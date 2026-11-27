Get notified of updates

The most innovative mouse in ages (Image credit: Future) Save £30 Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike: was £159.99 now £129.99 at Amazon This mouse changed everything when it arrived last year, using haptic switches to give you ridiculously fine control over how it feels and how sensitive its response is. This makes it unreal for online gaming, and it's perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their PC setup. It's never been this cheap before, making this a very tidy Black Friday offer. Read more Read less ▼

Get the best night's sleep with 20% off Loop Dream Ear Plugs (Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth) If you struggle to fall asleep last night, it might be down to the background noise surrounding you. If that's the case, you'll love the Loop Dream Ear Plugs which are now 20% off in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. Made from soft silicone, the Loop Dream Ear Plugs come in multiple colours and reduce noise to muffle snoring and any other external disruptions. Now just £35.95, these ear plugs come with multiple ear tip sizes to fit every unique ear. Shop the Loop Dream Ear Plugs deal

Ninja's bestselling Crispi is now under £100! (Image credit: Future) Looking for a cheap air fryer deal? Then you'll love this price cut on the Ninja Crispi. Originally priced at £159.99, you can now get the Ninja Crispi air fryer for just £99.99. Made from glass, the main basket doubles as the cooking area and your to-go container, so you can take your food with you on-the-go. Shop the Ninja Crispi deal

The OG Dyson Airwrap is now under £300! (Image credit: Dyson) Dyson Airwrap are hard to come by, but I just found a great deal on the original multi-styler at LOOKFANTASTIC. Now just £299.99, the Dyson Airwrap has been given a generous £100 price cut. It comes with the main styling tool and multiple accessories, including barrels, brushes and dryers. Shop the Dyson Airwrap deal

An Echo smart speaker for just £29.99?! Sign me up! (Image credit: Amazon) For Black Friday, Amazon always drops its prices across its range of Echo smart speakers and displays. But the retailer has really outdone itself this time with this incredible deal on the 2022 version of its Echo Dot. While it might not be the newest model on the market, this Echo Dot has Alexa voice controls, powerful audio and stylish looks. It's a must for smart home users, and at just £29.99, it's a deal you won't want to miss! Shop the Echo Dot deal

Who needs an AV receiver when you have HDMI 2.1 switching? (Image credit: Avidgram) One of the issues with many modern flatscreen TVs – be they OLED, Mini-LED or another format – is that they often only come with a couple of HDMI 2.1 ports. Sure, you get other HDMI inputs, but they won't support eARC or 4K 120Hz video. That's why I own a couple of HDMI 2.1 switchers, and this one in the Amazon sale for just £47.99 (down by 20%) has auto switching to select devices as soon as you turn them on. You can therefore have a PS5, Xbox Series X, and another high-performance console or streamer plugged in at the same time.

The perfect stocking filler for gamers young and old (Image credit: Blaze / Taito) If you're after a small, affordable present for a gamer this Christmas, the Super Micro keychains are great. And Amazon has several down to pocket-money prices. There's the Space Invaders version for £14.99 (down from £19.99), plus BurgerTime and Centipede variants for £13.99 apiece. They each feature the arcade classic game playable on 2-inch screen, and it can be hung from a bag, belt or set of keys.

Last chance to buy the Lego Millennium Falcon (Image credit: Lego (background added using generative AI)) For some strange reason Lego is finally retiring its hugely popular Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series set at the end of this year, but before it heads off to do the Kessel run for the very last time the toy maker itself is offering the best deal we've ever seen. Save £220.50 Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series (75192): was £734.99 now £514.49 at LEGO Get more than £220 off the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS on Lego.com. A fitting final deal for the retiring set. Read more Read less ▼

Leatherman might be the first name that springs to mind when shopping for a premium multitool, but it certainly isn't the only one. SOG's Compact Bundle, for example, which includes three separate tools, has dropped from £143.97 to £115.18, less than you might pay for a single Leatherman multitool. Black Friday bargain! MattK over and out! Save 20% SOG Compact Bundle: was £143.97 now £115.18 at sogknives.co.uk This three-piece bundle brings together SOG's PowerLitre miniature multitool, Instinct Mini fixed-blade knife and Centi II folding knife. Designed for different cutting and everyday utility tasks, the compact collection offers an alternative to buying a single premium multitool. Read more Read less ▼

The best of both worlds (Image credit: Shackleton) I've tried the Knox, and it's genuinely one of the most impressive winter jackets I've worn. It's not only a fully waterproof 20,000mm shell, but it also has recycled-down insulation, so it can keep you dry AND warm in the winter. I also love the magnetic storm flap, which snaps shut almost effortlessly. A brilliant Black Friday find! Shackleton Knox Waterproof Down Jacket: was £695 , now £560

Have you considered second-hand gear? (Image credit: Matt Kollat) It's tricky to convince people to buy second-hand tech on Black Friday, but if you're the outdoorsy type, you have more options for sustainable shopping. Patagonia has long championed quality used gear in the US, but many UK-based companies do the same these days, from Vango and Montane to Vivobarefoot and beyond.

Just upgraded my journaling game (Image credit: KODAK) Hey, it's MattK here, taking over from Mike. I just bought a mobile printer, which I've been considering for months. KODAK's Mini 2 Retro 2x3 Portable Photo Printer is an excellent value for a dye-sublimation printer, with credit-card-sized prints and low ongoing costs. Printing is easy via the mobile app, and the bundle comes with 38 sheets. What's not to like? KODAK Mini 2 Retro 2x3 Portable Photo Printer: was £79.99 , now £67.99 at Amazon

Don't want to buy, just want to stream? (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) Black Friday isn't just about deals on physical tech, it's also a great opportunity to grab a streaming deal with some of the best services. Best Black Friday UK streaming deals: Apple, Disney, HBO, Paramount, NOW, more We've got a separate live blog tracking those deals, too, so you can swerve any other noise and check out the best discounts – with regular updates and price monitoring over this weekend.

Apple of interest? (Image credit: Apple) If you're only here for Apple products then we've got a dedicated live blog for the brand, too! Here's one for your bookmarks, as it'll be updated throughout today and the weekend: Best Apple Black Friday UK deals: iPad Air, AirPods 3 Pro, MacBook Air and more Currently the best discounts are on iPad and AirPods 3 Pro, but retailers may further adjust their pricing as the Black Friday fight heats up.

Fancy a foldable? (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) No, it's not the iPhone Duo – that won't be available until stock arrives again next year. And even then, it costs a small fortune. In the Android camp, however, there are options – and it's Motorola's great new option that has a particularly big cut from its usual price for Black Friday. Check out Curry's 25% off the Razr Fold: was £1799 , now £1349

A VPN-protected router for less Save 15% ExpressVPN Fortify: was £180.99 now £153.48 at Amazon We reviewed this router (the GL-MT6000) earlier this year and love the baked-in VPN feature, which you can switch on and off – and even per device, if you please. It's great for privacy. The purchase also comes with your first ExpressVPN subscription included, which adds a lot to the value, especially now there's a 15% discount on the retail price. Read more Read less ▼

PlayStation 5 hunting? Here's one in time for Christmas! (Image credit: Future) There's been a distinct lack of PlayStation 5 deals because, well, the PS5 is entirely sold out everywhere. However, there is more stock coming – and this GTA VI bundle at Very is set to arrive on 18 December, just in time for Christmas. Check out Very's PS5 Digital + GTA VI bundle: was £733 , now £717

It's Black Friday! (Image credit: Apple) Traditionally sales would have started at midnight and this morning would see queues on the high street. Today most of the sales happen here on line, and most started weeks ago. However, if you're going to get the best prices, it's probably going to be today. Looking through our lists there's a few price drops, such as the Mac mini at Amazon, which has dropped further to £736.22, but some other deals have run out, like the Ninja Creami Soft Serve – though you can still pick up the Stone Gold version for £224.99.

Finally, a printer deal worth the paper it's printed on (Image credit: Amazon) The Epson EcoTank ET-2911 is currently selling for £149.99 – that's a 38% discount and even if you weren't planning to upgrade your printer, it's probably financially worth doing it with this one. That's because the EcoTank comes with up to 3 years' worth of ink. I've got one, and I've not had to replace the ink in nearly four years of light use. If you think about how much regular ink cartridges cost, you'd probably spend more than £150 in three years, so here, you're saving. It also copies, scans, and can air print from your phone, making it the perfect home office accessory.

GoPro Max2 get a big discount (Image credit: GoPro) This action camera is extreme – it offers 8K 360-degree coverage, so you can capture everything at once and reframe afterwards. The good news is, it's currently 40% off, taking the GoPro Max2 Action Camera down to £269.99 at GoPro. Save 40% GoPro MAX2 Action Camera: was £449.99 now £269.99 at GoPro Save £180 on GoPro's 8K 360-degree action camera. The MAX2 features replaceable lenses, Max HyperSmooth stabilisation, 360-degree Horizon Lock and waterproofing to five metres. 40% off makes it a proper bargain! Read more Read less ▼

Finally, a PlayStation bundle is discounted! (Image credit: Very) Good news, GTA fans, or at least those looking for a new console. There's a bundle on Very that you won't want to miss. This PlayStation 5 disc console comes with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6 for £648 (£15 off). The slight catch is that it's a pre-order, so it won't be delivered until 21st December, but at least you'll get it in time for Christmas!

Christmas gifts for less (Image credit: Pexels) If you're looking to spend money on other people and not just yourself this Black Friday, take a look at our Christmas Gift deals live blog. We've got a handy list of deals that are ideal for treating all members of your family.

Netgear devices with up to 39% off (Image credit: Amazon) Netgear devices on Amazon have some decent discounts right now. Orbi WiFi 7 mesh systems like the 370 Series 3-pack down to £193.87 (35% off), and Nighthawk WiFi 7 routers like the RS100 now £78.99 (39% off) are some of the best deals right now. There's also savings on the Nighthawk Portable 5G WiFi routers, which are handy when travelling. The Nighthawk M3 is now £297.99 (34% off).

One seriously stunning watch Save £220 Farmin Fenix 8: was £699.99 now £479.99 at Amazon Garmin makes some of the most accurate and reliable fitness watches in the world, and the Fenix 8 is one of its fanciest models, even if it's no longer the most recent in the lineup. This superb deal nets you £220 off a stunning AMOLED watch with massive battery life – a must-have for serious outdoor adventurers. Read more Read less ▼

Simply the best soundbar deal this year Save £110 Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £339 at Amazon Sonos makes enviable audio kit, but if you could only own one of its speakers, I'd say the Beam Gen 2 might be the most sensible pick for most people. It's a do-it-all marvel, and hasn't ever really been surpassed in the compact soundbar market. This deal makes it extremely tempting, especially if you're watching movies without a soundbar at all – the upgrade is seismic, trust us. Read more Read less ▼

The most interesting headphones ever? (Image credit: Future) Save £25.35 Nothing Headphone (1): was £169 now £143.65 at Amazon We love it when tech comes along and actually does something different, and Nothing is a reliable brand for that sort of twist. Its first over-ear headphones won us over with the most impressive and innovative on-earcup controls we've tested in memory, but they also sound great for the price. This welcome cut brings them down even further, making for a really distinctive and refreshing mid-range option. Read more Read less ▼

The best mouse in the world, for less Save 16% Logitech MX Master 4: was £100.99 now £84.99 at Amazon This mouse is simply unbeatable if you're looking to up your productivity – or just get a more comfortable and reliable option for work or your home. It's got better materials than even its excellent predecessor, some brilliant shortcuts, and the best scroll wheel you'll ever touch. While 16% off isn't the steepest discount ever, it's still a brilliant saving when you consider the sheer quality of this mouse. Read more Read less ▼

ROG Ally at best price (Image credit: Future) The Asus ROG Xbox Ally is one of the best handhelds on the market. And while the ROG Abox Ally X and the X20 are ultimately more powerful and, in the case of the X20, have an OLED display, the standard model remains the affordable option. Plus, it's now even more affordable, as the price of the ROG Xbox Ally has dropped to £379.99 on Amazon – down from £499.99. Save £120 Asus ROG Xbox Ally: was £499.99 now £379.99 at Amazon The standard Xbox Ally is a really capable little handheld, especially if you're not hoping to play the GTA 6 port the day it releases. For smaller games, indie titles and older backlog lists, it's a brilliant machine, with a great display and comfortable ergonomics – and this price is the best it's been in a very long time. Read more Read less ▼

This really is an Ace deal (Image credit: Sonos) If you have a Sonos home set up already, the Sonos Ace headphones are a winner, and they're hugely discounted right now for Black Friday. In fact, you can pick up a pair of the Sonos Ace headphones for £199 at Amazon – that's £150 saving on the list price. Save £150 Sonos Ace: was £349 now £199 at Amazon This knocks a chunky amount off the somewhat steep asking price of the Sonos Ace, making them extremely attractive for just under £200. I love the Ace Ultra, but for this money the older model remain a brilliant option, and that Audio Swap feature is their killer app. Read more Read less ▼

Best streaming deals (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) It's not just physical gifts that are on sale this Black Friday, you can pick up deals on the latest streaming services too. There's special deals across almost every streaming channel right now, from Apple TV to Paramount and you can find them all in our Live Streaming Black Friday blog. Two of the best options have to be the HBO Max deal to get 50% off the entire year, paying £2.99 rather than £5.99 a month, and the Paramount+ deal that costs just £2.99 for the first two months, which is a 75% saving on the regular £12.99 cost.

Turn your TV into a home cinema beast (Image credit: Sonos) The Sonos Beam is a great, affordable and neat way to give your viewing a much-needed audio boost, and it can stream music from the likes of Spotify, Apple TV and many more apps too. Argos has the second-generation Sonos Beam for just £339 this Black Friday, a reduction of £110.

Play GTA 6 like a pro with this unbeatable bundle deal (Image credit: Very / Sony Interaction Entertainment / Rockstar Games) Very.co.uk has a great bundle deal for those wanting to play GTA 6 – you get the game, a PS5 Digital Edition and a DualSense Edge pro controller for just £699. That's £79 off the usual combined price, so you're basically getting GTA 6 for free!

Bigger price drop on HTC Vive Eagle (Image credit: HTC) We covered these a few days ago by HTC Vive has just dropped the price of its Eagle smart glasses further. You can now get a standard pair for just £319 – down from £429. While the HTC Vive Eagle with adaptive lenses are down again to £399 (from £519).

Black Friday deals on cars (Image credit: BYD) We've just reported that in 2027, you'll be able to buy your next car on Amazon in the UK. But this Black Friday, you can already get money off everything from holidays to cars. BYD has its own Black Friday sale going on right now, with an extra £1000 off any new model purchased using finance. Meanwhile, in Expedia's Black Friday Sale, you can get up to 50% off hotels and holiday homes, and up to 30% off select packages.

Is it ever really too cold for ice cream? (Image credit: Amazon) Ninja's Creami soft serve machine was a big hit this summer when the temperatures were sweltering, but now it's got a big discount. You can pick up the Creami Scoop and Swirl Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker now for £179.99, that's 49% off the list price, and £70 off what it was just yesterday. Buy it for next summer, and enjoy a soft serve at home with the heating on in the meantime.

25% off Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 2) (Image credit: Meta) You can now get 25% off the gen 2 versions of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in either the Wayfarer or Headliner frame shapes. This means you can pick up a pair for as little as £284.25

Argos drops the Xbox Series S 512GB to £409.99 (Image credit: Microsoft) The Xbox Series S is dropping to £409.99 on Argos. That's £20 off the regular price and while still not as low as the console once was, it's certainly made it a little more affordable. The saving isn't showing yet for me, but I've been promised it's coming. You can also pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 console for £389.99, which is a £30 saving on the regular price.

£400 off the excellent 65-inch Ambilight OLED (Image credit: Philips) The Philips Ambilight OLED 761 is not just a TV with a great picture, but the Ambilight technology provides an LED glow around your screen to enhance the experience. It really is quite special, and whats more, there's £400 off the 65-inch version right now. That means you can pick up the 65-inch OLED761 for £1099 from Currys right now. If you're looking for something smaller, the 55-inch is also down to £999 – that's a £200 saving.

Aldi tech deals from Thursday 26th (Image credit: Aldi) Aldi is holding out until the last minute for its Black Friday deals but the savings look pretty good, especially on the tech side. The Sharp Soundbar (with sub) is down to £79.99 (usually £149.99) and the Sharp DAB+ clock radio is £29.99 (usually £59). Meanwhile, it's own exclusive tech products once again provide affordable offerings to match more expensive branded models. For instance, there's a Gaming X Rocker Chair for £29.99, a Monster Record Player for £59.99, a 9-litre air fryer for £39.99 and a stand mixer for £29.99. These aren't sale items as such, but they are only available for a short time from 26th November, so worth snapping up in store.

TV deals are winning on Amazon right now (Image credit: Amazon) Big discounts on even bigger TVs. Whether you've got a 55-inch and want to upgrade to a 65-inch, or if you want to go to 75 or even 85, there's a deal for you right now. Amazon's flagship Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959, while TCL's 65-inch RGB Mini-LED is 37% off, down to £819 for Prime members. And the TCL model is also discounted in its 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

Just four days to go and the sales got serious It's Monday morning, which means it's officially Black Friday week! The last remaining sales are expected to start today, which means you can find the best prices. Links to the biggest sales are at the top of this page.

Fashion deals (Image credit: Hugo Boss) If you ae thinking of updating your wardrobe, premium fashio brands have also got in on the Black Friday deals. Both Hugo Boss and Paul Smith have Black Friday sales on right now, both with up to 30% off.

Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal (Image credit: Very) This is a pretty packed bundle. Get the Nintendo Switch 2 Console Resort Bundle, with Zelda Ocarina of Time, Hot Wheels, Lego Batman and Hogwarts Legacy for £489.99 at Very right now – that's a £137.01 saving.

handheld gaming (Image credit: Argos) If you're a gaming fan, this is a great deal. The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Handheld is now £399.99, that's 20% off the list price. It means you can play your entire PC library and access your Xbox games too – you could even stream GTA VI to it!

Amazon's got a different kind of ring deal (Image credit: Amazon) This Smart Ring is down to it's cheapest price, making it the most affordable way to get tracking on your finger. The RingConn Gen 2 is now £167.99, that's 35% off the list price and there's no subscription to pay either.

Big Paramount deal – £2.50 per month (Image credit: Paramount+) Paramount+ just dropped its Black Friday deal and it's a big one. Rather than £9.99 a month, you can get the standard plan for just £2.50 for the next two months, or the premium plan for £3.25. If you've been thinking about signing up, now's the time to try it for less.

Turn your hi-fi into a streaming king (Image credit: WiiM) If you love your hi-fi but want to give it some modern flair, the WiiM Ultra Music Streamer is a great option, especially with £60 off right now. Now priced at just £299 on Amazon for Black Friday, it comes in either space grey or silver, has an abundance of connectivity options (including HDMI ARC) to hook it up to your hi-fi or audio system. And can stream from multiple services in Hi-Res, up to 24-bit / 192 kHz.

Monster-size your monitor (Image credit: Samsung) Having installed a monster Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 myself – for gaming and general everyday use – I know how much more I get done on the superwide 49-inch display. And now, thanks to a staggering £300 off at John Lewis, so can you. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 LS49DG912SUXXU is just £699 right now – down from £999.

Be smart with this glasses deal (Image credit: HTC Vive) There are plenty of smart glasses brands around today, with many having models in the Black Friday sales, but one newcomer has never offered discounts before, so this deal is very much worth noting. HTC Vive Eagle AI glasses come from the same manufacturer as the award-winning HTC Vive VR headsets. They come in all manner of colours and designs, feature AI voice interaction and real-time translation, and look great in the process. You can now get a pair from £349 – a 19% reduction and £80 off. Just check out the dedicated page on Amazon right now.

Disney Store sale is coming (Image credit: Disney Store) The Disney Store has announced that its Black Friday sale will see 25% discount site wide, but you'll have to wait a little longer to get it. The sale is due to kick off on Wednesday 25 November though members will be able to access the sale from tomorrow (20 November). highlights are expected to include a toy Story Action Figures down to £25 (from £37) and both Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Legacy Lightsabers at £125 each (from £185). To sign up to become a member of the Disney Store Unlocked for free, go to disneystore.co.uk/disneystore-unlocked

New lights but even better deal (Image credit: Amazon) These seem to be a different set of Philips Hue lights but it's a great deal. You can get the 20M Festavia String Lights for £119.99 – that's 30% off, plus an extra voucher.

Philips Hue lights are dropping (Image credit: Amazon) If you're looking for a fancy set of Christmas lights, make sure you're on Amazon's Black Friday sale at 9am, as these Philips Hue Festavia lights are in its first Prime Exclusives drop. Normally prices from £149 to £264, we expect there to be a decent discount coming.

Top turntables (Image credit: Denon) Turns out that a big brand turntable doesn't have to cost the earth. Especially during the Black Friday sales. This Denon DP29F is an entry level model but if you're plugging it into an amp, it's more than capable. Plus, right now it's reduced to just £99 on Amazon.

Watch out for these deals! (Image credit: Future) We've just launched our Black Friday Watch deals, so take a look if you're searching for a new timepiece right now. But to whet your appetite, there's a Grand Seiko Mechanical Seasons Spring GMT deal at Beaverbrooks giving you 40% off the list price.

Don't miss a Beat (Image credit: Beats) It's not just Amazon devices on sale early on its site. There's some great deals on Beats headphones right now, with up to 50% off some models. Like the Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless earbuds, now £99, down from £199.95, and the Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Headphones, now £159, down from £249.95

You want Mower deals? (Image credit: Lee Bell) More? Mower? I'll get my coat. Anyway, Segway's line of robot mowers has some big Black Friday discounts over on the Segway website. There's up to £668 off models like the Navimow i210 and Navimow i220. Leave the grass to the robots in 2027 and pick up one of these while they're discounted.

DIY deals (Image credit: B&Q) Another big sale has landed to help you DIY a little cheaper. The B&Q sale covers everything from power tools to TVs, and is running now both online and in-store. You can even save on sheds, such as this Breeins 6x4 ft composite shed now £296.

A mini slice of yesteryear (Image credit: Numskull) I love myself a bit of retro gaming and the Quarter Arcades products from Numskull are a real treat for collectors and gamers alike. Take the Lunar Lander Mini Arcade Machine, it's a quarter of the size of the 1979 coin-op but still looks and works exactly the same. It has the same buttons and lever controls, albeit in smaller form. Now it's just £212.49 as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday deals – down from £249.99.

Time to Switch (2)? (Image credit: Nintendo / Very) We're expecting a fair few games console deals this Black Friday but few will be as good as Very's bundle offer for the Nintendo Switch 2. Not only do you get the Switch 2 and the new Switch Sports Resort game, but this deal includes the amazing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Nintendo's latest release. We've already finished the game ourselves and the remake is one of the best action-RPGs ever made. You can get the entire bundle on Very for just £449.99 – a reduction of £59.99. You're basically getting the new Zelda game for free.

Fancy an iPad with an "extra saving"? (Image credit: Apple) A few retailers are listing the 11-inch A16-powered iPad at £399 for Black Friday – £30 off its usual price. However, AO.com has knocked even more off the price. If you're an AO member, you can get the iPad for just £395 right now, which also includes free delivery and extended (100-day) returns. AO membership costs £39.99 per year, but then gives you access to even bigger deals right across the store.

Cheapest price on the Pixel 10 we've seen (Image credit: Evan Blass) Google has recently started to roll out some neat new Gemini features, not just to its latest Pixel 11 phones but the Pixel 10 too – and that means you can get some of the best AI capabilities on a super-cheap handset. That's because Currys has the Google Pixel 10 in its Black Friday sale for just £499 – £200 off the usual price. That's with 256GB of storage and in the Obsidian (black) colour.

The best TV of 2026 – now cheaper than ever (Image credit: Future) We chose the Sony Bravia 8 II as our "best TV" in this year's T3 Awards and now you can get it with a big discount thanks to the pre-Black Friday sales. Richer Sounds is offering the 55-inch Bravia 8 II OLED TV for just £1,699 – £300 off the usual RRP. You get that price if you enter the code BLACK100 at checkout.

The Ultimate Sonos cinema set up gets a £280 saving (Image credit: Sonos) The ultimate home cinema system needs the ultimate sound system, and this set from Sonos is pretty mind-blowing. The Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc Ultra includes the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, two Sonos Era 300 speakers and a Sub 4 subwoofer. All of that would normally cost you around £2796, but this set has been discounted by £280, giving you a price of £2516. Bargain!

Samsung 85-inch Mini LED with 22% off (Image credit: Amazon) This is a cracking deal on the Samsung QN70H TV, now £1799. That's 22% off the list price for a huge Mini LED QLED $K TV.

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon has confirmed dates for its Black Friday Week sale. It runs from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the sale. That's more than a week, Amazon. But then, Prime Day goes on for multiple days too. You don't have to wait for the 19th, though, as Amazon has lots of early Black Friday deals on now. Just visit: amazon.co.uk/blackfriday

Very good deals with a promise (Image credit: Very.co.uk) The Black Friday deals on Very.co.uk are very appealing (sorry). It has one of the most varied sales we've seen so far, and features some great discounts. For instance, the Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Bundle, complete with headset and travel case is £70 off, now £434.99. Boss The Scent Magnetic For Him is £57 off, now £50, the Hisense 50-inch 4K TV is £200 off, now £299. You can even pick up a 7ft pre-lit Christmas tree with £45 off, now £90. Plus, Very's Black Friday promise means that if you've bought a Black Friday item from Very and then see it drop to a lower price during its Black Friday period, they will refund the difference!

Cocktails are on me (Image credit: Currys) We've found more great deals in the Currys Black Friday sale, and you can find our selection here. One of my favourites has to be the Bartesian cocktail Maker which has £100 off right now, priced £199.

An iconic multitool upto half price (Image credit: Leatherman) If you don't own a Leatherman you're missing one of the handiest tools around. These multitool devices are the ultimate in everyday carry accessories and now you can pick up one for less. There are Black Friday sales in both the US and UK stores right now, with up to 50% off some models. 🇺🇸 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the US 🇬🇧 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the UK

£400 off a flagship foldable phone (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) If you're struggling to get an iPhone Duo or you simply prefer an Android OS, then you're in luck, as the latest Samsung folding phone is £400 off right now. Samsung's own November discount takes £300 off the price, while Amazon knocks another £100 off that, taking the price down to just £1299. Save £400 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was £1,699 now £1,299 at Amazon With a passport-like scale, Samsung was first out the gates with a folding phone of this format – and it's an absolute star for content consumption. The iPhone Duo offers very similar proportions, showing that this format is set to be the frontrunner in the foldables world from here on out. A discount of this stature also brings the price closer to a 'normal' flagship, cutting away the typically significant additional sum you'd usually have to find for a folding phone. There's never been a better time to buy – and with Samsung now 8 years into the folding phone game, its experience shows in the build and the software. It's a great device. Read more Read less ▼

John Lewis hasn't launched yet but... (Image credit: John Lewis) There are still some deals to be had, including savings on Dyson products, Samsung TVs, Chanel fragrance and more. Browse all the John Lewis tech deals here.

Amazon's sale hasn't started but still beats on price (Image credit: Dyson) While Amazon hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet (I suspect it will land around 19 November), its limited-time deals are still regularly beating other stores. Take the Dyson V8 Cyclone that's now 41% off on Amazon. That's the same price as in Argos' Black Friday sale.

LG OLED deal (Image credit: LG) Now if you are looking for a new TV, this LG OLED C6 deal is one to consider. you can pick up the 55-inch version for £1117.17 direct from LG, which is £582.80 less than the list price. Plus you get a 5-year warranty as part of the deal. Save £582.80 LG OLED C6: was £1,699.98 now £1,117.18 at LG Electronics This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people. OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic. That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness. It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too. Read more Read less ▼

November is here! Have you thought about your Christmas shopping yet? No, of course not, me neither, but I have thought about a new TV, new vacuum cleaner, PlayStation 5, LEGO and a new smart watch... Luckily sales have started early, so there's time to get a good deal on gifts for yourself before you have to start thinking about others. Unless of course, you are that organised. In which case, get those lists together and get shopping, as the sales have started and you don't want to miss out.