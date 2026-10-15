If you've been living under a rock, you might have missed the trend of brands like Arc'teryx and Goldwin blurring the boundaries between high-performance mountain equipment and contemporary fashion.

Swedish outdoor specialist Klättermusen is taking that approach in an interesting new direction with The Signal, its first dedicated freeride collection.

Designed primarily for backcountry skiing and snowboarding, the range introduces roomier silhouettes, innovative fabric technologies and a distinctly futuristic aesthetic that wouldn't look out of place in a science-fiction film.

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And while the technical features are clearly intended for demanding mountain environments, there's plenty here to appeal to anyone who appreciates well-designed outerwear.

Technical innovation meets futuristic styling

Famous for its nature-inspired apparel, Klättermusen has spent more than 50 years developing mountaineering equipment.

However, The Signal marks the first time the brand has created a collection specifically for freeride skiing and snowboarding.

(Image credit: Klättermusen)

Unlike traditional mountaineering clothing, which prioritises efficiency during sustained movement, freeride equipment needs to accommodate everything from strenuous climbs to high-speed descents.

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To address these demands, Klättermusen has introduced more generous silhouettes that allow additional layers underneath while improving ventilation and freedom of movement.

Leading the collection is the Meile insulated shell system, which combines Klättermusen's proprietary Cutan waterproof technology with its Oculus Forte fabric.

Meile Pants (Image credit: Klättermusen)

The lightweight two-layer construction provides weather protection without the stiffness sometimes associated with technical waterproof garments, while Thermore Ecodown synthetic insulation delivers warmth.

(As a side note, Thermore seems to be the new Polartec, as seemingly everyone, including Patagonia, now uses the brand's insulation.)

Both the outer fabric and insulation are made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, with a fluorocarbon-free water-repellent treatment providing additional protection.

"One of the central design challenges was creating more structure and protective air space without losing the comfort, quietness and freedom of movement we are known for," explains Isabelle Liahaugen, Klättermusen's Head of Design & Development.

Beyond the mountains

While the Meile system is the collection's technical centrepiece, several other pieces demonstrate how Klättermusen's approach could appeal beyond the slopes.

The Brage 2.0 Jacket and Salopette offer a non-insulated alternative, using a three-layer version of Cutan technology alongside reinforced panels, ventilation and integrated RECCO reflectors.

Gimle Hoodie (Image credit: Klättermusen)

The Gimle Hoodie is made using the brand's lofted Wuru Light fabric and combines 61% recycled polyester, 30% wool and 9% polyamide for warmth, breathability and quick-drying performance.

The relaxed silhouette also makes it particularly suitable for layering.

Completing the collection is the Gyme Backpack, available in 25- and 35-litre versions, featuring recycled polyamide construction and dedicated compartments for technical equipment.

Developed with input from mountain guides and testers in Northern Norway, The Signal demonstrates that serious outdoor performance and contemporary styling don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Klättermusen's The Signal collection launches today, 15 October 2026. For more information, visit Klättermusen.