The best Purple mattress discount codes, deals and sales in June 2020: Free extras up to $168

Let's face it, decent mattresses are expensive. But if you've got your heart set on a new Purple mattress, the good news is there's a chance you won't have to pay full price. We've scoured the internet for the best Purple mattress discount codes, deals and offers, to make sure you're not paying over the odds on your purchase.

Purple is currently running an awesome accessories deal that means you can get free Purple sheets and a premium seat cushion with your mattress purchase, saving you up to $168. Alternatively, if you're shopping for Father's Day, there's up to 20% off accessories when you buy more than one.

Purple mattress sale: Free accessories worth up to $168

We rate Purple as one of the very best mattress brands in the US. It features the dynamic 'Purple Grid', which is designed to flex underneath your body for optimum comfort and support, however you like to sleep. Its sheets are designed to work in harmony with this unique technology.

Don't forget that Purple mattresses come with a huge 100-night trial. If you decide you don't love your mattress in that time, Purple will collect it and give you a full refund. Buying direct from Purple has other perks too: you can split your payment over several months, so you don't need to take the full hit all at once.

Purple mattress deal | Free mattress protector and pillow at Purple

Purple's current sale means the brand is throwing in a free set of sheets with the mega-popular Purple Mattress, or a set of sheets AND Premium seat cushion (worth up to $168), when you buy a Purple Hybrid or Hybrid Premier mattress. View Deal

Which Purple mattress should you buy?

There are four Purple mattresses to choose between. The extremely popular Original Purple Mattress is the cheapest; next comes the mid-range Purple Hybrid mattress (also known as the Purple 2.0 mattress). Finally, at the top of the range is the customizable Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which comes in a choice of two different thicknesses: there's the Purple 3.0 Hybrid Premier mattress, or the Purple 4.0 Hybrid Premier mattress. You'll find more info on each below.

All four mattresses feature Purple's patented Purple Grid technology – a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel material that intelligently flexes under pressure, supporting your body where you most need it.

And all four are excellent: Purple is one of the leading mattress brands in the US. Read on for today’s best Purple mattress deals, discounts and promo codes for each model...

The best Purple mattress deals

Original Purple Mattress deals This is the cheapest Purple mattress you can buy Specifications Sizes: 7, Twin to Split King Depth: 9.5 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam Comfort: medium Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years RRP: $649 - $1,498 Reasons to buy + Very comfortable and supportive + Most affordable Purple mattress + Great for all sleeping styles Reasons to avoid - Only a two-inch Purple grid - Avoid if you weigh 250lb or more

The Original Purple mattress is half the price of the Purple Hybrid mattress (previously known as the All-New Hybrid mattress) and costs just a third the price of the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress. It’s the cheapest Purple mattress you can buy, but it still comes packed with Purple’s patented Smart Grid mattress tech – the Purple Grid – making the Original exceptionally good value for money.

So what's inside? On top, the Original Purple mattress comes with a decent two-inch Purple Grid layer. That’s thinner than the top-spec Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which boasts up to four inches. But it's the same thickness you get with the mid-range Purple Hybrid mattress.

The other two layers are foam, offering additional comfort and support. There's also added edge support – making this mattress even more supportive for anyone who sleeps on the edge of their bed – and a SoftFlex cover.

If you weigh 250lb or more, we’d recommend choosing the more supportive Purple Hybrid mattress, or the Hybrid Premier mattress, which come with an extra coil layer for added support. However, for most people the Original Purple mattress is an excellent choice of mattress, offering outstanding alignment and back support, at a more affordable price.

Purple 2.0 Hybrid Mattress deals Purple's mid-range mattress offers extra support and comfort Specifications Sizes: 6, Twin to Split King Depth: 10.5 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam, springs Comfort: medium firm Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years RRP: $1,299 - $2,598 Reasons to buy + Coil layer for extra support + Firmest Purple mattress + Cheaper than the Purple Hybrid Premium Reasons to avoid - More expensive than the Original

The medium-firm Purple Hybrid mattress - also known as the Purple Mattress 2 - is Purple’s mid-range option. It comes with the same two-inch Purple Grid layer as the cheaper Original mattress, but you also get a 7.5-inch layer of responsive pocket springs for enhanced pressure relief and support.

Plus, Purple says the springs “add years of durability” to your bed – making the Purple Hybrid mattress a better long-term investment than the Original.

If you weigh more than 250lb, this is the best Purple mattress to choose. It’s a little firmer than the other two, and the coils provide better resistance and support. That said, The Purple Hybrid has been designed to suit all body types and sleeping styles, and remains a very good choice for everyone.

Purple Hybrid Premier mattress deals The flagship Purple 3.0 and 4.0 Hybrid Premier mattresses are an excellent investment Specifications Sizes: 6, Twin XL to Split King Depth: 11.5-12.5 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam, springs Comfort: medium Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years RRP: $1,899 - $3,798 Reasons to buy + Customizable Purple Grid + Extremely comfortable + Very supportive Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Hybrid Premiere is Purple’s flagship mattress – and, as you’d expect, it doesn’t come cheap. There’s a choice of two: you can opt either for a three-inch Purple Grid layer (the Purple 3 Hybrid Premiere) or a four-inch layer (the Purple 4 Hybrid Premiere).

Both options give you more Purple Grid than any other Purple mattress, and even better alignment and back support. There’s also an increased sense of weightlessness while you’re sleeping.

Bear in mind that the extra Purple Grid also makes this mattress a little softer than the mid-range Purple Hybrid. It’s billed as medium-medium firm, which makes it particularly good for people who switch between their back, stomach, and side throughout the night. Again, though, the majority of sleepers will love the Purple Hybrid Premiere.

Purple Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect

We have high hopes for the best Purple Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals, when Black Friday 2020 rolls around on the 27 November. Last year's discounts were excellent.

In 2019, there were three different Purple Black Friday mattress deals to choose between. You could get up to a $500 discount by adding a Purple bundle to your mattress order. Alternatively, you could save up to $300 if you just bought a mattress, or you could save up to $200 on bedding bundles.

The discount depended on which mattress you bought. The premium Purple Hybrid Premiere had a cool $300 price cut; the Purple Hybrid mattress had a $200 discount; and the super-popular Purple mattress, which is the cheapest in the range, had up to $100 off. (You would then save another $200 by adding a sleep bundle to your order. There were a variety to choose from, but they all included a mattress protector to keep your new mattress in good condition for longer).

Those Purple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were much better than the ones we saw in 2018. Back then, the brand slashed $100 from the price of the Purple mattress and added a free Purple blanket – worth up to $199 – to every order.

What does this tell us? Well, as the mattress industry continues to become increasingly competitive, all this points to the Purple Black Friday sale in 2020 being bigger and better than ever.

More Purple mattress deals and sales