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Black Friday deals LIVE: your essential guide to the very best discounts today
It's Black Friday! Today will see the best deals – so don't miss out
November is the turning point in the year for many reasons. The clocks have gone back, the temperature has dropped, the leaves are falling from the trees. Most of all, though, it's when the big Black Friday sales events starts – and now it's here!
Last month saw Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is becoming the unofficial start of the sales season, but November is when the gloves come off, and the prices go down.
Last week, both Argos and Currys launched their Black Friday sales, and many more followed this week. To keep up with the biggest deals and discounts, we'll be updating this live blog so you can see when the sales offer something that's really worth buying.
Don't forget, prices change on a daily basis throughout Black Friday, so it's important to do your research. But now it's Black Friday proper, there's no need to hesitate – as the best deals are here, right now.
Editor's pick
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags 2nd Gen (4 Pack)
was £99, now £71.78 at Amazon
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 3
was £219,now £155.98 at Amazon
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £329, now £209 at Amazon
- 🎧 Nothing Headphone (1)
was £249, now £149 at Nothing
- 💻 Apple: Mac mini M6
was £899,now £736 at Amazon
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air M5 was £1299, now £1199 at John Lewis
- 💻 Asus Zenbook 14 (Snapdragon X1):
was £1,099.99now £649.99 at Amazon
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £399 at Currys
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ901UK Air Fryer
was £239.99, now £149 at Currys
- ☕ De'Longhi Magnifica S Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
was £479.99,now £279 at Currys
- ✨ Shark PowerDetect Speed Vacuum Cleaner:
was £399.99,now £229.99 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249,now £149.99 at Argos
- ⌚ Garmin fēnix 8:
was £699.99, now £479.99 (31% off) at Amazon
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599, now £349 at Amazon
- 📺 LG OLED C6:
was £1,699.98now £1,175.98 at LG UK
- 📺 Philips Ambilight: 65-inch OLED761 for £1099 from Currys
- 📺 Amazon Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959
- 📺 Hisense: 65 Inch Canvas TV
was £1599, now £999 at Amazon
- ✈️ LEGO Icons Concorde:
was £170, now £130 at Argos
- 💿 Sony PS-LX5BT turntable:
was £399, now £299 at Sony
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle:
was £504.99, now £434.99 at Very.co.uk
- 💍 Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🏃♂️ Peloton Tread Vision Treadmill:
was £2999, now £2499 at Peloton
- 🕹️ SecretLab Titan Evo:
was £469, now £419 at Secretlab
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 20% off the latest Kindle 16GB
- 🚜 Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower:
was £1278, now £849 (34% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos Move 2:
was £449, now £359 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £499,now £399
- 📺 XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector,
was £869, now £648.99 at Amazon
Biggest Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% off)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Very Black Friday Deals (extra 10% off Black Friday lines with code EXTRA)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (up to £150 off across the range)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off products)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (big deals on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and Home)
- Amazon Black Friday Week sale (big savings across the store plus Prime exclusives)
- Halfords Black Friday sale (up to 30% off cycling and motoring accessories)
LIVE: Latest Updates
The most innovative mouse in ages
This mouse changed everything when it arrived last year, using haptic switches to give you ridiculously fine control over how it feels and how sensitive its response is. This makes it unreal for online gaming, and it's perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their PC setup. It's never been this cheap before, making this a very tidy Black Friday offer.
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A PlayStation 5, in stock!?
Okay, look – the saving on offer here is fairly minimal, but the real point is that you'll actually get your hands on a PS5. Stock of the console has evaporated thanks to the launch of GTA 6, so you have to take what you can get. Right now, this bundle is a rare place you can actually order one, with the huge game included, although you'll have to wait until 18 December for it to actually ship to you, sadly.
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Get the best night's sleep with 20% off Loop Dream Ear Plugs
If you struggle to fall asleep last night, it might be down to the background noise surrounding you. If that's the case, you'll love the Loop Dream Ear Plugs which are now 20% off in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale.
Made from soft silicone, the Loop Dream Ear Plugs come in multiple colours and reduce noise to muffle snoring and any other external disruptions. Now just £35.95, these ear plugs come with multiple ear tip sizes to fit every unique ear.
Ninja's bestselling Crispi is now under £100!
Looking for a cheap air fryer deal? Then you'll love this price cut on the Ninja Crispi.
Originally priced at £159.99, you can now get the Ninja Crispi air fryer for just £99.99. Made from glass, the main basket doubles as the cooking area and your to-go container, so you can take your food with you on-the-go.
The OG Dyson Airwrap is now under £300!
Dyson Airwrap are hard to come by, but I just found a great deal on the original multi-styler at LOOKFANTASTIC.
Now just £299.99, the Dyson Airwrap has been given a generous £100 price cut. It comes with the main styling tool and multiple accessories, including barrels, brushes and dryers.
An Echo smart speaker for just £29.99?! Sign me up!
For Black Friday, Amazon always drops its prices across its range of Echo smart speakers and displays. But the retailer has really outdone itself this time with this incredible deal on the 2022 version of its Echo Dot.
While it might not be the newest model on the market, this Echo Dot has Alexa voice controls, powerful audio and stylish looks. It's a must for smart home users, and at just £29.99, it's a deal you won't want to miss!
Who needs an AV receiver when you have HDMI 2.1 switching?
One of the issues with many modern flatscreen TVs – be they OLED, Mini-LED or another format – is that they often only come with a couple of HDMI 2.1 ports. Sure, you get other HDMI inputs, but they won't support eARC or 4K 120Hz video.
That's why I own a couple of HDMI 2.1 switchers, and this one in the Amazon sale for just £47.99 (down by 20%) has auto switching to select devices as soon as you turn them on. You can therefore have a PS5, Xbox Series X, and another high-performance console or streamer plugged in at the same time.
The perfect stocking filler for gamers young and old
If you're after a small, affordable present for a gamer this Christmas, the Super Micro keychains are great. And Amazon has several down to pocket-money prices.
There's the Space Invaders version for £14.99 (down from £19.99), plus BurgerTime and Centipede variants for £13.99 apiece.
They each feature the arcade classic game playable on 2-inch screen, and it can be hung from a bag, belt or set of keys.
Last chance to buy the Lego Millennium Falcon
For some strange reason Lego is finally retiring its hugely popular Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series set at the end of this year, but before it heads off to do the Kessel run for the very last time the toy maker itself is offering the best deal we've ever seen.
Get more than £220 off the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS on Lego.com. A fitting final deal for the retiring set.
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Three tools, three different jobs
Leatherman might be the first name that springs to mind when shopping for a premium multitool, but it certainly isn't the only one. SOG's Compact Bundle, for example, which includes three separate tools, has dropped from £143.97 to £115.18, less than you might pay for a single Leatherman multitool. Black Friday bargain! MattK over and out!
This three-piece bundle brings together SOG's PowerLitre miniature multitool, Instinct Mini fixed-blade knife and Centi II folding knife. Designed for different cutting and everyday utility tasks, the compact collection offers an alternative to buying a single premium multitool.
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The best of both worlds
I've tried the Knox, and it's genuinely one of the most impressive winter jackets I've worn. It's not only a fully waterproof 20,000mm shell, but it also has recycled-down insulation, so it can keep you dry AND warm in the winter. I also love the magnetic storm flap, which snaps shut almost effortlessly. A brilliant Black Friday find!
Shackleton Knox Waterproof Down Jacket:
was £695, now £560
🚨 Sound the Garmin deal klaxon! 🚨
Garmin's popular running smartwatch combines a colourful AMOLED touchscreen, multi-band GPS, Training Readiness, HRV monitoring and personalised workout recommendations. With music storage and up to 13 days of battery life, it's an excellent choice for runners who want advanced training tools without paying flagship prices.
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Have you considered second-hand gear?
It's tricky to convince people to buy second-hand tech on Black Friday, but if you're the outdoorsy type, you have more options for sustainable shopping. Patagonia has long championed quality used gear in the US, but many UK-based companies do the same these days, from Vango and Montane to Vivobarefoot and beyond.
Just upgraded my journaling game
Hey, it's MattK here, taking over from Mike. I just bought a mobile printer, which I've been considering for months. KODAK's Mini 2 Retro 2x3 Portable Photo Printer is an excellent value for a dye-sublimation printer, with credit-card-sized prints and low ongoing costs. Printing is easy via the mobile app, and the bundle comes with 38 sheets. What's not to like?
KODAK Mini 2 Retro 2x3 Portable Photo Printer:
was £79.99, now £67.99 at Amazon
Don't want to buy, just want to stream?
Black Friday isn't just about deals on physical tech, it's also a great opportunity to grab a streaming deal with some of the best services.
Best Black Friday UK streaming deals: Apple, Disney, HBO, Paramount, NOW, more
We've got a separate live blog tracking those deals, too, so you can swerve any other noise and check out the best discounts – with regular updates and price monitoring over this weekend.
Apple of interest?
If you're only here for Apple products then we've got a dedicated live blog for the brand, too! Here's one for your bookmarks, as it'll be updated throughout today and the weekend:
Best Apple Black Friday UK deals: iPad Air, AirPods 3 Pro, MacBook Air and more
Currently the best discounts are on iPad and AirPods 3 Pro, but retailers may further adjust their pricing as the Black Friday fight heats up.
Fancy a foldable?
No, it's not the iPhone Duo – that won't be available until stock arrives again next year. And even then, it costs a small fortune.
In the Android camp, however, there are options – and it's Motorola's great new option that has a particularly big cut from its usual price for Black Friday.
Check out Curry's 25% off the Razr Fold:
was £1799, now £1349
A Shokz-ingly good deal
Reviewed earlier this year and netting a lucrative 5-stars, the latest Shokz open-ears are a great way to hear the world around you whilst listening to your favourite tunes and podcasts.
There's now a chunky 20% off these clip-on 'buds, which are ultra-comfortable and deliver surprisingly high amounts of bass considering their form-factor. In an increasingly busy market, these are among the best of their type – and at a great price.
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A VPN-protected router for less
We reviewed this router (the GL-MT6000) earlier this year and love the baked-in VPN feature, which you can switch on and off – and even per device, if you please. It's great for privacy.
The purchase also comes with your first ExpressVPN subscription included, which adds a lot to the value, especially now there's a 15% discount on the retail price.
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PlayStation 5 hunting? Here's one in time for Christmas!
There's been a distinct lack of PlayStation 5 deals because, well, the PS5 is entirely sold out everywhere. However, there is more stock coming – and this GTA VI bundle at Very is set to arrive on 18 December, just in time for Christmas.
Check out Very's PS5 Digital + GTA VI bundle:
was £733, now £717
Electric bike for under £370
The Halfords Black Friday sale has 30% off a range of cycling and motoring products, but where you really see the benefit is on its bikes. You can pick up the Assist Crossbar Mens Electric Hybrid Bike for just £367.60. It offers a 209Wh battery to give up to 20 miles of assistance and will allow you to do speeds of up to that legal limit of 15.5mph with ease.
A fully functioning men's electric bike for under £370.
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It's Black Friday!
Traditionally sales would have started at midnight and this morning would see queues on the high street. Today most of the sales happen here on line, and most started weeks ago. However, if you're going to get the best prices, it's probably going to be today.
Looking through our lists there's a few price drops, such as the Mac mini at Amazon, which has dropped further to £736.22, but some other deals have run out, like the Ninja Creami Soft Serve – though you can still pick up the Stone Gold version for £224.99.
Finally, a printer deal worth the paper it's printed on
The Epson EcoTank ET-2911 is currently selling for £149.99 – that's a 38% discount and even if you weren't planning to upgrade your printer, it's probably financially worth doing it with this one. That's because the EcoTank comes with up to 3 years' worth of ink. I've got one, and I've not had to replace the ink in nearly four years of light use. If you think about how much regular ink cartridges cost, you'd probably spend more than £150 in three years, so here, you're saving. It also copies, scans, and can air print from your phone, making it the perfect home office accessory.
GoPro Max2 get a big discount
This action camera is extreme – it offers 8K 360-degree coverage, so you can capture everything at once and reframe afterwards. The good news is, it's currently 40% off, taking the GoPro Max2 Action Camera down to £269.99 at GoPro.
Save £180 on GoPro's 8K 360-degree action camera. The MAX2 features replaceable lenses, Max HyperSmooth stabilisation, 360-degree Horizon Lock and waterproofing to five metres. 40% off makes it a proper bargain!
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Finally, a PlayStation bundle is discounted!
Good news, GTA fans, or at least those looking for a new console. There's a bundle on Very that you won't want to miss. This PlayStation 5 disc console comes with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6 for £648 (£15 off). The slight catch is that it's a pre-order, so it won't be delivered until 21st December, but at least you'll get it in time for Christmas!
Beat the energy price rise with plug in solar kits
Plug-in solar kits are an affordable way to get solar panels in your home and generate electricity. The good news is that some of them are also discounted for Black Friday. Take a look at our Plug-in solar panel and home battery deals for more. But here's a deal from EcoFlow for its Stream 5000 kit.
Save a huge £500 on EcoFlow's best-selling Stream 5000 battery and solar panel kit.
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Christmas gifts for less
If you're looking to spend money on other people and not just yourself this Black Friday, take a look at our Christmas Gift deals live blog. We've got a handy list of deals that are ideal for treating all members of your family.
Netgear devices with up to 39% off
Netgear devices on Amazon have some decent discounts right now. Orbi WiFi 7 mesh systems like the 370 Series 3-pack down to £193.87 (35% off), and Nighthawk WiFi 7 routers like the RS100 now £78.99 (39% off) are some of the best deals right now. There's also savings on the Nighthawk Portable 5G WiFi routers, which are handy when travelling. The Nighthawk M3 is now £297.99 (34% off).
Must-haves for serious travellers
Often sitting at unfathomable prices, a good portable 5G router can be a game-changer on long trips, saving you money incrementally but also getting you way faster connection speeds while on the move. This deal makes the recently-launched M7 from Netgear a way more palatable deal, and it's actually never been cheaper (ever!).
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One seriously stunning watch
Garmin makes some of the most accurate and reliable fitness watches in the world, and the Fenix 8 is one of its fanciest models, even if it's no longer the most recent in the lineup. This superb deal nets you £220 off a stunning AMOLED watch with massive battery life – a must-have for serious outdoor adventurers.
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Simply the best soundbar deal this year
Sonos makes enviable audio kit, but if you could only own one of its speakers, I'd say the Beam Gen 2 might be the most sensible pick for most people. It's a do-it-all marvel, and hasn't ever really been surpassed in the compact soundbar market. This deal makes it extremely tempting, especially if you're watching movies without a soundbar at all – the upgrade is seismic, trust us.
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The most interesting headphones ever?
We love it when tech comes along and actually does something different, and Nothing is a reliable brand for that sort of twist. Its first over-ear headphones won us over with the most impressive and innovative on-earcup controls we've tested in memory, but they also sound great for the price. This welcome cut brings them down even further, making for a really distinctive and refreshing mid-range option.
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The best mouse in the world, for less
This mouse is simply unbeatable if you're looking to up your productivity – or just get a more comfortable and reliable option for work or your home. It's got better materials than even its excellent predecessor, some brilliant shortcuts, and the best scroll wheel you'll ever touch. While 16% off isn't the steepest discount ever, it's still a brilliant saving when you consider the sheer quality of this mouse.
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ROG Ally at best price
The Asus ROG Xbox Ally is one of the best handhelds on the market. And while the ROG Abox Ally X and the X20 are ultimately more powerful and, in the case of the X20, have an OLED display, the standard model remains the affordable option. Plus, it's now even more affordable, as the price of the ROG Xbox Ally has dropped to £379.99 on Amazon – down from £499.99.
The standard Xbox Ally is a really capable little handheld, especially if you're not hoping to play the GTA 6 port the day it releases. For smaller games, indie titles and older backlog lists, it's a brilliant machine, with a great display and comfortable ergonomics – and this price is the best it's been in a very long time.
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Halfords Black Friday sale
Halfords released its Black Friday deals yesterday, with up to 30% savings on its cycling and motoring essentials. Some highlights include the Karcher K Pressure Washer, down to £130 (from £189.99), the Road Angel Halo Spark Dual dashcam, now £99 (from £149) and the Boardman MTX-E electric bike now £1320 (fron £1650).
View all Halfords Black Friday deals here
Big price drops this morning
Prices have fallen this morning as we get close to the big day. On Amazon, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are now £155.98, which is 29% off. Meanwhile, the Hisense 65-inch Canvas TV is £999, a 16% saving.
This really is an Ace deal
If you have a Sonos home set up already, the Sonos Ace headphones are a winner, and they're hugely discounted right now for Black Friday. In fact, you can pick up a pair of the Sonos Ace headphones for £199 at Amazon – that's £150 saving on the list price.
This knocks a chunky amount off the somewhat steep asking price of the Sonos Ace, making them extremely attractive for just under £200. I love the Ace Ultra, but for this money the older model remain a brilliant option, and that Audio Swap feature is their killer app.
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Apple ultra Watch 3 now under £500
Apple's flagship smartwatch has just got a big price cut. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now just £495 at Argos. That's £254 off the original price.
Save £254 (34%) against the original retail price. The Ultra 3 combines a titanium case, dual-frequency GPS, satellite connectivity and up to 42 hours of battery life. A compelling alternative to the newer Ultra 4 for runners, hikers and iPhone users who want a premium outdoor smartwatch.
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Smart glasses deals
If you're looking to buy a pair of smart glasses this Black Friday, head over to our Smart Glasses deals page. Not only have we used all the glasses, but we also know which ones are the best deals. Right now Amazon has some great deals on Ray-Ban, HTC, Meta Fury, Oakley and Rokid glasses.
Motorola deals at Currys
Some of Motorola's best handsets have money off right now. The Razr fold is down from £1799 to £1399, while the lauded Razr 70 Ultra is reduced from £1199 to £899. .
See all Motorola deals at Currys here
Dyson deals
There's a big range of Dyson models with discounts this Black Friday. These are coming not just from retailers, but from Dyson itself too. Dyson has some of the best offers, with up to £170 off some products, though Currys, John Lewis and Very have some great alternative deals on products not featured on the Dyson website.
Some of the best deals right now include Dyson V15 Detect Absolute:
was £649 now £479 at Currys and the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-NOx: was £699.99 now £549.99 at Dyson UK.
Discover all the best Dyson deals on our Dyson Black Friday live blog.
Best streaming deals
It's not just physical gifts that are on sale this Black Friday, you can pick up deals on the latest streaming services too. There's special deals across almost every streaming channel right now, from Apple TV to Paramount and you can find them all in our Live Streaming Black Friday blog.
Two of the best options have to be the HBO Max deal to get 50% off the entire year, paying £2.99 rather than £5.99 a month, and the Paramount+ deal that costs just £2.99 for the first two months, which is a 75% saving on the regular £12.99 cost.
LEGO Smart Play
LEGO Smart Play has been this year's toy sensation and now some of the sets have made their way into the sale. Amazon has a full range of LEGO deals in its sale, including lots of Smart Play sets. Note that not all the Smart Play sets include the Smart Brick, so you need one of the sets with the brick too, like the X-Wing one. Some of the highlights include:
- LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Yoda's Hut and Jedi Training
was £59.99,now £24.99
- LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke's Red Five X-Wing 75423
was £79.99, now £54.99
- LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: AT-ST Attack on Endor 75424
was £44.99, now £28.45
- LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke's Landspeeder 75420 was £34.99, now £21.99
Turn your TV into a home cinema beast
The Sonos Beam is a great, affordable and neat way to give your viewing a much-needed audio boost, and it can stream music from the likes of Spotify, Apple TV and many more apps too.
Argos has the second-generation Sonos Beam for just £339 this Black Friday, a reduction of £110.
Play GTA 6 like a pro with this unbeatable bundle deal
Very.co.uk has a great bundle deal for those wanting to play GTA 6 – you get the game, a PS5 Digital Edition and a DualSense Edge pro controller for just £699. That's £79 off the usual combined price, so you're basically getting GTA 6 for free!
All the best streaming deals in the one place
Amazon Prime Video is a streaming platform in its own right, but it also hosts several other services as "add-ons" – and there are some big discounts across several of them in the UK.
That includes up to 75% off the likes of Apple TV, Paramount+ and ITVX Premium (ITV's paid option to get rid of the ads). And the best thing is you can watch them all through the same Prime Video app.
- Get 50% off Apple TV for six months – that's just £4.99 pm
- Get 75% off Paramount+ for two months – that's just £2.50 pm
- Get 75% off ITVX for two months – that's just £1.49 pm
- Get 75% off MGM+ for two months – that's just £1.49 pm
- Get 75% off Lionsgate+ for two months – that's just £1.25 pm
- Check out more streaming add-on deals right here
Beer, beer, we want more beer – well here you are!
As a stout drinker, I'm thrilled that PerfectDraft now includes a Camden Stout keg in its lineup. It means you can fill your PerfectDraft beer pourer with the latest addition for a perfect pint every time.
And if you don't already own a PerfectDraft machine, there are bundle deals aplenty – including the app-controlled PerfectDraft Pro with a Camden Stout keg and two themed pint glasses for just £249. That's almost £150 off the usual price.
Bigger price drop on HTC Vive Eagle
We covered these a few days ago by HTC Vive has just dropped the price of its Eagle smart glasses further. You can now get a standard pair for just £319 – down from £429. While the HTC Vive Eagle with adaptive lenses are down again to £399 (from £519).
Argos Christmas tree deals
Is it too early to talk Christmas? Well, If you're getting prepared, you can save some money right now, as Argos has 25% off its Christmas trees and decorations. You can pick up a 6ft pre-lit Habitat Christmas tree for £150 (down from £200), or a giant silver mirror disco ball decoration for £45 (was £60).
Browse all of Argos Christmas deals here.
Black Friday deals on cars
We've just reported that in 2027, you'll be able to buy your next car on Amazon in the UK. But this Black Friday, you can already get money off everything from holidays to cars.
BYD has its own Black Friday sale going on right now, with an extra £1000 off any new model purchased using finance. Meanwhile, in Expedia's Black Friday Sale, you can get up to 50% off hotels and holiday homes, and up to 30% off select packages.
These are some of the best Apple deals right now
Apple notoriously doesn't discount its products during any sales period. However, it does offer an Apple Gift Card worth up to £240 / $300 when you buy certain products. So while this means you don't save on that purchase, you do get extra money to spend on Apple things in the future, so kind of a discount.
If, however, you want savings in good, hard cash, there are options through retailers. These tend to be on slightly older models, but are good deals all the same. These are some of the best right now:
- Apple AirPods Pro 3:
was £219now £165 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air 13 (16GB / 512GB):
was £1,299now £1,149 at AO.com
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (128GB):
was £949now £859 at Amazon
- Apple iPhone Air:
was £1,099now £799 at John Lewis
- Apple Watch Ultra 3:
was £749now £495 at Argos
- Apple Watch 11:
was £419now £351.82 at Amazon
Carry on with the deals
One of my favourite luggage brands has got a big saving on its carry on luggage. The Carl Friedrik The Carry-on X is now £346.50 (down from £495) and is available in a choice of six colours.
John Lewis also has a range of luggage deals on its site with up to 20% off a range of cases and accessories.
Save 30% on Carl Friedrik's bestsellers when you sign up to its newsletter.
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Is it ever really too cold for ice cream?
Ninja's Creami soft serve machine was a big hit this summer when the temperatures were sweltering, but now it's got a big discount. You can pick up the Creami Scoop and Swirl Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker now for £179.99, that's 49% off the list price, and £70 off what it was just yesterday. Buy it for next summer, and enjoy a soft serve at home with the heating on in the meantime.
These deals are seriously sharp
Want to upgrade your kitchen knives before carving that turkey? Zwilling has some great deals on its knife sets with up to 42% off. The Zwilling Four Star 7-piece knife block set is now £279 (24% off), while the Four Star 6-piece knife block set is £399 (13% off) on Zwilling.com. The big deal though is on the Twin Pollux 7-piece knife block set which is down to £149 (42% off).
TCL NXTPAPER tablets and phones up to 38% off
TCL's NXTPAPER devices can provide an e-ink-like look when switched into the mode, allowing you to save battery and also give your eyes a bit of a break. The feature is available on its phones and tablets and right now there are some big discounts for black Friday.
The NXTPAPER 11 plus Tablet is now £199.99 on Amazon (11% off), while the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra 5G smartphone is £359.99 on Amazon (18% off).
25% off Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 2)
You can now get 25% off the gen 2 versions of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in either the Wayfarer or Headliner frame shapes. This means you can pick up a pair for as little as £284.25
77% off Astell&Kern audio systems
The Acro CA 1000T is an all-in-one desktop audio system, with a hi-res music player, headphone amp, USB DAC and pre-amp. Whether you plug this into a stereo system or just plug in headphones, it sounds amazing. Normally priced at £2299, the Acro CA1000T is now £539, which is a huge 77% off on Amazon.
You can also pick up the Astell&Kern PD10 player for £1249 (50% off) at Richer Sounds, and the Activo Q1 audiophile hybrid headphones for £149 (50% off) on Amazon.
Belkin offers to get you topped up until the new year
There's three Belkin chargers discounted right now that are perfect for charging on the go, or as a backup charge. The UltraCharge 3-in1 Foldable Magnetic Charger is £20 off at £59.99 on Belkin.com, offering charging for your phone, watch and AirPods in a fold-flat design.
The UltraCharge Pro 10000mAh 25W Power Bank is now £54.99 on Amazon (31% off) and can charge both wirelessly and wired for fast charging to provide an extra 34 hours of use.
While the UltraCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank 10K is £54.99 on Belkin.com (£15 off). This pocket-sized charger attaches magnetically to the back of your phone and delivers up to 44 hours of extra battery.
Roomba robo vac down to £119
It's one of the cheapest robot vacuum deals we've seen. The iRobot Roomba 115 Combo is now just £119 (down from £229) on the iRobot website. you can also pick up the Roomba Max 705 Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop on Amazon for £399 – that's 60% off.
John Lewis Mac deals
Some of the early Mac deals have now gone but there are still some savings. John Lewis has £100 off the MacBook Air M5 models, or £200 off the MacBook Pro 14 M5.
Argos drops the Xbox Series S 512GB to £409.99
The Xbox Series S is dropping to £409.99 on Argos. That's £20 off the regular price and while still not as low as the console once was, it's certainly made it a little more affordable. The saving isn't showing yet for me, but I've been promised it's coming.
You can also pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 console for £389.99, which is a £30 saving on the regular price.
£400 off the excellent 65-inch Ambilight OLED
The Philips Ambilight OLED 761 is not just a TV with a great picture, but the Ambilight technology provides an LED glow around your screen to enhance the experience. It really is quite special, and whats more, there's £400 off the 65-inch version right now. That means you can pick up the 65-inch OLED761 for £1099 from Currys right now. If you're looking for something smaller, the 55-inch is also down to £999 – that's a £200 saving.
Aldi tech deals from Thursday 26th
Aldi is holding out until the last minute for its Black Friday deals but the savings look pretty good, especially on the tech side. The Sharp Soundbar (with sub) is down to £79.99 (usually £149.99) and the Sharp DAB+ clock radio is £29.99 (usually £59).
Meanwhile, it's own exclusive tech products once again provide affordable offerings to match more expensive branded models. For instance, there's a Gaming X Rocker Chair for £29.99, a Monster Record Player for £59.99, a 9-litre air fryer for £39.99 and a stand mixer for £29.99. These aren't sale items as such, but they are only available for a short time from 26th November, so worth snapping up in store.
Save £600 on the Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro
Samsung's own Black Friday sale has £600 off the Galaxy Book6 Pro, taking it to £949. There's also money off phones, tablets, appliances and more.
Deals to sleep on
It's not just tech getting the Black Friday deal treatment. you can get some big discounts on just about anything this week, including a mattress. Dreams' Black Friday sale has upto 50% off a range of mattresses, beds, sofa beds and more.
The sale includes:
- 25% off Silentnight SleepResponse mattresses
- 25% off Sealy mattresses
- 25% off Flaxby mattresses
- Up to 40% off best-selling bed frames
- 25% off Sofa Beds
- 25% off TheraPur mattresses
Peloton Black Friday discounts
We've already seen discounts on the Peloton Tread Vision on Amazon, but there's a full range of deals on the Peloton website now. Its Black Friday sale includes up to £450 some models. For instance, the Cross Training bike is down to £1149, the Cross Training Bike+ is down to £1699, and the Tread Vision is now £2499 (the same as on Amazon).
TV deals are winning on Amazon right now
Big discounts on even bigger TVs. Whether you've got a 55-inch and want to upgrade to a 65-inch, or if you want to go to 75 or even 85, there's a deal for you right now. Amazon's flagship Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959, while TCL's 65-inch RGB Mini-LED is 37% off, down to £819 for Prime members. And the TCL model is also discounted in its 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.
Just four days to go and the sales got serious
It's Monday morning, which means it's officially Black Friday week! The last remaining sales are expected to start today, which means you can find the best prices. Links to the biggest sales are at the top of this page.
£450 off this great laptop
The Asus Zenbook 14 is now just £649.99 on Amazon. That's 41% off the list price or a saving of £450. Our tech writer Max rates this as one of the best Windows laptops to buy right now, so at this price, make sure you don't miss out.
Crucially, this slightly older model comes with 16GB of RAM, unlike many entry-level options that now bring just 8GB. When you're running Windows, that's a huge difference-maker, and it makes this price all the more confusing and impressive.
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Can't buy a PlayStation 5 Pro? These are the cheapest ways to play GTA VI
Right now in the UK, you can't buy a PlayStation 5 Pro for much under £1500, which is frankly ridiculous. So, if you need to scratch that GTA itch, these are your cheapest options:
Fashion deals
If you ae thinking of updating your wardrobe, premium fashio brands have also got in on the Black Friday deals. Both Hugo Boss and Paul Smith have Black Friday sales on right now, both with up to 30% off.
Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal
This is a pretty packed bundle. Get the Nintendo Switch 2 Console Resort Bundle, with Zelda Ocarina of Time, Hot Wheels, Lego Batman and Hogwarts Legacy for £489.99 at Very right now – that's a £137.01 saving.
Lego deals
Smyths Toys has some great discounts on LEGO sets right now, including some high-end Icons sets, like the Home Alone how, now for £259.99 . There's also the Stranger Things Creel House for £249, and LEGO Icons Jaguar E-Type Sports Car, down to £119.99.
handheld gaming
If you're a gaming fan, this is a great deal. The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Handheld is now £399.99, that's 20% off the list price. It means you can play your entire PC library and access your Xbox games too – you could even stream GTA VI to it!
Amazon's got a different kind of ring deal
This Smart Ring is down to it's cheapest price, making it the most affordable way to get tracking on your finger. The RingConn Gen 2 is now £167.99, that's 35% off the list price and there's no subscription to pay either.
Big Paramount deal – £2.50 per month
Paramount+ just dropped its Black Friday deal and it's a big one. Rather than £9.99 a month, you can get the standard plan for just £2.50 for the next two months, or the premium plan for £3.25. If you've been thinking about signing up, now's the time to try it for less.
Turn your hi-fi into a streaming king
If you love your hi-fi but want to give it some modern flair, the WiiM Ultra Music Streamer is a great option, especially with £60 off right now.
Now priced at just £299 on Amazon for Black Friday, it comes in either space grey or silver, has an abundance of connectivity options (including HDMI ARC) to hook it up to your hi-fi or audio system. And can stream from multiple services in Hi-Res, up to 24-bit / 192 kHz.
Monster-size your monitor
Having installed a monster Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 myself – for gaming and general everyday use – I know how much more I get done on the superwide 49-inch display. And now, thanks to a staggering £300 off at John Lewis, so can you.
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 LS49DG912SUXXU is just £699 right now – down from £999.
Be smart with this glasses deal
There are plenty of smart glasses brands around today, with many having models in the Black Friday sales, but one newcomer has never offered discounts before, so this deal is very much worth noting.
HTC Vive Eagle AI glasses come from the same manufacturer as the award-winning HTC Vive VR headsets. They come in all manner of colours and designs, feature AI voice interaction and real-time translation, and look great in the process.
You can now get a pair from £349 – a 19% reduction and £80 off. Just check out the dedicated page on Amazon right now.
Two laptops under £500, but which to buy?
Our Tech Editor, Mike Lowe pips the Acer Swift Air 14 up against the HP OmniBook 3. Both are on sale, but which should you buy? Find out his opinion here. Or take a look at the deals for yourself...
Rolex discounts for Black Friday? Yes please
It's a rare thing to see any saving on a Rolex watch but this deal at Watchfinder proves it can happen. The Rolex Sea-Dweller has been given a £555 price cut, taking the price just under a cool 8k.
See more great watch deals in our Black Friday Watch deals blog
LEGO deals for Vulcans and Elves
Black Friday is one of the best times to pick up one of these extravagant LEGO sets, as you'll get an excellent deal on the price. Two such models worth considering on Amazon right now are the LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise, now £297.49 (15% off) and the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set, now £350 (18% off). There's plenty more options, too. Just browse the LEGO deals page on Amazon.
Disney Store sale is coming
The Disney Store has announced that its Black Friday sale will see 25% discount site wide, but you'll have to wait a little longer to get it. The sale is due to kick off on Wednesday 25 November though members will be able to access the sale from tomorrow (20 November).
highlights are expected to include a toy Story Action Figures down to £25 (from £37) and both Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Legacy Lightsabers at £125 each (from £185).
To sign up to become a member of the Disney Store Unlocked for free, go to disneystore.co.uk/disneystore-unlocked
These PlayStation 5 bundle deals are actually pretty good
Very seems to be the only site right now offering any form of discount on its PlayStation 5 GTA VI bundles. You can pick up the Digital Edition console with an extra DualSense controller and GTA VI for £699 (from £777), or with an extra controller and Turtle Beach Stealth 500 headset for £769.99 (from £865.99). However, it is still cheaper on O2 with its bundle costing £644.99 though you don't get an extra controller.
New lights but even better deal
These seem to be a different set of Philips Hue lights but it's a great deal. You can get the 20M Festavia String Lights for £119.99 – that's 30% off, plus an extra voucher.
Philips Hue lights are dropping
If you're looking for a fancy set of Christmas lights, make sure you're on Amazon's Black Friday sale at 9am, as these Philips Hue Festavia lights are in its first Prime Exclusives drop. Normally prices from £149 to £264, we expect there to be a decent discount coming.
Amazon sale is live
The Amazon Black Friday Week sale kicked off at midnight, and you can keep up to date with all the best bits on our Amazon blog. Many of the biggest deals have been live for a few days now but there are some new additions, such as the Dual Sense controller for £42.99 (34% off). The entire Matrix collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray for £48 (20% off), or Nirvana's Nevermind on vinyl for £17.25 (25% off).
New Argos deals land
Some new updates to the Argos Black Friday sale include Harry Potter LEGO, Samsung TVs and a Reebok treadmill.
The Reebok ERS 510T treadmill is now £449, down from £699 and features 20 levels of incline and 25 pre-set programmes.
The Samsung U8000H 58-inch 4K TV is now £329, down from £379 and features a Crystal UHD display and Tizen OS.
While the LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village is now £260, down from £350. It's a 3228 piece set and features 12 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures.
Top turntables
Turns out that a big brand turntable doesn't have to cost the earth. Especially during the Black Friday sales. This Denon DP29F is an entry level model but if you're plugging it into an amp, it's more than capable. Plus, right now it's reduced to just £99 on Amazon.
Watch out for these deals!
We've just launched our Black Friday Watch deals, so take a look if you're searching for a new timepiece right now. But to whet your appetite, there's a Grand Seiko Mechanical Seasons Spring GMT deal at Beaverbrooks giving you 40% off the list price.
Don't miss a Beat
It's not just Amazon devices on sale early on its site. There's some great deals on Beats headphones right now, with up to 50% off some models. Like the Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless earbuds, now £99, down from £199.95, and the Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Headphones, now £159, down from £249.95
Honor discounts of up to £830
Honor has dropped some big savings on its range of handsets, tablets and watches for Black Friday. Discounts are available at Honor.com, Argos and Very, with savings of up to £830.
To redeem the discount at Honor.com use the code “AUKBF10” at checkout
- HONOR MAGIC V6 – SAVE £830 | RRP £1,999.99 | Now £1,349.99 at Very
- HONOR 600 PRO (512GB) – SAVE £360 | RRP £899.99 | NOW £539.99 at HONOR.com
- HONOR 600 (512GB) – SAVE £195 | RRP £599.99 | NOW £404.99 at HONOR.com
- HONOR 600 LITE (128GB) – SAVE £130 | RRP £369.99 | NOW £239.99 at Argos (until 21 Dec)
- HONOR PAD 20 – SAVE £150 | RRP £499.99 | NOW £349.99 at Argos
- WATCH 6 – SAVE £95 | RRP £229.99 | NOW £134.99 at HONOR.com
You want Mower deals?
More? Mower? I'll get my coat. Anyway, Segway's line of robot mowers has some big Black Friday discounts over on the Segway website. There's up to £668 off models like the Navimow i210 and Navimow i220. Leave the grass to the robots in 2027 and pick up one of these while they're discounted.
Apple deals at John Lewis
If you dig a little deeper into the John Lewis sale there's a good number of Apple deals available, especially on older models. The Apple Watch ultra 3 is down to £549, which is £200 off, while the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch model is now £389, which is £310 off. There's also savings on AirPods, Apple Pencil, MacBook Pro and more.
John Lewis sale begins
If you're looking for classy deals this Black Friday, you will definitely want to browse the John Lewis sale. It kicked off today and runs until 30 November and includes everything from tech to kitchenware and clothing.
A few standouts include the classic Le Creuset casserole pots with 25% off, the latest Oura Ring 5 with £100 off, and 20% off the Lumie Bodyclock Luxe wake up light.
Ring and Blink deals arrive ahead of the Black Friday sale
Amazon has dropped some decent discounts on its Ring and Blink smart cameras. There's up to 67% off some models, such as the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K, now £39.99, and the Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+, now £29.99.
My pick though, would have to be the Ring Alarm Pack XL, which is 31% off at £309.99, as it comes with everything you need for a full home security system.
PlayStation 5 GTA VI bundles
Ahead of the official launch of Grand Theft Auto VI this week, there are already console bundles on sale, though perhaps unsurprisingly, they're not cheap. Very.co.uk is selling its bundle with a limited-edition GTA VI controller for £658, O2's PS5 Console and Grand Theft Auto VI bundle is £644.99 or available in instalments, while Currys Grand Theft Auto VI Bundle is £629 (though currently out of stock).
The PlayStation 5 Pro is not currently available to purchase in any form.
Double stack air fryer under £200
Over in our Air Fryer deals live blog, we found the rather lovely Ninja Double Stack air fryer is now just £199.99 at Ninja – that's under £100 per level!
Sonos sale
If you've been waiting to upgrade your home speaker system now could be the time. The Sonos sale includes a range of items from soundbars to headphones, with some big savings.
Some of our highlights include the Sonos Arc Ultra (now £799), the Sonos Era 100 SL speaker pair (now £279) and the Sonos Ace headphones (now £179.97).
Sonos Arc Ultra:
was £999 now £799 at Argos
Sonos Era 100 SL (pair):
was £338 now £279 at Sonos AU
MacBook Neo drops a little
While still not quite back to its launch prices, the MacBook Neo is up to 10% off on Amazon. That means you can get the 512GB version with Touch ID for £719.97 (10% off) or the 256GB version for £649 (7% off).
DIY deals
Another big sale has landed to help you DIY a little cheaper. The B&Q sale covers everything from power tools to TVs, and is running now both online and in-store. You can even save on sheds, such as this Breeins 6x4 ft composite shed now £296.
Casio's latest G-SHOCK is 50% off
Launched back in August, the G-SHOCK GD-350S-1 is a chunky digital model with a classic look, so it's a surprise that the price has come down so quickly. Normally £100, you can now pick up the GD-350S-1 for just £50.
This rugged digital G-SHOCK features vibration alerts, 200-metre water resistance, five daily alarms, a dedicated countdown timer button and an estimated five-year battery life. Its oversized resin case, distinctive submarine radar-inspired display and red detailing give it a bold, unmistakably G-SHOCK appearance.
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Ninja Slushi Twist gets £100 off on Amazon
I know it's not the weather for cold drinks now but this is an investment. The Ninja Slushi Twist is like your very own Slush Puppy machine that you would find in every newsagent as a kid. You can pick from two flavours, or combine them to make a colourful concoction. Plus you can use it to make alcoholic cocktails too – that's good any time of year in my book.
The Ninja Slushi Twist is now £309 on Amazon, that's £100 off the list price. Don't miss out!
Secure £100 off the Ninja Slushi Twist whilst you still can!
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A mini slice of yesteryear
I love myself a bit of retro gaming and the Quarter Arcades products from Numskull are a real treat for collectors and gamers alike.
Take the Lunar Lander Mini Arcade Machine, it's a quarter of the size of the 1979 coin-op but still looks and works exactly the same. It has the same buttons and lever controls, albeit in smaller form.
Now it's just £212.49 as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday deals – down from £249.99.
Time to Switch (2)?
We're expecting a fair few games console deals this Black Friday but few will be as good as Very's bundle offer for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Not only do you get the Switch 2 and the new Switch Sports Resort game, but this deal includes the amazing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Nintendo's latest release. We've already finished the game ourselves and the remake is one of the best action-RPGs ever made.
You can get the entire bundle on Very for just £449.99 – a reduction of £59.99. You're basically getting the new Zelda game for free.
Fancy an iPad with an "extra saving"?
A few retailers are listing the 11-inch A16-powered iPad at £399 for Black Friday – £30 off its usual price. However, AO.com has knocked even more off the price.
If you're an AO member, you can get the iPad for just £395 right now, which also includes free delivery and extended (100-day) returns.
AO membership costs £39.99 per year, but then gives you access to even bigger deals right across the store.
Cheapest price on the Pixel 10 we've seen
Google has recently started to roll out some neat new Gemini features, not just to its latest Pixel 11 phones but the Pixel 10 too – and that means you can get some of the best AI capabilities on a super-cheap handset.
That's because Currys has the Google Pixel 10 in its Black Friday sale for just £499 – £200 off the usual price. That's with 256GB of storage and in the Obsidian (black) colour.
The best TV of 2026 – now cheaper than ever
We chose the Sony Bravia 8 II as our "best TV" in this year's T3 Awards and now you can get it with a big discount thanks to the pre-Black Friday sales.
Richer Sounds is offering the 55-inch Bravia 8 II OLED TV for just £1,699 – £300 off the usual RRP. You get that price if you enter the code BLACK100 at checkout.
The Ultimate Sonos cinema set up gets a £280 saving
The ultimate home cinema system needs the ultimate sound system, and this set from Sonos is pretty mind-blowing. The Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc Ultra includes the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, two Sonos Era 300 speakers and a Sub 4 subwoofer. All of that would normally cost you around £2796, but this set has been discounted by £280, giving you a price of £2516. Bargain!
Dyson deals
There are some really good Dyson deals around right now on its range of cordless vacuums, with up to £170 off. For instance, the Dyson Cyclone V8 is now £206 on Amazon (41% off), while the Dyson Cyclone V10 is £309 (36% off).
See the best Dyson deals at Amazon
Samsung 85-inch Mini LED with 22% off
This is a cracking deal on the Samsung QN70H TV, now £1799. That's 22% off the list price for a huge Mini LED QLED $K TV.
Early deals: Roborock Qrevo
This is one of the best Early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now. The Roborock Qrevo S Pro is a great robot vacuum and is down to just £319.99 – that's 42% off the list price.
A smart robot vacuum and mop for a bargain price
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Amazon Black Friday sale dates confirmed
Amazon has confirmed dates for its Black Friday Week sale. It runs from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the sale. That's more than a week, Amazon. But then, Prime Day goes on for multiple days too.
You don't have to wait for the 19th, though, as Amazon has lots of early Black Friday deals on now. Just visit: amazon.co.uk/blackfriday
Will there be PS5 deals this Black Friday?
With what is poised to be the game of the year launching in just a few weeks ( 19 November), we expect to see some console bundles for both the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. However, with availability of consoles being scarce right now, and prices much higher than they were a year ago, don't expect a great deal.
I do expect there will be some savings in the coming weeks on bundled systems, so if you're considering buying now, it's worth holding on. However, decent deals are still likely to be some time off.
Smells like a deal
We've just launched our Black Friday fragrance live blog for those who want the best deals on aftershaves, cologne and perfumes, but to give you a taster, here are a couple of top discounts.
Tom Ford Black Orchid:
was £78 now £62.40 at John Lewis
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night:
was £128 now £54.99 at The Perfume Shop
Very good deals with a promise
The Black Friday deals on Very.co.uk are very appealing (sorry). It has one of the most varied sales we've seen so far, and features some great discounts. For instance, the Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Bundle, complete with headset and travel case is £70 off, now £434.99. Boss The Scent Magnetic For Him is £57 off, now £50, the Hisense 50-inch 4K TV is £200 off, now £299. You can even pick up a 7ft pre-lit Christmas tree with £45 off, now £90.
Plus, Very's Black Friday promise means that if you've bought a Black Friday item from Very and then see it drop to a lower price during its Black Friday period, they will refund the difference!
AO Black Friday prices hit
AO's Black Friday deals are heavy on the large appliances, but cover everything from fridges to games consoles. This Samsung 65-inch MiniLED TV is now £70 off at £549, with an extra £27 off for members, while the Garmin Forerunner 165 is now £54 off at £145.
Browse all the Black Friday deals at AO.com now
Cocktails are on me
We've found more great deals in the Currys Black Friday sale, and you can find our selection here. One of my favourites has to be the Bartesian cocktail Maker which has £100 off right now, priced £199.
Coffee break?
Coffee addicts should definitely catch a whiff of the Argos Black Friday sale, as there are some rather good coffee machines on sale, including these 3 De'Longhi essentials.
You can pick up a filter coffee machine for under £30, a coffee grinder for under £40 and a kettle for under £40, too. That's a full set for just over £100 – not bad at all!
The De’Longhi ICM15210 Filter Coffee Machine is now under £30 at Argos. This filter coffee maker brews up to 10 cups at a time using ground coffee and a generous 1.3-litre water tank. It has a manual display, compact design and easy-to-use controls.
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Save £27 on the De’Longhi KG79 Coffee Grinder in the Argos Black Friday sale. The ideal companion for the Filter Coffee Machine, this burr grinder has multiple grind settings, and can make fine and coarse grounds. It also has a 120g bean container attached.
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Get 38% off the De’Longhi KBJ3001 Brilliante Kettle for Black Friday. Available in black, this kettle has textured, chrome styling, and a 360-degree swivel base. It has a 1.7-litre capacity, a water level indicator and rapid boil settings, so you’re only just a push-of-the-button away from a quick cuppa.
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An iconic multitool upto half price
If you don't own a Leatherman you're missing one of the handiest tools around. These multitool devices are the ultimate in everyday carry accessories and now you can pick up one for less.
There are Black Friday sales in both the US and UK stores right now, with up to 50% off some models.
🇺🇸 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the US
£400 off a flagship foldable phone
If you're struggling to get an iPhone Duo or you simply prefer an Android OS, then you're in luck, as the latest Samsung folding phone is £400 off right now.
Samsung's own November discount takes £300 off the price, while Amazon knocks another £100 off that, taking the price down to just £1299.
With a passport-like scale, Samsung was first out the gates with a folding phone of this format – and it's an absolute star for content consumption.
The iPhone Duo offers very similar proportions, showing that this format is set to be the frontrunner in the foldables world from here on out.
A discount of this stature also brings the price closer to a 'normal' flagship, cutting away the typically significant additional sum you'd usually have to find for a folding phone.
There's never been a better time to buy – and with Samsung now 8 years into the folding phone game, its experience shows in the build and the software. It's a great device.
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Building a deal
Among the deals in the Argos Black Friday sale is a decent amount of LEGO. Some to look out for include the LEGO Concorde with £40 off, now £130, the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon with £160 off, now £575 and the LEGO Italian Riviera set with £50 off, now £200.
See all the LEGO deals in the Argos Black Friday sale here.
These Boots are made for deals
Boots has now launched its Black Friday sale too. There's a wide assortment of fragrances, skincare, electric items and more at prices better than half off. Like the Gucci Guilty For Him 50ml with £41 off, now £35, the Philips i9000 Prestige electric shaver with £350 off, now £199.99, or the Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale with £19 off, now £110.99.
Browse all the Boots Black Friday sale here.
John Lewis hasn't launched yet but...
There are still some deals to be had, including savings on Dyson products, Samsung TVs, Chanel fragrance and more. Browse all the John Lewis tech deals here.
Currys has some wheel bargains
The Currys Black Friday sale also launched last week and covers all categories, from appliances to health and beauty, with up to 40% off right now.
Two that stood out were these electric bikes from Sharp. The Sharp MB04 folding bike is £200 off at £999, while the more traditional Sharp DM022 is also £200 off at £999.
Browse all the Currys Black Friday offers here
Argos Black Friday deals
Taking a deeper dive into the Argos sale, there's definitely some decent deals to be had right now. For instance, there's £60 off the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 air fryer, now £99.99, £300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, now £1399 and £500 off the Hisense 100-inch MiniLED TV, now £2799.
Browse all the Argos Black Friday deals here
Amazon's sale hasn't started but still beats on price
While Amazon hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet (I suspect it will land around 19 November), its limited-time deals are still regularly beating other stores. Take the Dyson V8 Cyclone that's now 41% off on Amazon. That's the same price as in Argos' Black Friday sale.
LG OLED deal
Now if you are looking for a new TV, this LG OLED C6 deal is one to consider. you can pick up the 55-inch version for £1117.17 direct from LG, which is £582.80 less than the list price. Plus you get a 5-year warranty as part of the deal.
This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people.
OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic.
That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness.
It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too.
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November is here!
Have you thought about your Christmas shopping yet? No, of course not, me neither, but I have thought about a new TV, new vacuum cleaner, PlayStation 5, LEGO and a new smart watch... Luckily sales have started early, so there's time to get a good deal on gifts for yourself before you have to start thinking about others.
Unless of course, you are that organised. In which case, get those lists together and get shopping, as the sales have started and you don't want to miss out.
Amazon Black Friday Week sale dates confirmed
Amazon has announced dates for its Black Friday sale. It will run from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the events. That said, it's running a range of early Black Friday deals right now. Just go to amazon.co.uk/blackfriday to browse them all.
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