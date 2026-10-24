Arc'teryx's wild new GORE-TEX winter boots have the internet obsessed thanks to one of the silliest features I've seen in years

Arc'teryx is no stranger to making unusual outdoor gear, but its latest winter footwear might be one of the strangest products the Canadian brand has released in recent memory.

The new Arc'teryx Postour Boot looks like it was designed for Arctic expeditions, although its most interesting feature has surprisingly little to do with surviving extreme conditions.

That's because these oversized, GORE-TEX-lined winter boots have a removable slipper hidden inside, letting you transition from trudging through deep snow to lounging around the chalet without having to change your footwear entirely.

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Yes, Arc'teryx has essentially invented a £280 boot that doubles as a pair of slippers, and I can't decide whether it's completely ridiculous or genuinely brilliant. On second thought, it's the latter.

Two shoes for the price of one

To be fair to Arc'teryx, there's considerably more going on here than a gimmicky two-in-one design.

The Postour is a recovery boot that helps your feet recover after long ski days and/or exploring snowy environments.

The outer boot features GORE-TEX Invisible Fit waterproofing, while the tall, flexible collar cinches shut like a climbing chalk bag to keep snow out.

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The Vibram Arctic Grip outsole provides plenty of traction on icy surfaces, with an aggressive lug pattern for navigating snow and softer terrain.

Extended rubber reinforcement wraps around the lower section of the boot to protect against abrasion and impacts, while insulation helps keep your feet warm when temperatures drop.

Things get considerably more exciting when indoors.

You simply pull out the insulated inner shoe, which has its own grippy TPU outsole and can be worn on its own.

It's essentially a cosy house slipper that doubles as the inner lining of a fully waterproof winter boot.

The removable design also makes a surprising amount of sense for anyone spending time in mountain huts, ski chalets or winter camps, where switching between outdoor protection and indoor comfort is part of the daily routine.

Ridiculous or revolutionary?

Of course, there's no getting around the Postour's appearance. The internet seems torn between astonishment and revolt over the boots' towering fabric upper, chunky rubber base and minimalist styling.

Many suggest that it looks more like something an astronaut might wear on a particularly cold planet than conventional après-ski footwear.

At 786g per boot, it's hardly lightweight either, though that's less of a concern for footwear designed for warmth and recovery.

And while the idea of paying £280 for boots that turn into slippers might sound extravagant, the combination of GORE-TEX waterproofing, Vibram traction and insulated construction suggests Arc'teryx hasn't compromised on the technical details.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Personally, I love seeing outdoor brands experiment with unconventional designs, especially when there's a practical idea lurking beneath the slightly absurd exterior.

The Postour Boot is available now for £280 in the UK, in men's and women's versions, directly from Arc'teryx.

It might not be the winter footwear everyone needs, but it's certainly one of the more entertaining ways to keep your feet warm this season.