Xbox Game Pass getting an all-time classic for Halloween – fully remastered, free and full of zombies

In Summary The remaining Xbox Game Pass games for October have been announced.

They include Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The latter will be available to Premium members, as well as Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass members are getting a selection of great games added next week, as we build up to Halloween. And while one of those is the superb Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, I'm actually more excited by the inclusion of another remastered classic.

I played Plants vs. Zombies for many hours – days even – when it first released many moons ago. It was my Candy Crush on iPhone. So I've been looking to get my hands on Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted on Xbox for a while. Now, thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, I won't even have to pay extra for it.

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted™ Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The tower defence game, which sees you plant different categories of lethal plants to fight off waves of the undead, was remastered with HD graphics and extra content last year. Now it's coming to the service in time for the spooky season.

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As part of EA Play, it'll be available on 29 October for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers only. However, there will also be several games arriving on the platform soon for Premium members too.

That includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the truly stunning, from-the-ground-up remake of one of the best JRPGs ever made (well the first part of it anyway). The start of the trilogy reintroduces us to the characters we all fell in love with almost 30 years ago.

It'll be available for Ultimate, Premium and PC Game Pass subscribers from 29 October, too. However, you will need an Xbox Series X/S, PC or access to Xbox Cloud Gaming to play it.

Other games coming soon include Sandustry, which arrived on Game Pass today (21 October), Dodo Duckie (coming 22 October), Scramble Knights Online (26 October), and The Séance of Blake Manor (27 October).

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Also coming next week – on 29 October – are Mouthwashing, and Terrible Lizards. And the first confirmed game for next month is Pit of Goblin, which will arrive on 3 November.