices start from £199!
- OTTY: get up to 20% off OTTY mattresses
- Panda London: up to 30% off Panda mattresses
- Silentnight: use code SLEEP10 for 10% off everything
- Simba: up to 33% off Simba mattresses and bedding
- Tempur: price cuts on Tempur’s bestselling mattresses
- Very: huge discounts on mattresses
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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