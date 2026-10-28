Apple iPhone 18e will be worth serious consideration with these leaked specs
With the cost-of-living crisis biting hard, Apple's budget phones might have wide appeal
Apple's updated iPhone family isn't quite complete with the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e expected in early 2027 to offer a more affordable route to iOS than the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo.
There could be a lot of interest in the iPhone 18e as the entry-point to the family, and we're starting to get a picture of what this phone might offer.
It's said to have a 6.12-inch OLED display, but stick to the a 60Hz refresh rate. While most phones offer 120Hz, even on basic models, Apple still uses this as a point of differentiation, even on high-end devices like the new iPad mini.
Powering the phone is the A20 chip, according to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which is 2nm like the A20 Pro that powers the iPhone 18 Pro, but a small step down. The A20 is thought to miss out on the A20 Pro's dual neural engine, and move to 9GB RAM, while it likely loses a GPU core compared to the Pro.
Elsewhere, the new device is thought to keep the 48-megapixel single camera on the rear of the phone, but upgrade the FaceTime camera to 24-megapixels. This might be to enable Centre Stage functions, better supporting group selfies and FaceTime calls.
This could be the headline update for the iPhone 18e, widening the appeal to younger users, and making for a much better selfie experience.
The design of the phone is expected to be the same as the iPhone 17e, while the move to a 2nm chip will probably be used to claim longer battery life from that same cell due to inherent efficiencies in the new hardware.
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The new iPhone 18e might also be announced alongside a new iPhone Air, the slim phone that comes with a premium price. Rumours suggest it could have a dual rear camera – likely similar to the iPhone Duo – while getting a slimmer design, A20 Pro chip and an increased battery capacity.
Apple is in the process of announcing a lot of new hardware at the moment, but at least the iPhone 18e – and a new MacBook Neo – are designed for those with less cash to spend.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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