I tested Soundcore’s Sleep A30 earbuds to see if they can really help you sleep (and focus) better

I have a confession to make: I'm not a terrible sleeper. I can fall asleep quickly, and my wearables tell me that I usually get a good night's sleep. My neighbours aren't loud, and my wife doesn't snore loudly, either.

However, when I heard about Soundcore launching a new iteration of its sleep headphones, I was intrigued. The Sleep A30 not only seemed like an intriguing piece of sleep technology, but it also promised other benefits, such as increased concentration.

And if there is something I really enjoy in life, it's maximising my cognitive performance. Sleeping well is part of this process for me – the better I sleep, the more aware I am the day after. I also feel better emotionally and physically after a night of uninterrupted sleep.

I've tried Soundcore products before, and I found the brand's products to be a bit of a mixed bag. Some, like the Soundcore Space One, I quite enjoyed, while others (e.g. Soundcore Aerofit Pro) left much to be desired.

Of course, the Sleep A30 isn't just another Soundcore headphone. It's a sleep headphone, which means different rules apply to it. For one, it needs to be comfortable enough to wear in bed.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Soundcore redesigned the earbuds, which are now 7 per cent slimmer than previous models. The brand claims that this smaller, ergonomic design ensures the earbuds do not protrude from your ears, unlike if you were to wear, for example, a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2s (which you should do, anyway, regardless of how good they sound).

Another big update over the Sleep A20 is the introduction of active noise cancellation and a technology called "Active Snore Masking." These, combined with the sounds you can play via the Soundcore app, should provide enough noise to help you fall asleep better and sleep more deeply.

The brand also made the Sleep A30 better suited for non-sleep scenarios by including microphones for calls. I wore them more during the day than for sleeping, thanks to the binaural soundscapes function.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

This is one of the more intriguing bits about these sleep headphones and the Soundcore ecosystem as a whole. Binaural sound has been around for a while as a concept, and to be honest, I never really subscribed to it.

The effects can be very subtle, making it difficult to verify their efficacy. Is it the binaural sound that made me sleepy, or did I just have a calmer evening that set me up for a better night's sleep? Hard to verify.

That said, I often use the Background Sounds on my iPhone, which helps me a lot when I need to focus. Apple doesn't claim that these ever-looping sounds are in any way energy-boosting or anything, but they are a great way to block out distracting ambient noises.

Soundcore says that the binaural beat soundscape and AI Brainwave Audio – another feature in the app – work by "delivering slightly different frequencies to each ear, which prompts the brain to perceive a rhythmic pulse at the frequency difference."

Apparently, this pulse corresponds to specific brainwaves that aid in relaxation and sleep. However, there are also "Brainwave Audio" options for focusing and meditation that can be customised, using different "elements" (e.g. singing bowl, guqin, bubble sounds, etc.).

The Soundcore app also offers a range of white noise modes, including coloured noise (see more here), nature sounds, and more, as well as the aforementioned snore masking options. The latter options include features like "Himalayan Downpour," "Rushing Stream," and many more.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I found the Sleep A30 quite comfortable to wear, both in and out of bed. They have a slimmer profile than most earbuds, likely because they don't need to focus on audiophile sound or provide excessive bass. It's not like they sound bad – the Sleep A30 produces quite pronounced sound, considering its compact size.

As I mentioned above, I sleep well at home, and my main aim with the headphones was to help me sleep better when I'm away from home, which has yet to happen. Of course, I wore them for sleeping, and was pleasantly surprised by how neatly they fit into my ear.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I'm a side sleeper, and even though the slim profile of the Sleep A30 helps them feel less uncomfortable, you'll notice them in your ears. It's not unbearable – actually, the best sleep headphones I tested so far – but it's not like not wearing headphones, if that makes sense.

One factor contributing to this is passive noise cancellation (PNC). It works by sealing your ear canal from ambient sound using a silicone ear tip. PNC works well, but it also restricts airflow, which makes wearing the Sleep A30 – or any headphones, for that matter – uncomfortable after a few hours.

This, combined with the fact that there are headphones in your ears while sleeping, made me notice them while I wore the Sleep A30 in bed. Again, it's not like I woke up because the buds were in my ears, but in those tender moments during the night when you're between consciousness and sleep, every minor niggle might tip you over (i.e. wake you up).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I really appreciate that Soundcore made the Sleep A30 a better non-sleep headphone, though. I've used it for work a lot in the past few days to block out unwanted sounds and help me focus. I used the "Productivity Boost" mode with various "elements" thrown into the mix.

Again, it's hard to tell if the binaural nature of the sound made a difference, but wearing the Sleep A30 did help me wriggle my way out of my mid-afternoon slumps. The combination of PNC and ANC works excellently in these scenarios; the fact that the buds are so slender is just the icing on the cake.

Further testing is required to determine how good a sleep aid the Sleep A30 is, but so far, I'm happy with it as a tool to help me relax (or focus). Luckily, I'll be heading to Switzerland next week for five days on a mountaineering trip, which will provide a perfect opportunity to test headphones in an unfamiliar environment.

The Sleep A30 is available to buy now directly from Soundcore UK and Amazon UK for a recommended price of £199.99 – US and AU price and availability TBC. It comes in two colours: Moonlit White (tested) and Mist Green.