Victorinox gives its iconic Huntsman a golden makeover for 2027, with just 8,888 available worldwide

Victorinox has unveiled a new limited-edition version of its iconic Huntsman Swiss Army Knife to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Huntsman Year of the Goat 2027 trades the usual understated appearance for a vibrant red finish decorated with intricate golden artwork, including a beautifully illustrated goat surrounded by traditional cloud motifs.

It's a fitting tribute to the upcoming Year of the Goat, which begins on 6 February 2027, but there's more to this special edition than its eye-catching appearance.

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Victorinox is producing just 8,888 individually numbered examples worldwide, a figure that appears to have been chosen for a very particular reason.

(Image credit: Victorinox)

In Chinese culture, the number eight is associated with wealth, prosperity and good fortune, making it an especially appropriate choice for a Lunar New Year collectible.

And, as we'll get to later, the Swiss brand hasn't stopped there.

A familiar favourite with a golden twist

The Huntsman is a classic Swiss-made multitool that offers 16 functions, including large and small blades, scissors, a wood saw, a corkscrew, can and bottle openers, screwdrivers and a multipurpose hook.

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There are also smaller essentials, such as tweezers, a toothpick and a SIM card pin.

Measuring 91mm long and weighing 99g, the limited edition retains the compact dimensions that have helped make the Huntsman such a popular choice for everyday carry enthusiasts.

The biggest difference is the exterior, which features red Cellidor scales adorned with exclusive Year of the Goat artwork.

(Image credit: Victorinox)

Each knife arrives in a specially designed red-and-gold presentation box, complete with a certificate and its individual edition number, reinforcing its appeal as a collector's item rather than simply another pocket tool.

The brand released a similarly limited Huntsman Year of the Horse for 2026, featuring a galloping horse and symbolic motifs associated with good luck and success.

The Huntsman Year of the Goat 2027 is available now at Victorinox UK for £88, continuing the lucky-number theme with a price that seems almost too deliberate to be a coincidence.

Sadly, the pocket knife doesn't cost $88 in the US; the retail price over the pond is $99 at Victorinox US. It's €88 in Europe, though, through Victorinox EU. AU price and availability TBC.

With only 8,888 individually numbered pieces being produced worldwide, collectors hoping to add this golden goat to their collection may want to act sooner rather than later.