10 incredible bedding sales to shop for your next set – including Piglet in Bed, The White Company and more
Whether you're treating yourself to a bedroom refresh or looking for a thoughtful Christmas present, these are the places I'd start
Investing in good-quality, or even luxury, bedding is one of those purchases that can really pay off over time. It's something you'll use night after night, wash regularly and hopefully keep for years, so choosing something well made is worth the extra spend. That's why Black Friday is such a good opportunity to invest in a better bedding set, giving you the chance to pick up something special without paying full price.
Below, I've rounded up 10 brilliant bedding sales currently worth browsing, from Piglet in Bed and The White Company to Bedfolk and TBCo.
Most of these offers should run throughout the weekend, giving you a few days to browse and find your favourites. However, they're expected to end on Monday 30th November, so make sure you buy anything you like before the discounts disappear.
Save huge amounts on Piglet in Bed's best-selling duvet covers, fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases in natural linen, linen blend and cotton percale.
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Secure incredible prices on The White Company's thoughtfully designed bed linen, using quality fabrics and timeless details to bring comfort and quiet luxury to your space.
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Save 25% sitewide when you spend £225, or 20% off when you spend £100. Make sure to use the code BF25 or BF20 at checkout to claim.
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Up to 50% bed linen, with an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BF10.
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Save up to 25% on Secret Linen Store's responsibly sourced cotton and 100% linen bedding sets, and secure an extra 10% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY26.
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Browse Dusk's brilliant bedding sale, and secure an extra 25% off at checkout with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
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Save 15% on all Bedfolk's bedding sets, pillowcases, quilts and more with code BF15 at checkout.
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Big savings on Simba's new bedding settings, including cotton percale, brushed tencel, Egyptian cotton, waffle cotton, soft muslin and cool linen.
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Save 20% across Rise & Fall's entire website, including best-sellers and new in products.
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Up to 50% off luxury bedding, including long-staple Egyptian cotton, French linen and pure mulberry silk.
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Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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