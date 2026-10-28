The James Brand just made its already gorgeous pocket knives and multitools even more desirable with one simple change
Five familiar EDC essentials have just been given a seriously good-looking autumn makeover
I've always had a soft spot for everyday carry gear that looks as good as it performs.
After all, there's no reason something as functional as a pocket knife, multitool, or keychain accessory shouldn't also be beautifully designed.
Few brands understand that better than The James Brand, the Portland-based EDC specialist known for its minimalist approach to everyday essentials.
Its latest release, the Lumen Collection, takes five familiar products and gives them a warm, autumn-inspired makeover that makes me want the entire set.
The collection includes the Helton multitool, Redstone folding knife, Elko keychain knife, Madison carabiner and Palmer utility knife.
The James Brand has used complementary shades of yellow, cream and gold, with contrasting black and raspberry accents, to create a coordinated family of pocket tools.
A little colour goes a long way
The company says the Lumen Collection draws inspiration from autumn's changing light, including the longer shadows and golden tones that accompany shorter days.
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It's a fairly poetic explanation for a collection of pocket tools, but the results suggest the brand captured the intended mood well.
Perhaps the most interesting product is the Helton, The James Brand's relatively new take on the traditional Swiss Army-style multitool.
A result of three years of development, it packs nine functions into a compact aluminium body, including a partially serrated VG-10 blade, scissors, screwdrivers, a bottle opener, and a file.
The Lumen version pairs a creamy buttermilk handle with black hardware, giving the otherwise utilitarian tool an unusually sophisticated appearance.
The Redstone folding knife features a lightweight chassis, a textured grip inspired by climbing holds and a Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade.
Its contrasting yellow-and-cream handle makes it one of the most distinctive-looking pieces in the collection.
Five tools, one very good-looking collection
The Madison is a compact aluminium carabiner featuring a dual-compartment design that separates your keys from the attachment point, while the Elko combines a small folding blade with a pry bar, screwdriver and bottle opener.
Both receive a golden finish that gives them a more premium appearance without changing their underlying functionality.
The last item in the collection is the Palmer, a compact utility knife with a replaceable blade and a patented tool-free blade-changing mechanism.
Its golden aluminium housing is complemented by a contrasting raspberry-coloured accent, making something as ordinary as a box cutter look like a carefully considered design accessory.
The Lumen Collection is available now at The James Brand. US prices range from $49 for the Madison to $179 for the Helton, with the Palmer priced at $59, Elko at $65 and Redstone at $119. UK, EU and AU pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.
[via ShopEatSurf]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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