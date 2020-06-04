The best Eight Sleep mattress discount codes, deals and sales in June 2020: Save up to $350

Looking for an Eight Sleep discount code or deal? Read on. Picking a mattress is a huge decision, so it’s only right to spend some time working out which of the many options is right for you – and once you’ve decided you should be trying to find the best price possible.

If you’re in that boat, the space-age Eight Sleep is a fantastic choice, and in this article we've rounded up all of the best sales and discount codes the smart mattress company is currently offering so that you can sleep easy and save some cash at the same time.

Although the big day has been and gone, Eight Sleep is still offering fantastic Memorial Day discounts of up to $350. Broken down, that's $200 off any mattress of any size, plus $150 off Eight Sleep's Sleep Essentials Bundle. That bundle includes one Pod sheet set, one Pod protector and two Carbon Air pillows.

Seeing as Eight Sleep’s current sale is a rather pleasant hangover from Memorial Day, we’re can’t be sure how long it’ll last – but we’d bet our bottom dollar that it won’t be for long. If you’re after an Eight Sleep mattress, we wouldn’t waste any time in grabbing this deal before it ends.

Eightsleep mattress sale | Save $350 on mattresses + accessories

With just two ultra-configurable mattresses on offer, it won’t be too difficult to pick the one for you. Buy now and you’ll save $200 on a Pod or Pod Pro mattress, plus another $150 off a sheet set, protector and carbon air pillows – but not for long.

Which Eight Sleep mattress should you buy?

Eight Sleep offers a single mattress in two variations: the cheaper yet still high-tech Pod, and the futuristic Pod Pro – and yes, we did just call a mattress futuristic. Pick the Pod and you’ll get four layers of foam and dual-zone cooling and heating. Pick the Pod Pro and you’ll get five layers of foam and dual-zone cooling and heating alongside GentleRise tech, weather response, a daily health check and plenty more.

Both are fantastic mattresses with a crazy amount of tech stuffed in – learn more about that below – but if either turns out not to be for you, you’re covered by a 100-night free trial and a 10-year warranty on the structure of the bed. All you’ve got to do now is pick which is best for you, and below we’ll help by exploring each mattress in detail and rounding up all the best deals available.

The best Eight Sleep mattress deals

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Eight Sleep Pod deals Good value smart mattress with cooling tech Specifications Sizes: 4, Full to Cal King Depth: 11 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam Comfort: medium Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years (foam), 2 years (tech components) RRP: $2,295 – $2,995 Reasons to buy + Cooling and heating tech + Supportive four-layer foam construction + Advanced sleep tracking with app Reasons to avoid - Only one firmness option - Not suitable for adjustable bases View at Eight Sleep

As the entry-level offering from Eight Sleep, you might not expect the Pod to offer much in the way of extras. However, this is a fully-fledged smart mattress which has independently adjustable dual-zone heating and cooling technology plus an app that tracks your sleep – and that’s not to mention the four-layer memory foam construction.

Let’s break down that cooling and heating tech: The Pod comes paired with a ‘hub’ which is full of water and can heat or cool your bed from 55 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This is all controlled through a free app, and solves the overheating problem that puts so many customers off memory foam beds. This also makes the Pod a fantastic option for couples, as both individuals can set their side as hot or cold as they like.

The Pod’s sleep tracking feature helps you monitor your sleep, with metrics including sleep stages, sleep time, toss and turns, and heart rate. This means you can perfectly dial in your mattress for ultimate comfort. Sleep is a science – the Pod gives you the tools to understand it.

The four layers of foam that sandwich this are all CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they’re of the highest quality – but that’s to be expected. You’ll get two inches of Airflow foam to keep the mattress breathable, an inch of supportive air foam and a four-inch FlexSpring core, all of which are sat on Eight Sleep’s durable four-inch base. As far as smart mattresses go, the Pod offers everything you need for a great price.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Eightsleep Pod Pro deals Tech-packed mattress that’s smarter than you Specifications Sizes: 4, Full to Cal King Depth: 12 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam Comfort: medium Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years (foam), 2 years (tech components) RRP: $2,795– $3,495 Reasons to buy + Some serious gear packed inside + Perfect for couples + Svelte design Reasons to avoid - Do you need the tech? View at Eight Sleep

If the Pod isn’t enough for you, the Pod Pro adds a huge amount of extra functionality for a surprisingly small hike in price. It has five layers of foam – the four previously mentioned plus an extra layer within the cooling/heating element – and everything else from the Pod as well.

Not satisfied with that, Eight Sleep has packed in Smart Temp tech, which adjusts itself to meet your needs – the bed monitors you, room temperature, humidity and even local weather, all so you can have a good night’s rest.

The Pod Pro also comes with a daily health check and HRV monitoring, which means that through the app you’ll receive reports with analyses of your respiratory rate, resting heart rate and your heart rate variability. It’s almost like you’ve got a doctor watching you sleep (in the least creepy way possible).

Finally, the Pro also includes ‘GentleRise Wake Up’ tech. This is essentially an alarm clock you won’t want to hurl at the wall every morning. Soft, silent vibrations stimulate the chest area alongside gradual heating or cooling so you can wake up to the day without shock or discomfort. Why’s no one thought of this before?

The only downside is the fact that we’re not sure how many people truly need all these extras, but for only a little more than the base model, it’s certainly worth considering.

Eight Sleep Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect

There's not a huge amount of info out there on Eight Sleep's upcoming Black Friday 2020 deals, but we can say with certainty that there'll be some discounts available. Previously the company’s offered $100 off plus a $100 Amazon gift card, but as the brand has gained traction in the marketplace we may see better savings this year.