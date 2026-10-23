Fjällräven jumps on the retro outdoor clothing trend with a colourful makeover of its iconic 1970s down jacket

Retro-inspired outdoor clothing is having something of a moment, with brands increasingly looking to their archives for inspiration.

Now, Swedish outdoor specialist Fjällräven is joining the party with a 3-piece capsule that looks delightfully vintage in all the right ways.

The Expedition Block Collection reimagines the brand's classic Expedition Down Lite Jacket with bold colour-blocked designs inspired by nature.

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It brings a distinctly vintage aesthetic to a silhouette that can trace its roots back more than five decades.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

Even though I have no qualms with how the brand's modern pieces look, the new range is a welcome departure from the more understated colours traditionally associated with Fjällräven.

On top of that, it's nice to see another major outdoor brand embracing its heritage as retro-inspired clothing continues to grow in popularity.

The original Expedition Down Jacket was introduced in 1974, designed by Fjällräven founder Åke Nordin to provide serious insulation in the harsh Scandinavian winter.

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More than 50 years later, its oversized profile, substantial hood and distinctive horizontal baffles remain instantly recognisable.

Fjällräven has focused on colour, introducing contrasting panels and unexpected combinations that recall the style of outdoor clothing catalogues from the 1970s or 1980s.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

"For the Expedition Series, which has such history, colour blocking feels like a fresh approach," explains Fjällräven designer Samuel Stadell.

According to Stadell, the design team initially explored around 30 colourways before narrowing the collection down to five, with the final combinations drawing inspiration from natural landscapes.

Old-school looks, modern insulation

The Expedition Down Lite Jacket is a less bulky interpretation of the original Expedition Down Jacket designed for cold-weather adventures.

It uses down insulation arranged in sewn-through channels, with synthetic padding around the shoulders to help resist moisture and wear in areas particularly exposed to the elements.

The jacket also features an adjustable hood and hem, a two-way front zip, as well as three internal pockets.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

The collection includes men's and women's versions of the jacket, alongside the limited-edition 1960 Leather Logo Hat, a two-layer lambswool beanie finished with a leather Fjällräven logo.

The Expedition Block collection launches today, 23 October 2026, and is available at Fjällräven UK and Fjällräven EU.

Both the men's and women's Expedition Down Lite Color Blocked Jackets are £550 / €550, while the 1960 Leather Logo Hat costs £60 / €64.95. US and AU prices and availability TBC.