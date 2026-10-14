Jackery's new portable power stations are dramatically smaller and lighter, but there's another clever upgrade

Portable power stations are becoming increasingly popular among campers, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for a reliable source of backup electricity at home.

However, making them powerful and compact has been a problem manufacturers have struggled to solve.

Jackery thinks it has found a solution with its new Explorer Plus v2 series, which includes two models that are significantly smaller and lighter than their predecessors.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

First unveiled at IFA 2026, the Explorer 1000 Plus v2 and Explorer 2000 Plus v2 are now making their way to the UK, bringing improved portability, expandable battery capacity and a clever feature that could prove invaluable during a power cut.

More power, less bulk

The biggest improvement is the redesigned construction, which uses Jackery's new Cell-to-Body (CTB) architecture to integrate the battery more efficiently into the chassis.

The result is a substantial reduction in size and weight without compromising battery capacity or power output.

The smaller Explorer 1000 Plus v2 has a 1,024Wh battery and delivers up to 1,800W of AC output, and at just 10.8 kg, it's 26% lighter and 44% smaller than its predecessor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The larger Explorer 2000 Plus v2, despite packing a 2,048Wh battery and delivering 2,400W of AC output, is an impressive 60% smaller and 33% lighter than the previous generation.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus v2 (Image credit: Jackery)

It weighs 18.8kg, which is still substantial, but considerably more manageable for anyone regularly moving their power station between their home, car and campsite.

Both models also support expandable battery capacity using Jackery's Battery Pack 2000 units.

The Explorer 1000 Plus v2 can be expanded to approximately 11kWh, while the Explorer 2000 Plus v2 supports up to 12kWh.

Solar charging is also supported, with the smaller model accepting up to 400W of solar input and the larger version accommodating up to 800W.

A clever upgrade for home emergencies

While the reduced dimensions are certainly the headline improvement, there's another feature that makes the new Explorer Plus v2 series interesting.

Both models feature a 10ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function, which allows the stations to provide near-seamless backup power to connected devices when mains power fails.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus v2 (Image credit: Jackery)

Jackery has also equipped both power stations with lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, which are rated to retain 70% of their original capacity after up to 6,000 charging cycles.

To put this in perspective, it would take 16 years and five months of daily discharge and recharge before the battery reaches 70% of its original capacity, according to Jackery's specifications.

That's an impressive longevity claim and should make the new models appealing to anyone planning to use their power station regularly.

The Explorer 2000 Plus v2 also features three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and a 12V output, allowing users to power several devices simultaneously.

(Image credit: Jackery)

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus v2 and Explorer 2000 Plus v2 are available now in the UK, with introductory discounts running until 3 November.

The smaller Explorer 1000 Plus v2 launches at £599, reduced from its £749 RRP, while the Explorer 2000 Plus v2 costs £949, down from £1,249.

Jackery is also offering bundles with an additional Battery Pack 2000 for £1,248 and £1,598, respectively. The expansion battery costs £849 when purchased separately.