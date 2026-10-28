Apple iPhone 18e will be worth serious consideration with these leaked specs

In Summary The iPhone 18e is expected in early 2027.

The upgrades could include a new A20 chip and 24-megapixel front camera.

It should launch alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2.

Apple's updated iPhone family isn't quite complete with the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e expected in early 2027 to offer a more affordable route to iOS than the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo.

There could be a lot of interest in the iPhone 18e as the entry-point to the family, and we're starting to get a picture of what this phone might offer.

It's said to have a 6.12-inch OLED display, but stick to the a 60Hz refresh rate. While most phones offer 120Hz, even on basic models, Apple still uses this as a point of differentiation, even on high-end devices like the new iPad mini.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Powering the phone is the A20 chip, according to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which is 2nm like the A20 Pro that powers the iPhone 18 Pro, but a small step down. The A20 is thought to miss out on the A20 Pro's dual neural engine, and move to 9GB RAM, while it likely loses a GPU core compared to the Pro.

Elsewhere, the new device is thought to keep the 48-megapixel single camera on the rear of the phone, but upgrade the FaceTime camera to 24-megapixels. This might be to enable Centre Stage functions, better supporting group selfies and FaceTime calls.

This could be the headline update for the iPhone 18e, widening the appeal to younger users, and making for a much better selfie experience.

The design of the phone is expected to be the same as the iPhone 17e, while the move to a 2nm chip will probably be used to claim longer battery life from that same cell due to inherent efficiencies in the new hardware.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new iPhone 18e might also be announced alongside a new iPhone Air, the slim phone that comes with a premium price. Rumours suggest it could have a dual rear camera – likely similar to the iPhone Duo – while getting a slimmer design, A20 Pro chip and an increased battery capacity.

Apple is in the process of announcing a lot of new hardware at the moment, but at least the iPhone 18e – and a new MacBook Neo – are designed for those with less cash to spend.