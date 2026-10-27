Nike ACG teams up with Helinox for its latest outdoor collection, and the results are seriously lightweight

Nike ACG has teamed up with ultralight camping specialist Helinox for a limited-edition collection that blends two very different approaches to outdoor equipment.

On one side is Helinox, the South Korean brand best known for making some of the lightest, most packable camping furniture around.

On the other, Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG) division, which has never been particularly shy about making a visual statement.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Combine the two, and you get a three-piece collection featuring the Chair Zero LT, Table Zero LT and a 17-litre Camp Sack, all dressed in Nike ACG's signature orange, translucent materials and co-branded detailing.

Light enough to forget you're carrying it

The star of the show certainly is the ACG x Helinox Chair Zero LT, which can support users up to 120kg but weighs a mere 534g.

Its DAC TH72M aluminium alloy frame uses shock-corded poles and nylon resin hubs to deliver strength without added weight.

(Image credit: Helinox)

The chair also features Helinox's Ghostgrid material, a translucent monofilament mesh reinforced with a ripstop grid to improve durability and abrasion resistance.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An X-Strap underneath increases contact with the ground, helping the chair remain stable on softer or uneven surfaces.

The matching Table Zero LT takes the weight-saving philosophy even further with its packed weight of 254g and support for up to 10kg of load.

(Image credit: Helinox)

It uses the same translucent Ghostgrid material as the chair, supported by a minimalist orange frame that folds down for easy transport.

A little extra room for the essentials

Completing the collection is the ACG x Helinox Camp Sack, a 17-litre carry bag made from bluesign-certified 50D nylon ripstop and 300D ripstop materials.

Weighing just 134g, it features a spacious main compartment and two exterior stash pockets, with a construction that allows it to pack flat when not in use.

(Image credit: Helinox)

Unlike the furniture, which uses translucent grey mesh and orange aluminium frames, the Camp Sack features a predominantly grey and white design with orange branding.

It's an interesting meeting of technical outdoor equipment and lifestyle design, and one that feels more natural than many collaborations between performance and fashion brands.

The Nike ACG x Helinox collection launches on 2 November 2026, exclusively through SportShoes.com in the UK.

European pricing is €179.95 for the Chair Zero LT, €169.95 for the Table Zero LT and €44.95 for the Camp Sack. UK, US and AU pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Visit Helinox for more information.