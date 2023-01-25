Different kinds of sleep noise debunked: understanding white, brown & pink noise

You might think of 'noise' as something that's more likely to keep you awake than help you sleep. But there's a difference between sudden, unexpected noise (which is very likely to wake you) and the constant white noise of, say, a whirring fan, an air conditioner, or the static on an untuned radio or TV.

People tend to find this type of noise calming because, by covering all available frequencies, it blocks out other, unexpected sounds, creating a more relaxing environment for sleep. This can make white noise helpful if you live in a noisy, unpredictable environment, prone to sudden noises from nearby traffic, passers-by, or a snoring partner.

White noise machines create a pure form of white noise, and there are also many white noise apps available for your smartphone and tablet too. Using earplugs like the best sleep headphones or the best noise-cancelling headphones can enhance the effect of white noise and make it easier to fall asleep.

However, everybody's hearing and perception of sound is different, and so some people find white noise too harsh and distracting. For this reason, other 'colours' of noise may be preferable. The most commonly used are pink and brown noise, which we'll look at below.