Forget Rolex and Omega, Leatherman's heavy-duty multi-tool is becoming Hollywood's favourite accessory

Most people associate Hollywood product placement with luxury watches, expensive cars and the occasional pair of designer sunglasses.

But one American toolmaker appears to be having a particularly good year on the silver screen, and its product of choice is considerably more practical.

Earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans spotted Ryan Gosling using a Leatherman Surge in Project Hail Mary, where his character, Ryland Grace, relies on the heavy-duty multi-tool to help him survive in space.

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Now, the same model has made another appearance, this time in Matchbox: The Movie, the new Apple TV action-adventure starring John Cena and Jessica Biel.

And unlike some blink-and-you'll-miss-it product placements, the Leatherman gets its own moment in the spotlight.

Never leave home without your Leatherman

Released on 9 October, Matchbox: The Movie follows a group of childhood friends who find themselves caught up in an international adventure after their former leader, played by John Cena, returns home.

One of those friends is Crosby, played by Sam Richardson, who has a particular fondness for his trusty multi-tool.

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During an early scene, Crosby proudly produces his Leatherman, declaring, "Never leave home without my trusty Leatherman."

A not-so-subtle nod by Crosby (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

It's a surprisingly prominent moment for a tool that most people probably wouldn't recognise by name, and it isn't the only time Crosby's Leatherman features in the film.

What's particularly interesting is that this follows the Surge's appearance in Project Hail Mary, where it plays a considerably more important role in keeping its protagonist alive.

Leatherman Surge: looks the part (Image credit: Leatherman)

In that film, Gosling's character uses the tool during several crucial sequences aboard his spacecraft, including situations where having a reliable blade close at hand makes all the difference.

The Surge is an interesting choice for a space adventure, particularly given its substantial size and weight, but it seems Hollywood has developed a taste for Leatherman's more heavy-duty offerings.

Why the Surge?

The Surge isn't Leatherman's lightest or most sophisticated multi-tool.

In fact, it's one of the brand's biggest and most robust models, designed primarily for demanding jobs.

It packs 21 tools, including large pliers, replaceable wire cutters, two knife blades, spring-action scissors, screwdrivers and an interchangeable saw-and-file system.

Hidden potential (Image credit: Leatherman)

Four of its tools are accessible from the outside, meaning you don't have to unfold the entire thing whenever you need to use a blade or scissors.

It's built around a substantial stainless steel frame, well suited to situations where durability and leverage matter more than portability.

Its substantial, recognisable silhouette might explain why Hollywood likes featuring the Surge so much these days.

From characters repairing something in space or finding themselves in the middle of an international conspiracy, the Surge certainly looks the part.

Matchbox: The Movie: soaring through the silver screen (Image credit: Apple)

Of course, two major film appearances don't necessarily make it Hollywood's most popular multi-tool, but it's an amusing coincidence that the same model has found its way into two very different productions in the space (pun intended) of a few months.

And while the Matchbox movie is by no means as sophisticated as Project Hail Mary (even though I admit that beauty is in the eye of the beholder), Leatherman must be rather pleased with its newfound Hollywood career.

The Surge is available now at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK, Leatherman EU and Leatherman AU for the recommended price of $160 / £160 / €179 / AU$360.

Matchbox: The Movie is streaming now on Apple TV.