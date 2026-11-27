Investing in good-quality, or even luxury, bedding is one of those purchases that can really pay off over time. It's something you'll use night after night, wash regularly and hopefully keep for years, so choosing something well made is worth the extra spend. That's why Black Friday is such a good opportunity to invest in a better bedding set, giving you the chance to pick up something special without paying full price.

Below, I've rounded up 10 brilliant bedding sales currently worth browsing, from Piglet in Bed and The White Company to Bedfolk and TBCo.

Most of these offers should run throughout the weekend, giving you a few days to browse and find your favourites. However, they're expected to end on Monday 30th November, so make sure you buy anything you like before the discounts disappear.

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Huge discounts on bedding and bed linen: at Dusk Browse Dusk's brilliant bedding sale, and secure an extra 25% off at checkout with the code BLACKFRIDAY. Read more Read less ▼

15% off sitewide (including bestsellers): at Bedfolk Save 15% on all Bedfolk's bedding sets, pillowcases, quilts and more with code BF15 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼