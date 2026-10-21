Baseus unveils dual-lens solar security camera that tracks people around your property

QUICK SUMMARY Baseus’ PrimeSentinel U2 Pro is a solar-powered outdoor security camera with dual 3K cameras and a motorised spotlight that follows detected people around a property. Priced at $269.99 in the US and €269.99 in Europe, UK availability and pricing are yet to be confirmed.

Baseus has launched a solar-powered outdoor security camera with a motorised spotlight that locks onto a detected person and follows them as they move around a property. That makes the PrimeSentinel U2 Pro Outdoor 3K Dual Camera the first security camera to feature a dedicated target-tracking spotlight beam.

The U2 Pro combines two passive infrared (PIR) sensors with AI recognition to track people. According to Baseus, the spotlight can follow someone moving at up to 1.8 metres per second – roughly a light jog – at distances of three to eight metres.

It costs $269.99 in the US and €269.99 in Europe, and is available through Amazon. UK availability has yet to be confirmed, but a price of around £269.99 seems plausible if it launches here at a similar price point.

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(Image credit: Baseus)

The U2 Pro projects a sharply defined beam of light onto detected people, following them as they move to signal they've been spotted and help capture clearer night-time footage. It features two 3K cameras – a fixed 130-degree camera with 8x digital zoom, and a second camera that pans 360 degrees, tilts and zooms to cover the wider property. Full-colour night vision and AI detection can distinguish between people, pets and vehicles.

Recordings are triggered by motion and saved to a microSD card of up to 512GB, with AES and RSA encryption. Whilst cloud video storage requires no separate subscription, cloud-based AI analysis and detection summaries do. Owners can also review footage remotely, talk to visitors through the built-in speaker and microphone, and stream live video to compatible Amazon Alexa and Google Home displays.