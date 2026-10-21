Jason Statham's huge action movie trailer is a reminder to watch the first film on Now, now

Jason Statham has never necessarily been the most sophisticated of performers, when it comes to emotional range and depth, but that hasn't stopped him from carving out one heck of a career, and fanbase. It's pretty remarkable that, at the age of 59, his star might be at its highest, after a series of B movies that have done bafflingly well with audiences in recent years.

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Of those B movies, perhaps none has been quite the buzzy hit that The Beekeeper turned into when it arrived in in 2024, and Amazon clearly paid attention to that fact. It's snapped up the sequel in a deal with Miramax, which means The Beekeeper 2 will almost certainly come to Prime Video after its cinema release on 15 January 2027.

The Beekeeper 2 | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's a particularly interesting turn of events given that you can't actually watch The Beekeeper on Prime Video right now – its UK streaming homes are elsewhere. The easiest route is a Cinema pass on Now, in my view, where it's included in the membership, as every other option involves paying to rent or buy the movie.

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About that sequel, though. This time around it looks like Adam Clay (Statham) is going to find the deck stacked against him even more than last time. Having been burned by his former associates, the ex-assassin is cleaning house, going after everyone who tried to put him in the ground. In true Statham style, that's going to involve some bloody (and fiery) kills.

We see at least one fight involving a flamethrower that ends terribly for the non-Statham participant, so don't be surprised if there are far more inventive deaths in the full movie when it arrives. This is also just a teaser trailer, so I'd expect to see a bit more detail in the coming months before the movie's out.

It's fun to see Pom Klementieff popping up in what looks like a villainous role, though. She was a shining light in the two most recent Mission Impossible films, despite being given a pretty slim amount of screentime, so here's hoping she can keep showing her worth as a character actor in this sort of silly fun flick.