3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Oct 19-23)

Our world is one of content, and there's never really enough for people to get through (even though we all know the fear of browsing Netflix's catalogue for hours before managing to decide on what to watch). So, the big streamers know that they have to keep pumping new shows and movies out, or people will eventually cancel their subscriptions.

That's why I spend the first few hours of every working week going through the release plans of both Netflix and Prime Video in proper detail, to highlight the three new additions that you should know about for the evenings to come. If you're on the lookout for something to binge this week, here are the most interesting new arrivals for you to preview.

The Terminal List (Season 2)

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 21 October

Amazon went pretty big on The Terminal List the first time around, nabbing Chris Pratt to star in the show at a time when his star was shining really brightly thanks to his involvement with Marvel. After its first season, though, the show went as AWOL as his character in it, James Reece.

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Now, though, years later and just past the point when I had started to assume that the show was effectively on ice, it's back. The second season sees Reece start things off in full anonymity (or so he thinks), before being tracked down by the US because it needs his unique skills once again. With the offer of a full pardon on the table (but doubtless with some asterisks attached), it's his best chance to get something resembling a normal life back. Cue some crazy tactical missions, if nothing else.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 20 October

Edgerunners might be one of the most celebrated new anime of all time, an addition to Netflix's library that really marked its ability to create impressive modern animated shows. Now, a few years later, we're getting another season, but it's important to note that the story won't be related. Sure, we'll probably get some little references to the first run, but this is going to involve a brand new cast of characters.

In some ways that's obvious, since the ending of the first season didn't exactly leave too many of our favourite chooms alive, but still. This time around, you can expect another burning story of body modification, cyberpsychosis, revenge and violence. The trailer makes it clear that we'll see some crazy fights, gory deaths, and impactful exchanges – sign us up.

Lupin (Part 4)

Lupin: Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 23 October

Lupin has been a really strong performer for Netflix over the last few years, even as the gaps between its seasons have stretched to slightly annoying levels. Now, we're finally getting a fourth outing from our favourite French thief. Framed for a crime he didn't commit (for once), it looks like he's going to be in pretty hot water, and literally in jail at least for some amount of time.

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You know a French show's doing well, quite frankly, when it manages to film not just around the Eiffel Tower, but actually inside it – and that's what it looks like we're getting this time around. Assane will have to chase down a rival thief copying his methods, while evading recapture and both trying to clear his name and, frankly, score some theft along the way. What fun!