Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable adds huge £400 discount in wake of iPhone Duo's initial sellout

No sooner had November kicked off and it seems that pretty much every retailer has decided to jump the Black Friday gun and go all-out with early sales – you might even call it Dealsvember (which is why we're covering the best deals in our T3 live blog).

There's also a lot of attention on foldables, with Apple having sold out its initial allocation of iPhone Duo models. Its key competitor, Samsung, has the advantage of stock – and is pushing a Galaxy Z Fold 8 promotional deal in the wake of Apple's stock absence.

Check out the Z Fold 8 deal here

Interestingly, while Samsung has its own special discount until 17 November – using code NOV26 will net you £300 off until that date – going direct isn't actually the cheapest place to buy right now. You can save an additional £100 by shopping at Amazon.

Save £400 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was £1,699 now £1,299 at Amazon With a passport-like scale, Samsung was first out the gates with a folding phone of this format – and it's an absolute star for content consumption. The iPhone Duo offers very similar proportions, showing that this format is set to be the frontrunner in the foldables world from here on out. A discount of this stature also brings the price closer to a 'normal' flagship, cutting away the typically significant additional sum you'd usually have to find for a folding phone. There's never been a better time to buy – and with Samsung now 8 years into the folding phone game, its experience shows in the build and the software. It's a great device.

Sure, Samsung does offer a 'Price Promise', so if you find like-for-like product cheaper at 'selected online retailers within 7 days' (note: not all retailers), then you'll get the difference returned. But that adds steps beyond just shopping at Amazon, frankly.

This £400 discount began last month and has held steady. Whether you want the Lavender finish or the Graphite, both options apply – so the choice is yours. This is for the entry 256GB model, of course, as the 512GB storage version is a chunk pricier.

While Black Friday proper is some weeks away – it's on 27 November this year – it's clear that the deals are already flowing. Samsung's own discount until 10 days prior to that is an initial step, but with Amazon already beating that price, I suspect there will be more to come.