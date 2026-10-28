Ultralight camping gear specialist Helinox has been making incredible outdoor clothing right under our noses, and nobody told me

I've been familiar with Helinox for years, mainly thanks to its excellent lightweight camping chairs and cleverly engineered outdoor furniture.

The South Korean brand has built a strong reputation among outdoor enthusiasts, but apparently I've missed a significant development in its product range.

As it turns out, Helinox now makes clothing, and I'm not talking about the occasional branded T-shirt or novelty hoodie.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The company has an entire apparel collection featuring technical outerwear, fleece jackets, trousers and accessories, including some of the best-looking down jackets I've seen this year.

Helinox Wear launched in late 2025, but it somehow escaped my attention until the brand announced its new flagship store in Seoul.

Outdoor clothing with a difference

Helinox Wear takes the company's established design philosophy and applies it to clothing, creating a collection that looks far more adventurous than your average outdoor apparel range.

The down jackets are particularly impressive, featuring oversized silhouettes, unusual quilting patterns and sculptural shapes that give them an almost architectural appearance.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Helinox)

The brand clearly emphasises visual design, though its background in lightweight outdoor equipment suggests functionality remains a key consideration.

For example, the Eclipse Pack Down Jacket replaces the familiar horizontal baffles conventional puffers use with an intricate geometric construction.

It looks almost futuristic, particularly in the bright orange colourway showcased at the new Seoul flagship.

(Image credit: Helinox)

The design has already received international recognition, too, with the Eclipse Pack Down Jacket winning a prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the apparel category at the 2026 Red Dot Design Awards.

The collection also includes more understated pieces, such as olive-green down jackets, textured fleece layers and lightweight shells, all sharing the same distinctive aesthetic.

From camping equipment to a six-floor flagship

The latest development in Helinox's apparel development is the opening of a dedicated Helinox Wear flagship store in Seoul, which welcomed its first visitors on 11 September 2026.

Overlooking Dosan Park in Gangnam, the six-floor building introduces visitors to different aspects of the brand, from urban environments and outdoor exploration to its design heritage and community.

(Image credit: Helinox)

Even the architecture references Helinox's camping roots, with an exterior made from ETFE air cushions inspired by a tent flysheet.

The translucent facade changes appearance throughout the day as natural light passes through it, while the illuminated interior becomes visible from outside after dark.

You can explore the collection at Helinox Wear, with international pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.