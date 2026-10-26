I had no idea Lupin had returned to Netflix for Part 4 – and I'm so thrilled

Lately I've been turning more to Paramount+ and Apple TV for the best streaming shows, with Netflix sitting on the back burner.

But I just got a promotional email from the service proclaiming that Lupin has returned for its fourth season – and the whole lot is available to watch right now.

That means no waiting, no hesitation for box-set bingeing, just the full eight episodes to tuck into. I honestly think it's my favourite foreign-language series ever.

Many people agree, too, based on its 98% positive Rotten Tomatoes score. You can get a glimpse of why in the teaser trailer, below:

Lupin: Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

So just what does Lupin's fourth outing have in store for us? This is fully no spoilers – and I'm yet to see the show, which is now on my watchlist – but here's the summary.

If you recall Part 3's conclusion, Assane (played by Omar Sy) effectively handed himself over to the police in order to keep his family out of harm's way.

Netflix has an official blog about Part 3 explaining the ending, so as ways to catch up ahead of the new season it's well worth giving that a read to bring you back up to speed.

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The show is set four years on, with Assane still in prison after his surrender. The idea of his Lupin gentleman thief has been put aside. Instead he seeks justice – and intends to get back to his family as soon as he can.

That all goes sideways, of course, as multiple heists go down, all evidence pointing to him as the perpetrator, despite the impossibility of this being true. So the onus is on him to prove his innocence.

How that all plays out you'll just have to tune in to watch. The reactions have been mixed thus far, with critics raving about the show, but the general public not being so hot – the 50+ ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are sat at a mere 19% positive right now.

I've got faith in the show, though, as the previous three seasons have just been so enjoyable. So here's to finding out that Part 4 is here. That's just the kind of TV treat I need to perk me up after the clocks went back and the dark nights are now here.