Arc'teryx brings back one of its most iconic jackets after 25 years, complete with its legendary curved zip

Arc'teryx has been responsible for some of the most recognisable technical outerwear designs of the past few decades, but few are quite as distinctive as the Sidewinder.

First introduced in 2001, the jacket helped establish the Canadian brand's reputation in freeride skiing and snowboarding, largely thanks to an unusual curved front zip that looked unlike anything else on the mountain.

Now, 25 years later, the Sidewinder is making a comeback, complete with updated GORE-TEX construction, a more relaxed silhouette and, thankfully, that unmistakable asymmetric zip.

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Even better, Arc'teryx is also releasing a separate archival edition that recreates the original 2001 design, right down to its retro colourways.

A zip that changed everything

When Arc'teryx introduced the jacket in 2001, its curved WaterTight zip represented a significant departure from conventional outerwear construction.

The zip curves around the wearer's neck, moving the closure away from the chin to prevent uncomfortable rubbing.

(Image credit: Arc’teryx)

These days, chin guards are pretty standard on most mountaineering shells, but that doesn't make the Sidewinder's design redundant.

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Even though the curved zipper is back, practically everything surrounding it has been updated.

The jacket now features a shorter, more relaxed fit designed to provide greater freedom of movement, alongside a three-layer GORE-TEX ePE construction.

(Image credit: Arc’teryx)

Arc'teryx has used durable 100-denier fabrics throughout, with ripstop reinforcement across the shoulders and sleeves to improve durability in high-wear areas.

Other features include a helmet-compatible StormHood (my favourite), adjustable cuffs, a cinchable waist, multiple pockets and an integrated RECCO reflector to assist search and rescue operations.

At 681g, it's a substantial technical shell designed for demanding mountain conditions rather than lightweight hiking.

The original is making a comeback, too

Perhaps the more exciting announcement for longtime Arc'teryx enthusiasts is the Sidewinder Archive, which arrives in November.

Unlike the contemporary version, which introduces updated proportions and construction, the Archive closely follows the original jacket's fit and design from 2001.

The archival edition uses modern three-layer GORE-TEX PRO ePE, alongside recycled face fabrics, bringing the original design up to contemporary performance standards.

(Image credit: Arc’teryx)

It will also be available in the original Citrus and Chili colourways, which should appeal to collectors and anyone who appreciates the increasingly popular retro outdoor aesthetic.

The decision to release both versions feels particularly timely, given the growing interest in archival technical clothing and the renewed popularity of early-2000s outdoor designs.

The contemporary Sidewinder is part of the brand's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection and is available now at Arc'teryx UK and Arc'teryx US for £750 / $850.

The Sidewinder Archive launches globally in November through Arc'teryx stores, selected retailers and the brand's website. Price TBC.