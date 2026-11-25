The Black Friday deals are kicking off this week and the product I always recommend buying is a new mattress . Mattresses can get extremely expensive, but the Black Friday sales are full of huge price cuts on spring, memory foam and hybrid mattresses – but which one should you buy?

To help you decide, I’ve made this guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals in 2026. Below, you’ll find quick links to the best sales, and my top five picks which we’ve tried and tested, so they come highly recommended by the T3 team.

Top 5 Black Friday mattress deals