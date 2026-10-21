You can play Football Manager 2027 for free from next week – new game available for a limited period with no hidden charges
FM27 is launching for free for a limited time, on PC and Mac
Football Manager 27 will be officially available across multiple platforms from 10 November 2026, but you can actually play it for free from next week.
Sega and Sports Interactive are releasing a Launch Preview version of the game to play on PC or Mac from Thursday 29 October until 3 November. It'll cost absolutely nothing to download and enjoy, with all game modes available.
Should you then want to continue your management journey, you can buy the full game with 10% off. Considering the retail price is £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99, that's a great deal.
What's more, if you do purchase the game the trial period will be extended until the full release day. And your saved games will transfer over, so you can continue your career.
If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, you can even continue your FM27 campaign at no extra cost, as it will be available on the platform as a day one release.
Alternatively, you can download the Launch Preview from Steam, Epic Games Store, or the Microsoft Store, where you can also purchase the full game after.
Football Manager 27 features a tweaked interface this year, with fewer clicks needed to get to important information. There are new tactical features and training options, including a better integration of how your tactics affect player behaviour during matches.
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They can even misunderstand your instructions depending on their skill levels and the complexity of your tactics.
The match engine has been enhanced too, with improved visuals of the crowd and other stadium elements.
The game will also release for Xbox consoles and PS5, as well as mobile via Netflix (FM27 Mobile) and Apple Arcade (FM27 Touch). As with the console version on Xbox Game Pass, you'll need a related subscription to play them at no extra cost.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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