There's a Leatherman EDC multitool rival that's cheaper and also more mysterious in its stealth colourway
Pocket multitools are proving extremely popular right now and this Japanese entry is coming to widen the market
Quick Summary
Japanese designer Tsuchioto Works has listed a Leatherman-rivalling multitool on Kickstarter for delivery early next year.
The Blackjaw is an 11-in-1 EDC tool that comes in a sleek black colourway, from just £68 / $89.
Leatherman's range of multitools can regularly be found on wishlists, especially during sales periods and the holiday season. After all, there are plenty of them – at different price points – and they can run into the £100s.
If you're looking for an alternative, however, there are plenty of those too, with more popping up all the while. One of them is the Blackjaw, which is currently undergoing a pre-order round on Kickstarter, and it looks to be something of a rival to the Leatherman Wave+ at a fraction of the price.
Admittedly, there are fewer tools on the Blackjaw – it is an 11-in-1 rather than offer the 18 of the Wave+ – but all the essentials are there, and you can currently secure yours from just ¥14,200 (around £68 / $89). There was a launch early bird offer, which started at £53 / $69, but considering only 50 were available at this price, they've already been snagged.
The Blackjaw gives you pairs of long nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, wire-stripping blade, double-sided saw, Philips head and flat screwdrivers, can and bottle openers, and a carabiner clip.
It weighs 220g and the handles are built from aluminium. Stainless steel has been employed for the tools, such as the blades and screwdrivers.
It measures 107mm, so can be stored in a pocket, while the carabiner clip enables you to hang it off a bag or belt, too.
According to the Japanese designer – Tsuchioto Works – the black finish has been chosen for "what it hides after six months, not for how it looks on day one". It will mark up over time, but the darker hue hides the scratches and dents more.
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You get a carry case with the Blackjaw too, although do take into account shipping which will be different depending on where you're ordering from.
Shipping is expected to start next March.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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